It may seem like the hair-accessory trend started a long time ago, but it's still alive and kicking well into 2020. It dominated street style during fashion month, celebrities kept it going during award season, and Instagram still can't get enough of it. Yet since its inception, it seems like the trend has mostly catered toward one type of person — maximalists — making it difficult for those who prefer simpler styles to find inspiration that works for them. However, there are plenty of minimalist ways to accessorize your hair — and the celebrities ahead are proof.

One understated way to adorn your strands? Take notes from Zoe Saldana and get crafty. The actor's hairstylist, Mara Roszak, created an unexpected (but *very* subtle) look for her in 2019 with a wire-wrapped updo, which added a blink-and-you'll-miss-it touch that's perfect for those who want something unique, but not that noticeable.

Another idea? Just use what you have lying around. Minimalist styles inherently don't need much, so you can create a simple accessory out of something as basic as a few bobby pins lined up, like Jennifer Yepez did for Izabel Goulart's front-row appearance at Valentino's Spring/Summer 2020 show.

Keep scrolling for these and more minimalist ways to accessorize your hair — because they do exist, and they're equally as chic.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Minimalist Hair Accessory Idea: A Thin Row Of Bobby Pins Leave it to celebrity hairstylist Jennifer Yepez to turn the humble bobby pin into an elegant accessory. For Izabel Goulart's appearance at Valentino's Spring/Summer 2020 show, she made the basic staple look chic by pinning her hair back with a row of light-colored bobby pins on both sides of her head. Blonde Bobby Pin Set $4 Kitsch see on ulta

Minimalist Hair Accessory Idea: A Stretchy Headband Peeking Through As celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway demonstrates, even brightly colored headbands can be minimalist if styled a certain way. Simply work it through an undone updo so that it's peeking out only in certain spots, a la Zazie Beetz's romantic look. Lightning Soft Headband $20 Free People see on free people

Minimalist Hair Accessory Idea: A Thin Headband To Elevate An Updo Or, you can just opt for a hair accessory that's inherently minimalist and use it to elevate your 'do. Take notes from Renato Campora, who works with celebs like Zoey Deutch, Karlie Kloss, and Gal Gadot, and make it the final touch of an equally simple updo. Gold Embossed Metallic Headband $10.99 The Hair Edit see on ulta

Minimalist Hair Accessory Idea: A Simple Black Bow A big statement bow may not sound minimalist, but trust — it can be when worn the right way. The first step is choosing a neutral color, like Kirsten Dunst's black accessory (bonus points if it matches your outfit), because a brighter hue like red or blue will make this look decidedly louder. Then, pair it with an equally understated 'do, like the actor's ultra-trendy curtain bangs and half-up hair. And voila — you've successfully made a maximalist accessory look subtle. Classic Bow Silk Barrette $245 Sophie Buhai see on moda operandi

Minimalist Hair Accessory Idea: Ponytail Holder Decor The easiest way to upgrade your basic topknot or ponytail? A pony cuff, a la Lily Collins. To recreate this pretty, artistic look by hairstylist Gregory Russell, start by spraying Kérastase's VIP Texturing Hair Spray through the hair; then pull it up into a bun, leaving out a few strands around the face, and wrap the cuff around the base. Ruffle Pony Cuff $168 Lelet NY see on lelet ny

Minimalist Hair Accessory Idea: Studded Bun Robin Marchant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Adding pearls and flowers throughout your hair is a growing trend, but Lupita Nyong'o makes it sleek by opting for stud-like embellishments in a neat spiral around the front of her bun. Set of 10 Hair Spiral $2.29 yohoboutique see on etsy