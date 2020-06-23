I know I'm probably not alone in saying that one of the things I've missed most during quarantine is brunch. Not just the idea of overpriced, fancy takes on staple breakfast foods, but the act of getting dressed up to go eat out at a restaurant that's even a tiny bit out of my price range. With that in mind, I've been doing my best to recreate some of my favorite decadent dishes at home — I think I've finally perfected my poached eggs and hollandaise sauce — and now, I'm on the hunt for the perfect scrambled egg recipe.

People who know me know that eggs are one of my favorite foods in the world: I love them cooked all kinds of ways, and will happily eat them at any time of day. Scrambled eggs have been a staple in my diet for as long as I can remember (they were one of my dad's favorite things to make for me when I was a kid), and over time, I have found different ways to dress them up to make them a little fancier.

While I'm social distancing and staying away from restaurants (and also attempting to save a bit of money), I decided to find four different scrambled egg recipes from acclaimed chefs and try them out for myself. Full disclosure, I think I'm a decent home cook (probably a 6 on a 1-to-10 scale), but these recipes are easy enough for anyone to try.

Below, check out each recipe I sampled and all of my thoughts on them. Bon appetit!

Chef Gordon Ramsay's Perfect Scrambled Eggs Kristin Corpuz Multi-Michelin starred chef Gordon Ramsay needs no introduction — ever heard of Masterchef or Hell's Kitchen? — and neither does his scrambled egg recipe. As long as I can remember, this scrambled eggs recipe has long been considered the "perfect scrambled egg" by many people in my friend circle. In watching the tutorial, you'll see the recipe in its entirety is fairly simple. However, the method in which Ramsay cooks the eggs (alternating the pan on and off the heated stove) and the unexpected touch of creme fraiche is meant to make for a light and creamy texture that's not overcooked. My Thoughts: I definitely agree with the idea that this recipe is an easy way to dress up your average scrambled eggs. It doesn't take much extra work, and you don't need anything that you might not otherwise have in your fridge (creme fraiche can be subbed out with sour cream if you're in a pinch). I will say that the 30-seconds-on-and-30-seconds-off technique was pretty time intensive and didn't make a difference in the softness of the eggs, in my opinion. (I was able to achieve a similar texture with a low-and-slow technique in the other recipes). I liked adding the seasoning right at the end so that it was cooked into the eggs but didn't make the eggs gray. Overall, I give this recipe a 4/5.

Chef Jean Georges' Signature Egg Caviar Kristin Corpuz Jean Georges, a multi-Michelin starred chef with 39 restaurants worldwide, is a beloved and respected French magnate. His eggs caviar has been lauded worldwide, so I thought I'd give it a try. The caviar alone makes this take on scrambled eggs feel extremely fancy. I wasn't able to find any traditional caviar at my grocery store, but I can only imagine how much better it would be with it. My Thoughts: This recipe was beyond decadent. This is exactly what I picture when I think of "fancy" eggs. The whipped cream gave the eggs a richness I've never experienced before, and even though I only served it on top of toast (sans caviar), it felt like the fanciest meal I've had in awhile. I definitely couldn't have this every day (the cream and butter made it a little too heavy for my taste), but it's a gorgeous splurge meal that would be the perfect start to a Sunday morning. Overall, I give this recipe a 4.5/5 (the extra 0.5 is reserved for when I'm able to add the caviar).

Chef Tom Kitchin's Smoked Salmon & Scrambled Eggs Kristin Corpuz Smoked salmon, eggs, and dill? Count me in. I love me some Scandinavian-inspired food, and honestly, smoked salmon makes anything seem fancy. This recipe is from Chef Tom Kitchin (provided by his public relations team), whose restaurant, The Kitchin, earned him the honor of Scotland's youngest Michelin-starred chef. Ingredients: smoked salmon cut into strips

6 free range eggs

Splash of milk

Salt & black pepper

2 tsp, chopped dill

Knob of butter Method: Whisk the eggs with salt and black pepper.

Heat a heavy-bottomed pan with the knob of butter.

When the butter has melted add the whisked eggs. Scramble the eggs slowly, continuing to mix with a wooden spoon. Take the pan off the heat and mix the smoked salmon and dill with the eggs.

Serve with rye toast on the side. My Thoughts: This tasted exactly how I thought it would — utterly delicious. Smoked salmon and dill is one of my favorite food combinations, and when combined in eggs, I couldn't be more of a fan. I will say that whisking the salt and pepper in at the beginning took away from the bright yellow-ness of the eggs (as Gordon Ramsay warned), and milk in place of butter or cream gave these eggs a firmer texture. (Milk also made the eggs cook faster.) This recipe is something that I wouldn't feel guilty about eating every day because it would be easy to take the butter out of the recipe and sub for a quick spray of vegetable oil. Overall, I give this recipe a 4/5.

Chef Takanori Akiyama's Soft Scrambled Eggs Kristin Corpuz Being an Asian girl myself, I love Asian takes on staple foods. Give me dashi, furikake, and tobiko on everything, please and thank you. Takanori Akiyama is the executive chef at celebrated NYC Japanese restaurant, SakaMai, and this recipe (provided by Akiyama's public relations team) is based on the eatery's signature Egg On Egg On Egg dish. I wasn't able to find uni at my local Asian market, so I had to omit it. Ingredients: 300g eggs, beaten (about 6 eggs)

45g heavy cream

6g sugar

2g truffle salt

2 tbsp dashi sauce

Scoop of uni

Caviar (or tobiko) Directions: Combine all ingredients (except for dashi sauce, uni and caviar) and mix well with whisk.

Pour mixture into plastic Ziplock bag (quart or half-gallon size), and make sure to seal without air. Set sous vide circulator to 70 degrees Fahrenheit, and cook in a pot for one hour. If you don't have a sous vide circulator, use a double boiler (or put a bowl/smaller pan over a sauce pan with boiling water) and stir gently for consistency. Avoid having the bowl/small pan come in direct contact with the heat. It does take a little time, but since it is low and slow, it is hard to mess up.

Serve eggs alone, or top with dashi sauce, uni, and caviar like we do at the restaurant. My Thoughts: I could truly eat this every single day. I would eat this over toast, rice, or honestly, just on its own. I loved the texture that was achieved by double boiling the eggs — it was less chunky and more mousse-y — and the flavors that came together were so rich and explosive. I added a little furikake even though the recipe didn't call for it, and it added a little more of that seafood-inspired touch that I love about Japanese food. Overall, I give this recipe a 5/5.