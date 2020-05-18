If there’s one thing Target is known for — besides having nearly everything you could want, of course — it’s its designer collaborations. Perhaps you remember the dreamy pieces from the Rodarte collection or the bright and colorful selection of goods from the vast Missoni capsule. Or maybe it’s the edgy pieces from Zac Posen’s designs for the retailer. Either way, the company has spent more than 20 years working with top designers to bring high fashion to everyone. And now, with Target’s collaboration with LoveShackFancy, Cushnie, and Lisa Marie Fernandez, the retailer is adding a few more to the list while focusing on one summer staple: dresses.

There are plenty of warm-weather garments that create a foolproof summer closet, but few compare to of a stylish dress. From the convenience of wearing a single piece for a complete look to the ease of dressing it up or down with a matter of accessories — not to mention their breezy nature — a dress is an essential piece to anyone’s wardrobe for the season. Target knows this, which is why it teamed up with three designers to create a collection devoted to the category.

Target’s Designer Dress Collection — which launches online on June 6 and in stores on June 15 — ranges from $40 to $60 and includes over 70 dresses created by its three partners. Together, the collection features sleek and romantic styles that can be worn for any occasion (including dressing up to stay home).

Courtesy of Target Courtesy of Target Courtesy of Target

The new collection taps into the spirit of each designer, which means there’s a wide variety of silhouettes, prints, and colors to choose from. Opt for a classic slip dress like the blush style from Cushnie. And if you want another style that feels similar but different, Cushnie also created a strappy one-shoulder dress.

Just in case your summer wardrobe is taking a more whimsical turn in 2020, LoveShackFancy brought its romantic ruffles and floral prints to Target for the Designer Dress Collection. Wear a pretty babydoll style dress with simple sneakers or sandals to let it be the focus of your look. Or, if you prefer a more minimal look but still love a bohemian-inspired silhouette, Lisa Marie Fernandez’s styles, which include shirt dresses and a one-shouldered style, will be the antidote — especially if you’re longing for a tropical getaway.

Be sure to mark your calendars for June 6 to start shopping Target’s Designer Dress Collection as soon as it launches. If the retailer’s past collaborations have been any indication, these dresses will sell out in minutes.