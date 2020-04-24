With Chanel cap-toes and H-bracelets in rotation, the prowess of The Real Real when it comes to timeless classics cannot be flouted. Still, the secondhand shop's offering of current trends goes overlooked most often — which has, inadvertently, made their key styles this season that much better. Between Loewe's hammock bag and Bottega's shoulder pouch, the summer fashion trends at The Real Real right now are epic, offering major savings on pieces in pristine condition.

Thong sandals are making the rounds this season by way of sportier, patent-leather Prada models and dainty, crystalline Manolos (which are shockingly low, at just $125 right now). As TRR is best known for its Chanel offering, it's strong as ever: Tons of vintage wares are ticking all the Spring 2020 trend boxes. Take, for example, its ribbed knit tank dress, which i the ideal piece to style with chunky white sneakers for errands; or, to relax at home in. As far as viral prints go, we have Dior sling-backs in their viral toile print (which rose to popularity through their Cruise 2020 collection, and is now seen everywhere from Staud to H&M).

Tap all 6 major trends this season ahead, for less.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.