Around the world, brands that have never before ventured beyond the realms of beauty and fashion are manufacturing medical equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an unprecedented move, the American Food and Drug Administration is now advising any able company to address the global shortage of hand sanitizer by making it themselves, prompting beauty brands to pivot their businesses for a unified goal.

On March 15, luxury goods conglomerate LVMH — the parent company of Dior and Givenchy — announced that it would use its France-based fragrance facilities to make hand sanitizer for the local authorities. Since then, a wave of companies both big-name and indie have followed its lead.

Estée Lauder, L'Oréal, and Coty Inc. (the conglomerate behind Covergirl and Gucci) have all begun making hand sanitizer for health care personnel while others like ORLY, CHI Haircare, and Rituel de Fille have focused their attention to the public need.

While the Centers for Disease Control have maintained that washing hands with soap and water is the best way to keep them clean, it cites using alcohol-based hand sanitizer as the next best thing. It's thanks in part to companies like these five that the commodity is on the market again.

ORLY Hand Sanitizer Spray ORLY see on orly Known for its cult-favorite drugstore nail polishes, ORLY has reconfigured its Los Angeles facilities to produce 75-percent alcohol hand sanitizer spray, with the first 10,000 units to be donated to the City of Los Angeles for distribution to the homeless population. All subsequent batches are expected to be available for purchase on ORLYBeauty.com starting early April. Pricing information has yet to be announced, but you'll be the first to find out details if you join the waitlist online.

SPARITUAL Hand Sanitizer Spray SPARITUAL see on sparitual ORLY International is the parent company of sustainable body care brand SPARITUAL, which will also use its facilities to produce a hand sanitizer spray that is expected to be available for sale in early April. Again, the first 5,000 will be distributed to Los Angeles' homeless population, then the rest will be available on Sparitual.com.

CHI CHI Organic Gardens Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer in 5.7 Ounce $13.56 CHI see on chi The makers of haircare brand CHI, Farouk Systems Inc., announced on March 26 that it will offer two variations, including one from its BioSilk range. The first, CHI Organic Gardens Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer, combines 77-percent ethyl alcohol with organic aloe to soothe and moisturize. It comes in four sizes, ranging in price from $5.74 for a 2.2-ounce bottle to $48.24 for a 26-ounce bottle. Biosilk Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer in 12.2 Ounce $11.99 BioSilk see on chi The BioSilk version is made from the same formula and comes in three sizes, ranging in price from $2.99 for a 2.2-ounce bottle to $11.99 for a 12.2-ounce bottle.

Rituel de Fille Essential Hand Sanitizer $7.23 Rituel de Fille see on rituel de fille The indie makeup brand Rituel de Fille has dedicated its manufacturing capabilities to making 2-ounce bottles of sanitizing spray made of 62-percent ethyl alcohol, organic glycerin, lavender, and tea tree essential oils. To further help the community, the brand is offering this temporary product at a choose-what-you-pay price, with three options: $5.48 (cost to make the product), $7.23 (including overhead), or $9.99 (additional support for the business). Purchases are limited to three per person, with pre-ordering available now.

Vegamour Hand Sanitizer Spray $8 Vegamour see on vegamour Vegamour, which you might know from its hair growth serums, is now selling a hand sanitizer spray that is 75-percent isopropyl alcohol with the addition of skin-benefitting aloe, marula oil, and calming lavender. Twenty percent of proceeds from every $8 bottle sold will be donated to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.