March 15, 2020. It's the last day that I wore an actual pair of jeans — or "hard pants," as Twitter called them. Since New York has been under government-mandated lockdown for the better part of the year, I've had no reason to pull out my favorite suits, or to shop for pretty summer dresses (and don't even ask about my makeup routine). Comfort is key. But because I'm usually at the office or at events for most of the week, I don't have much comfortable clothing. So I've been stocking up on lots of loungewear, like plus-size leggings to wear with oversized T-shirts and button-downs for important Zoom meetings.

But leggings aren't easy to find when it comes to curvier figures. I can't tell you how many times I've left the house in tights that I thought fit right, but ended up sagging and looking baggy. When I was in high school, I always had to wear Spanx on top of my leggings to prevent a wardrobe malfunction. The worst. I swore them off for years because I figured they just weren't meant for me.

Thankfully, there are a couple of brands that have all body types in mind. And since there more options, I always keep the following requirements in mind: A wide waistband to prevent the leggings from slipping, and thicker material to prevent see-through snafus. If my tights check both of those boxes, then I can wear them in a multitude of ways: for at-home workouts, and walks within a two-block radius of my apartment. My suits will see the light of day once again, but for now, I'm embarking on stretchier territory. See my favorite leggings (and how I'd style them) ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Plus-Size Leggings: Adidas x Universal Standard

My brother has an employee discount at Adidas, so most of the casual wardrobe I'm building comes from the three-striped empire. I snagged several pieces from the brand's limited-edition capsule collection with Universal Standard, but had to get multiple pairs of the 7/8 leggings. They're probably the best tights I've ever tried, and stay up in between everything from squats to socially-distanced strolls.

Plus-Size Leggings: Fabletics

I was influenced by — wait for it — my favorite influencers, who wear this brand often. I see why. The matching printed sets are so on-trend, and their leggings feature pockets! They're my favorite for store runs where I don't feel like bringing a purse.

Plus-Size Leggings: Nike

Out of all the athletic brands on the market, Nike's options for plus-sizes are definitely the most stylish.

Plus-Size Leggings: Girlfriend Collective

And Girlfriend Collective wins the prize for most expansive size range. They go up to 6XL!

Plus-Size Leggings: Savage x Fenty

Technically, this is a lounge set — so it's not really meant for squatting, lunging, jogging, and the like. Which is fine. If wearing these leggings makes me feel a little bit like Rihanna, then I'll take 12, thanks.