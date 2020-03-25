In response to the current shortage of medical supplies, hand sanitizers, and face masks, The Estée Lauder Companies announced on March 23 that Estée Lauder hand sanitizer will be manufactured and sent out to specific groups during the coronavirus pandemic.

With global COVID-19 cases skyrocketing past 400,000, it’s clear more help is needed in suppressing the spread of the virus. According to a press release from the brand, Estée Lauder will be reopening its Melville, New York manufacturing facility “to produce hand sanitizer for high-need groups and populations, including front-line medical staff.” They’ll be paying the employees who volunteer to help with the cause. In the same press release, the company stated that it has also donated $2 million dollars to Doctors Without Borders through a grant and $800,000 to relief efforts happening in China.

The brand will be following in the footsteps of several companies like LVMH, which has also set up for production of sanitizing gel, and Christian Siriano and Zara, two other brands that have offered to make face masks and other supplies for medical professionals.

Going beyond production and into the realm of other medical necessities, Prada S.p.A. is another fashion house that’s stepped up efforts. Stated in a March 16 press release, the company donated two complete intensive care and resuscitation units each to three hospitals in Milan. Despite brick and mortar retail locations temporarily closing down across the world, it hasn’t stopped those same brands from making dedicated efforts to help flatten the curve and keep people safe.

This surge of beauty and fashion companies that are committed to opening their doors to produce vital supplies is a reassuring light amid this growing health crisis.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support.