6 Summer Fashion Trends At The Real Real That Every Fashion Girl Already Has In Their Arsenal

With Chanel cap-toes and H-bracelets in rotation, the prowess of The Real Real when it comes to timeless classics cannot be flouted. Still, the secondhand shop's offering of current trends goes overlooked most often — which has, inadvertently, made their key styles this season that much better. Between Loewe's hammock bag and Bottega's shoulder pouch, the summer fashion trends at The Real Real right now are epic, offering major savings on pieces in pristine condition.

Thong sandals are making the rounds this season by way of sportier, patent-leather Prada models and dainty, crystalline Manolos (which are shockingly low, at just $125 right now). As TRR is best known for its Chanel offering, it's strong as ever: Tons of vintage wares are ticking all the Spring 2020 trend boxes. Take, for example, its ribbed knit tank dress, which i the ideal piece to style with chunky white sneakers for errands; or, to relax at home in. As far as viral prints go, we have Dior sling-backs in their viral toile print (which rose to popularity through their Cruise 2020 collection, and is now seen everywhere from Staud to H&M).

Tap all 6 major trends this season ahead, for less.

Summer Fashion Trends At The Real Real: Ribbed Knits

Knits in all formats are having a huge moment right now, specifically when it can be channeled into a monochrome look. Chanel's dress makes it easy, and Oscar De La Renta's lace detailed tank is too great of a steal not to add to cart with it.

Sleeveless Knee-Length Dress
$525
CHANEL
Cashmere Sleeveless Top
$90$54
Oscar De La Renta
High-Rise Skinny-Leg Pants
$165
Chloé

Summer Fashion Trends At The Real Real: Thong Sandals

Whether you favor bold, slick looks or dainty, minimalist pieces, there's several styles of thong sandals on their site — and the pairs below are all super affordable.

Embellished Thong Sandals
$125
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Embellished Thong Sandals
$195
CHANEL
Patent Leather Thong Wedge Sandals
$245
PRADA

Summer Fashion Trends At The Real Real: Toile Print

Off-white used this print first in 2018, and the rest slowly followed — but the print only burst onto the mainstream style scene just this year. So, now is as good a time as any to nab a few styles for yourself.

Printed Slingback Pumps
$700
Dior
Tapestry High-Rise Jeans
$310$217
Off-White
Abstract Print Mini Dress
$1,295$906
Chloé

Summer Fashion Trends At The Real Real: Deconstructed Bags

The anti-structural trend comes in perfect spite of the hard-textured, shape-centric styles that dominated last summer. Since then, LOEWE and Bottega Veneta have both seamlessly architected the bags of the season.

Small Hammock Bag
$1,275
LOEWE
2020 The Shoulder Pouch
$2,600
BOTTEGA VENETA
Leather Shoulder Bag
$85
SERGIO ROSSI

Summer Fashion Trends At The Real Real: Mid-Sized Gold Hoops

Dainty gold hoops have made a return, with croissant styles dressing up just about any casual look. Below, shop the mid-sized style at every price point.

High Polish Clip-On Drop Earrings
$75$60
Robert Lee Morris
18K Diamond Spiga Hoop Earrings
$3,950
BVLGARI
18K Melody Hoop Earrings
$1,325
Tiffany & Co.

Summer Fashion Trends At The Real Real: Wide-Leg Jeans

Every season needs a dependable denim trend — and this season, it's high-waisted, wide-leg silhouettes, which come to us from goop, Khaite and so many more.

High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans w/ Tags
$145
KHAITE
High-Rise Wide Leg Jeans
$120
GOOP G.LABEL
High-Rise Wide Leg Jeans w/ Tags
$95
FIORUCCI