Delicate jewelry will always have a place in your collection, but 2020 is already proving to favor weightier styles. In fact, even the fashion set has started to gravitate towards thick chains and bold earrings over daintier pieces. So it comes as no surprise that the trend is making its way into the ring category, too — as designers are currently serving up eye-catching chunky gold rings that'll leave you wondering why you don't already have more in your jewelry box.

While these styles will certainly make a statement on their own, most of the pieces on the market will sit nicely alongside your other go-to rings. Offering modern and minimal designs, the edit of rings ahead all have a timeless, wearable quality that make them worthy of a spot in your collection. Even better? This ring trend can be found at a variety of price points, so there's no need to break the bank to try it out for yourself.

From curved shapes and sculptural silhouettes to textured designs, the chunky gold rings below are equally as striking as they are versatile, which makes them styles you're likely to turn to for seasons to come. And whether you wear them on their own or match them up with your favorite stacking styles — these baubles will likely end up working hard in your everyday lineup.

If you're ready to start shopping, continue on to see seven standout styles that'll help round out your jewelry lineup for the new year.

Bagatiba Large Gold Orb Ring This rounded, oversized ring is a classic you'll turn to time and time again. Pair it up with other thin bands or let it shine on its own. Large Gold Orb Ring $100 bagatiba see on bagatiba

ALEX Jewelry Wave Ring Available in both polished brass and sterling silver, this sculptural ring is both versatile and statement-making. Wave Ring $225 ALEX jewelry see on ALEX jewelry

Wolf Circus Candice Ring in Gold Made with recycled metals, this 14K gold-plated bronze ring is a jewelry box staple that is bound to get a lot of wear. Candice Ring in Gold $140.53 Wolf Circus see on Wolf Circus

AUVERE Byzantium 24K Ring Satin Architecture and jewelry come together to make this luxe 24-karat gold band that can easily be worn everyday. Byzantium 24K Ring Satin $4,000 auvere see on auvere

J.Hannah Stacked Signet Don't forget about your pinky; this wide, layered signet band is a sophisticated way to try the trend on your smallest finger. Stacked Signet $785 J.Hannah see on j.hannah

Missoma Lucy Williams Gold Large Ridge Ring Bring texture and dimension to your ring lineup with this statement style. Missoma Lucy Williams Large Ridge Ring $110 Missoma see on Missoma

Jennifer Fisher Triple Tube Ring Triple Tube Ring Make a statement with this elevated, chunky curved ring. Triple Tube Ring $325 Jennifer Fisher see on jennifer fisher