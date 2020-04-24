6 Summer Fashion Trends At The Real Real That Every Fashion Girl Already Has In Their Arsenal
With Chanel cap-toes and H-bracelets in rotation, the prowess of The Real Real when it comes to timeless classics cannot be flouted. Still, the secondhand shop's offering of current trends goes overlooked most often — which has, inadvertently, made their key styles this season that much better. Between Loewe's hammock bag and Bottega's shoulder pouch, the summer fashion trends at The Real Real right now are epic, offering major savings on pieces in pristine condition.
Thong sandals are making the rounds this season by way of sportier, patent-leather Prada models and dainty, crystalline Manolos (which are shockingly low, at just $125 right now). As TRR is best known for its Chanel offering, it's strong as ever: Tons of vintage wares are ticking all the Spring 2020 trend boxes. Take, for example, its ribbed knit tank dress, which i the ideal piece to style with chunky white sneakers for errands; or, to relax at home in. As far as viral prints go, we have Dior sling-backs in their viral toile print (which rose to popularity through their Cruise 2020 collection, and is now seen everywhere from Staud to H&M).
Tap all 6 major trends this season ahead, for less.
Summer Fashion Trends At The Real Real: Ribbed Knits
Knits in all formats are having a huge moment right now, specifically when it can be channeled into a monochrome look. Chanel's dress makes it easy, and Oscar De La Renta's lace detailed tank is too great of a steal not to add to cart with it.
Summer Fashion Trends At The Real Real: Thong Sandals
Whether you favor bold, slick looks or dainty, minimalist pieces, there's several styles of thong sandals on their site — and the pairs below are all super affordable.
Summer Fashion Trends At The Real Real: Toile Print
Off-white used this print first in 2018, and the rest slowly followed — but the print only burst onto the mainstream style scene just this year. So, now is as good a time as any to nab a few styles for yourself.
Summer Fashion Trends At The Real Real: Deconstructed Bags
The anti-structural trend comes in perfect spite of the hard-textured, shape-centric styles that dominated last summer. Since then, LOEWE and Bottega Veneta have both seamlessly architected the bags of the season.
Summer Fashion Trends At The Real Real: Mid-Sized Gold Hoops
Dainty gold hoops have made a return, with croissant styles dressing up just about any casual look. Below, shop the mid-sized style at every price point.
Summer Fashion Trends At The Real Real: Wide-Leg Jeans
Every season needs a dependable denim trend — and this season, it's high-waisted, wide-leg silhouettes, which come to us from goop, Khaite and so many more.