7 Trendy Plus-Size Brands That I'm Shopping This Fall

In some ways, I'm a creature of habit. Nearly every morning, I wake up at around 8:30 a.m. I make the same smoothie. I check the same news sites, listen to the same low-fi playlist, and use the same core hair and skincare products. I do pride myself on being more daring when it comes to my personal style, but true to my nature, most of my clothing and shoes are from one particular brand. But as a challenge to myself — and for a change in my wardrobe — I think I'll be investing pieces from these new (or new-to-me) trendy plus-size brands that continue to catch my eye.

Because the curve market is still grossly underserved, I'm not usually one to take chances when it comes to shopping. I don't want to waste my money on a shirt that will tear after a couple of washes, or a dress that ends up being several inches too short — instances that have happened to me far too many times. But I have confidence that the below brands — many of which I've seen on some of my favorite style influencers — will offer styles that should last many seasons, thanks to the quality of material and the timeless silhouettes. See what I'm shopping this fall, ahead.

Trendy Plus-Size Brand: 11 Honoré

I always find myself scrolling on this luxury-leaning e-tailer, but always found that sizing was still a bit limited. I'm so excited about their in-house brand, which launched this summer. There are so many classic-feeling pieces, like this slip dress that could pair well underneath a blazer or a chunky knit sweater once it gets colder.

Trendy Plus-Size Brand: See Rose Go

My colleagues are probably familiar with this shirt, seeing that I throw it on for every "camera on" Zoom call. It's chic, comfy, and I don't have to iron it.

Trendy Plus-Size Brand: Day/Won

Since I'll more than likely be self-quarantined and working from home for the rest of the year, I'm still investing in all things comfy. This stretchy one-piece bodysuit from Candice Huffine's activewear line is calling my name.

Trendy Plus-Size Brand: Almost There

This ruched minidress from Almost There, a sustainable clothing brand, would pair perfectly with dangly earrings, a K95 face mask, and my handy dandy face shield on a socially distanced girls' night out.

Trendy Plus-Size Brand: Loud Bodies

I love the idea of pairing this swingy silk dress from Loud Bodies, a brand that goes up to 7XL, with some sick knee-length boots.

Trendy Plus-Size Brand: Hanifa

You've probably seen this beautiful Black-owned brand on your feed — whether it be a repost of designer Anifa Mvuemba's stunning 3D fashion show, or a celebrity donning one of her bold, colorful looks. Hopefully, I'll be able to get my hands on one too, since the brand goes up to 3XL.

Trendy Plus-Size Brand: Tamara Malas

A trench coat is one of my favorite transitional pieces. But instead of a plain khaki one, I'd opt for this denim and vinyl handmade number by Tamara Malas.