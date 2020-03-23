Short hair can liberating, low-maintenance, carefree, and just flat out easy, but here's the thing: It can also feel boring. There's so much versatility that comes with length, from ponytails and plaits to topknots and mermaid waves. However, as bandanas, headbands, barrettes, and other accessories grow in popularity, bobs and pixie cuts become more convertible. So, the next time you're in a rut with your above-the-shoulder cut, turn to these celebrity-approved ways to accessorize short hair.

It all started when Bella Hadid rocked a comb headband on the Prabal Gurung runway. Nay, it started with Chrissy Teigen's "headband of the day." Never mind where it started, hair accessories of all shapes and sizes are now *officially* a fashion mainstay. And the key to wearing them is creativity.

So far in 2020, Fendi has reintroduced the backwards headband, Janelle Monae has crammed four chunky barrettes into a single braid, and multiple celebrities (Lucy Boynton and Charlize Theron, namely) have made red-carpet appearances with blinged-out scalps.

And the best part about it is that you don't need long hair to participate. You can take the minimalist route and wear a casual bandana or get campy by combining oversized clips à la Ashley Graham at the 2019 Met Gala. A few celebrity-approved short hair accessory ideas, ahead.

Hair Accessory Idea: Twin Statement Clips It's highly likely that you have a set of pearl-adorned cutout barrettes sitting on your vanity at this very moment. Opportunities abound with these romantic trimmings on-hand, but they look especially trendy when worn together, about ear-level, in a textured bob. Pretty Beaded Clip Set $16 Free People see on free people

Hair Accessory Idea: Bandana Bandanas became the epitome of cool in the '90s, when Beyoncé used to wear them as tops (remember?!). Now, they're on-trend again and fashion girls like Alexa Chung and Bella Hadid are pulling back their second-day hair with them. Edge-Detail Bandana $14.50 Madewell see on madewell

Hair Accessory Idea: Scalp Jewelry ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Speaking of pearls: Lucy Boynton debuted a unique hairstyle at the 2020 Oscars, which included a row of pearls decorating her side part. It might be a bit extra for your weekend errands, yes, but you can lighten up the look by sprinkling them throughout your hair. This new phenomenon has been dubbed "pearl scattering." 800pc White Flat Back Half Round Pearls $420 qrhinestones see on etsy

Hair Accessory Idea: Padded Headband Lars Niki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Padded headbands in the style of Kate Middleton have made a major resurgence of late and it seems as though they were simply made for chin-grazing bobs. There's nothing like a regal-looking hair accessory to make a lazy hair day look instantly chic. Lorelai Headband $298 Jennifer Behr see on jennifer behr

Hair Accessory Idea: Ponytail Glam Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images And for when you want to jazz up that everyday low pony, a Saoirse Ronan-inspired butterfly clip will do the trick. The hair accessory Ronan wore to the Oscars was Gucci, but you can find equally adorable clips for under $10 at many stores. Butterfly Hair Clip Set $6 Urban Outfitters see on urban outfitters

Hair Accessory Idea: Layered Bobby Pins Want to stick with products you already own? Look to this Annagjid "Kee" Taylor creation for Tiffany Haddish. All you need to copy this style is a handful of bobby pins, preferably in a color that contrasts your strands. Then, sticking to one section of your hair, add in several in alternating directions until you've reached your desired effect. White Bobby Pins - 60 count $6.95 Sta-Rite see on walmart