After a seemingly endless spring of loungewear and activewear, suiting is officially back in vogue for fall — and it's taking all new forms. In place of work-appropriate co-ords, more casual alternates have emerged — bralettes under roomy suits, t-shirts with belted trousers, and more. Emily Ratajkowski's latest look is putting a welcomed spin on the cropped blazer look, and it's super easy to add to your own wardrobe. There are scores of cropped suits like Emily Ratajkowski's that you can add to your own wardrobe, from Aje to Off-White.

On Oct. 7, the model stepped out in Tribeca wearing a midriff-bearing suit in gunmetal. For accessories, Ratajkowski went with her signature Ray-Bans and a pair of simple gold hoop earrings, which poked out from underneath her strawberry brown hair. Ratajkowski finished the look with a pair of basic white trainers, which have been a staple amongst all her suited looks since long before quarantine.

The cropped fit that Rajakowski went with is a fun, flirty alternative to the oversized blazer trend, and it can be pilfered from labels of all sizes. For those looking for a steal-worthy style, check out Zara's version, which opts for a front-tying silhouette over a classic buttoned look. Or, Fleur Du Mal's charcoal suit, which is nearly a dupe of Rata's, save for its silky texture.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

To join the Em Rata camp of cropped suiting, read ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Cropped Suits Like Emily Ratajkowski's: Banker Blazer & Pants, The Garment

Copenhagen-based workwear brand, The Garment, offers a concrete suit that's the asymmetrical, double-breasted version of Ratajkowski's look, along with a pressed matching trouser to boot. To sweeten the deal, the brand is carried by cult-loved stockist, The Frankie Shop — so you can snag a few other items on your way to checkout.

Cropped Suits Like Emily Ratajkowski's: Cropped Blazer & High Waisted Trousers, Fleur Du Mal

Known for its "bedroom to boardroom" pieces, it's no surprise that Fleur Du Mal has a perfect knockoff of Ratajkowski's sultry suit. The slippery, full-silk look is currently on sale on Farfetch — so acting quickly is encouraged.

Cropped Suits Like Emily Ratajkowski's: Consonance Cropped Blazer & Wide-leg Pants, Aje

For those who covet oat milk latté-worthy neutrals, Aje's spin on the cropped suit is sure to inspire you. Try layering with a white turtleneck through winter months, for a year-round look.

Cropped Suits Like Emily Ratajkowski's: Belted Cropped Blazer & Wide Leg Pants, Off-White

With the brand's signature double-arrowed emblem, Off-White's street-centric spin on the trend is also on sale right now, and it's versatile jet black shade is well worth the investment.

Cropped Suits Like Emily Ratajkowski's: Cropped Wool Blazer & Cinched Trousers, 3.1 Phillip Lim

For a woolen version that's sure to keep you warm through winter months, try 3.1 Phillip Lim's suit. The jacket also boasts a biker-inspired silhouette that deviates from the rest.

Cropped Suits Like Emily Ratajkowski's: Tied Cropped Blazer & Slit Cigarette Pants, ZARA

Zara's suit easily transitions from day to night, with two distinct pieces that can easily be worn apart with other styles (the top, with a silk skirt; the trousers, with a classic Oxford top).