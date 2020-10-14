There are a few occasions that herald fall's arrival. The first crisp day, the first yellow leaf, and the arrival of pumpkin spice on every coffee shop menu. For fashion girls, the most exciting of all is the first day you pull on a sweater. And with fall 2020's biggest knitwear trends, you can revel in that feeling over and over again. This year, a chic, cozy knit is all you need whether you're Zooming from home or running out for outdoor drinks.

"This Fall, we are seeing exciting updates to classic cardigan knits, from longer silhouettes to luxurious fabrics and low-slung necklines, the cardigan is your perfect layering piece for cooler months," Caroline Maguire, Shopbop's fashion director, tells TZR. "Right now, I love how brands and designers are innovating the style through mixed media prints, uneven hems, and reimagined colorways. These updates make for layering pieces that are equal parts fashionable and functional."

For both practical and comfort purposes, Maguire says this season is all about head-to-toe knitwear, more than just the solo sweater. "Lately, I am especially loving rich cashmeres, lofty prints and easy throw on pieces which make for perfect video conference outfits!"

Ahead, find the six knitwear trends straight from the Fall/Winter 2020 runways, all of which make for excellent WFH tops.

Fall 2020 Knitwear Trend: Sweater Vest

Kenneth Ize Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Over the past year, sweater vests have been deemed cool again. This notion was demonstrated during fashion week by designers like Prada, Kenneth Ize (above), Gucci, and Dior. Style the knit over a crisp button-up for work, or for a cozy take, layer on top of a lightweight turtleneck. For the adventurous dresser out there, take cues from Kenneth Ize and marry a cool printed sweater vest over a striped button-up.

Fall 2020 Knitwear Trend: Matching Cardigan & Top

Altuzarra Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Estrop/Getty Images

Katie Holmes' Khaite matching cardigan and bra look that went viral last Aug. might have paved the way for the knitwear trend. The set is still available to purchase in seven different colorways, but other designers are giving the knit duo a whirl. On the catwalk, Altuzarra showed a cherry red set with a matching midi skirt (above). If you love taking advantage of a classic plaid print come fall, No. 21's set is right up your alley. Throw on the matching set with denim and over-the-knee boots and you have yourself the perfect fall ensemble.

Fall 2020 Knitwear Trend: Puff-Sleeves

Isabel Marant Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Puff sleeves in the form of dresses, blouses, and knits have all won over the hearts of the fashion set over the past two years. This season, voluminous sleeves were seen all over the runways from designers like Ulla Johnson, Isabel Marant (above), and Fendi. The silhouette makes a statement on its own, so to keep it from looking too busy on top, opt for dainty jewelry.

Fall 2020 Knitwear Trend: Cutouts

Christopher Kane Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Wearing knits with cutouts in the fall and winter might seem counterintuitive, but don't dismiss the look just yet. Try an open-shoulder with a matching skirt and over-the-knee boots courtesy of Christopher Kane (above), with the addition of a suede jacket. While at Victoria Beckham, a cutout sweater was layered over a striped button-up. Follow suit and try this styling technique at home.

Fall 2020 Knitwear Trend: Cardigans

Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Estrop/Getty Images

Due to its versatility, a simple cardigan is a wardrobe must-have. And as Maguire notes, the cardigan is one of those styles that's reimagined year after year. This season, designers are coming out with both minimal and trend-driven styles. Have fun with a cardigan by mixing together two plaid prints, as displayed above at Miu Miu. At Prada, a chunky cardigan was styled underneath a peacoat, while at Marc Jacobs the knit was worn over a bralette.

Fall 2020 Knitwear Trend: Bodysuits

Bevza Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

No, you don't have to reserve your bodysuit for a nighttime look, especially now that going out is on hold. A bodysuit pairs well with virtually any bottom, so try it at home with sweats or a silk midi skirt. Bevza's beloved v-neck bodysuit gives a cool cutout effect when coupled with a low-rise bottom, as shown above. And if you prefer thicker knits that easily transition to the winter months, consider Tach Clothing's Cora bodysuit or Nanushka's Azha bodysuit.