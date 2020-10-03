A bath is the poster child for self-care nights, but when you can't bear the thought of shriveling up in water that cools off *way* too fast, where do you turn? To a slew of relaxing shower products, of course. While your daily rinse off may usually be viewed as a chore or boring must-do, if you're short on time or prefer standing, your shower can be an equally relaxing place of respite.

Brands have seemingly caught wind of the lack of products available for taking luxe showers, and they haven't just settled for nice-smelling gels or cool shampoos. Nope, these are products that were built for winding down and clearing your mind right underneath your shower head. The options are continuing to expand, and even the most buzzy bath products like bath bombs have been adapted for a showering environment.

The scents and ingredients used in a shower setting have also received an upgrade. Those who are diehards for the classics will still find their trusty lavender and chamomile, but if you're wanting to reach for something new, you'll discover fragrances such as Japanese mint and geranium to help take your routine to a fresh new level.

Crank the handle, and bring the following products in with you for your most relaxing shower yet.

Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Mind Shower Oil De-Stress Mind Shower Oil $39 Aromatherapy Associates Aromatherapy Associates Simply drizzle the formula all over your skin and prepare for the most heavenly scent to commandeer your bathroom. Its mix of frankincense, petitgrain, and wild chamomile do more than just smell amazing though; the oil turns into a milk that both cleanses and moisturizes tired skin, too. If you like this one for relaxing, you also might fancy the three other scents that do everything from soothe muscles to reenergize tired minds.

J.R. Watkins Sleep Aromatherapy In-Shower Mist Sleep Aromatherapy In-Shower Mist $14.99 J.R. Watkins see on j.r. watkins Some use showers to wake up; others use them to decompress. If you're in the latter group, this sleep spray will provide you with a cloud of mist during your shower that'll help carry you off to la-la land once you towel off. Infused with the ever-popular scent of lavender, your body will appreciate the indication from this mist that it's time to wind down.

HELLEN Revive Inhalation Revive Inhalation $50 HELLEN see on hellen Stuffy nose season will soon be here, and nothing is more annoying than a chronically runny nose and feeling like your head weighs a million pounds. To combat clogged sinuses and colds, this inhalation oil, which features things like Japanese mint, will save the day. According to the site, you can release a few drops into your shower while it steams up, and before hopping in, place two more into the palms of your hands, rub them together, then take a few deep breaths in. While it may not *relax* you, per se, it will definitely put some pep back in your step and make your shower experience feel luxurious.

The Seaweed Bath Co. Sleep Restoring Body Wash Sleep Restoring Body Wash - Calm $14.99 The Seaweed Bath Co. see on The Seaweed Bath Co. This multitasker gets you freshened up and ready for bed by serving as a sleep-inducing shower gel. Lather up your skin and you'll find the botanical scents of geranium and vetiver filling your space and the soothing benefits of aloe vera, oat milk, and chamomile nourishing your skin and helping it restore moisture before your head hits the pillow.

Lush Sleepy Shower Bomb Sleepy Shower Bomb $3.95 Lush see on lush Presenting the product you never knew you needed: shower bombs, which are, dare I say, better than their bathtub counterparts. Instead of putting on a colorful show and stopping there, this one melts into a relaxing foam that you can scoop up and use to cleanse yourself. In a matter of minutes, you'll be prepped and ready for a good night's sleep, especially thanks to the lavender-tonka fragrance.

& Other Stories Lärkstaden Shower Oil Lärkstaden Shower Oil $20 & Other Stories see on & other stories Dry skin will relish the powers of a good shower oil, which tend to retain the body's natural oils rather than strip them. This vegan one smells of pistachio, coconut, and vanilla and has a handful of different oils as well as squalene to protect your body's barrier. Those harsh winter nights will have nothing on your shower routine.

Moonbeam Body Therapy Polish Exfoliating Sugar Scrub Polish Exfoliating Sugar Scrub $20 Moonbeam Body Therapy see on moonbeam body therapy There's nothing quite like a good body scrub to slough away your problems, oh, and dead skin cells. This organic version is comprised of cane sugar, which gently exfoliates and softens your skin. But the scent is what sells it. It isn't just lavender, but rather lavender shortbread, so you can feel relaxed and dream of all the best homey treats.