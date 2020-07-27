While there's no hard evidence that lipstick shades embody different seasons, they definitely do. Bright colors like coral beg to be worn in the summer and classic hues like red are a staple of winter — it just can't be helped. And now that cooler days are right around the corner, it's time to round out the best fall lipstick colors every makeup bag needs to have.

The transitional season, as a whole, is well known for its "less bold" hues; nature starts to lose its effervescent greens, pinks, and purples and shuffles in a color story made up of darker reds, burnt oranges, and basically, the entire brown spectrum. So, it only makes sense that the go-to lip colors reflect that change, as well.

That's not to say any — and all — color can't be worn during the season, but things like maroon and light brown really have their chance to shine in fall. Still, being that it is a time of transition — not a complete abandonment — from summer's brightness into the more subdued palette, there are notable pop-y colors to choose from like berry and deep fuchsia. Ahead, six of the best fall lipstick colors, as seen on your favorite celebs.

Best Fall Lipstick Colors: Burnt Orange

Fall is abound with all things orange — pumpkins, PSLs, the changing leaves. And it goes pretty well on lips, too. Opting for a burnt iteration instead of a punchy orange will surely you ease you out of summer's boldness and into fall's color palette.

Best Fall Lipstick Colors: Maroon

If a group of people were polled about top fall lipstick shades, maroon would probably lead the pack. The dark hue is practically synonymous with autumn and there's no pushback here. It's sultry, sophisticated, and can bring your look from day to night in a hurry.

Best Fall Lipstick Colors: Light Brown

Yes, a "nude" lip suffices no matter the weather, but during fall it has a certain allure. Whether it's a barely-there shade or pops against darker skin, the color is a simple addition to any look — mainly because it won't take away from a daring eye moment.

Best Fall Lipstick Colors: Berry

In between maroon and red lies the upbeat color berry. It's refreshing and light, which is something everyone could use when the days are getting darker and the weather starts to turn cold. The berry spectrum is also pretty wide, so it shouldn't be too hard to find your ideal shade.

Best Fall Lipstick Colors: Dusty Rose

Polish off your look by swiping on a dusty rose lipstick when you're walking out the door. The hue gives the "my lips but better" effect, meaning you're going to look good without putting in a lot of effort.

Best Fall Lipstick Colors: Deep Fuchsia

For those who don't want to sacrifice any color, deep fuchsia is a perfect hue for the transition season; it can take you from electric summer to the darker winter. Pair it with minimal makeup to assure your lips are the center of attention.