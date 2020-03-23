7 Ways To Accessorize Short Hair, According To Kerry Washington, Lucy Boynton, & More
Short hair can liberating, low-maintenance, carefree, and just flat out easy, but here's the thing: It can also feel boring. There's so much versatility that comes with length, from ponytails and plaits to topknots and mermaid waves. However, as bandanas, headbands, barrettes, and other accessories grow in popularity, bobs and pixie cuts become more convertible. So, the next time you're in a rut with your above-the-shoulder cut, turn to these celebrity-approved ways to accessorize short hair.
It all started when Bella Hadid rocked a comb headband on the Prabal Gurung runway. Nay, it started with Chrissy Teigen's "headband of the day." Never mind where it started, hair accessories of all shapes and sizes are now *officially* a fashion mainstay. And the key to wearing them is creativity.
So far in 2020, Fendi has reintroduced the backwards headband, Janelle Monae has crammed four chunky barrettes into a single braid, and multiple celebrities (Lucy Boynton and Charlize Theron, namely) have made red-carpet appearances with blinged-out scalps.
And the best part about it is that you don't need long hair to participate. You can take the minimalist route and wear a casual bandana or get campy by combining oversized clips à la Ashley Graham at the 2019 Met Gala. A few celebrity-approved short hair accessory ideas, ahead.
Hair Accessory Idea: Twin Statement Clips
It's highly likely that you have a set of pearl-adorned cutout barrettes sitting on your vanity at this very moment. Opportunities abound with these romantic trimmings on-hand, but they look especially trendy when worn together, about ear-level, in a textured bob.
Hair Accessory Idea: Bandana
Bandanas became the epitome of cool in the '90s, when Beyoncé used to wear them as tops (remember?!). Now, they're on-trend again and fashion girls like Alexa Chung and Bella Hadid are pulling back their second-day hair with them.
Hair Accessory Idea: Scalp Jewelry
Speaking of pearls: Lucy Boynton debuted a unique hairstyle at the 2020 Oscars, which included a row of pearls decorating her side part. It might be a bit extra for your weekend errands, yes, but you can lighten up the look by sprinkling them throughout your hair. This new phenomenon has been dubbed "pearl scattering."
Hair Accessory Idea: Padded Headband
Padded headbands in the style of Kate Middleton have made a major resurgence of late and it seems as though they were simply made for chin-grazing bobs. There's nothing like a regal-looking hair accessory to make a lazy hair day look instantly chic.
Hair Accessory Idea: Ponytail Glam
And for when you want to jazz up that everyday low pony, a Saoirse Ronan-inspired butterfly clip will do the trick. The hair accessory Ronan wore to the Oscars was Gucci, but you can find equally adorable clips for under $10 at many stores.
Hair Accessory Idea: Layered Bobby Pins
Want to stick with products you already own? Look to this Annagjid "Kee" Taylor creation for Tiffany Haddish. All you need to copy this style is a handful of bobby pins, preferably in a color that contrasts your strands. Then, sticking to one section of your hair, add in several in alternating directions until you've reached your desired effect.
Hair Accessory Idea: Pin Comb
Short hair can be difficult when it comes to updos because there's not much to work with. But if you're set on getting your hair off your neck, take notes from Renato Campora's look for Daisy Ridley and add in a decorative comb. Not only will it give the small updo more visual interest, it can also help it stay in place.