There's slow fashion stockists, and then there's Roztayger. Known and loved for its well-curated, well-intentioned offering, the e-store has proved time and time again that styles produced slowly can still be entirely on-trend. With a formal education in Art History at UC Berkley, founder Elizabeth Jeffer's curatorial eye has made way for a deeply considered collection of goods, dating all the way back from the early '90s to today. As of late, it's been the repertoire of emerging brands featured on Roztayger that are making the biggest splash — with tons of styles hitting on 2020's biggest trends.

Amidst the rapidly shifting reality, the old notion of "dressing to impress" has been cast aside, leaving shoppers in search of self-sufficient fashions that soothe and satisfy the wearer, above all else. To that effect, the styles that are resonating with shoppers are as easy and unfussy as you'd expect: smooth, pillowy leather bags, easy linens, and cheerful jewelry to add a bright spot to each day. Luckily, four of Roztayger's new brands are nailing each and every 2020-approved craze, many of which are already on-sale right now.

Ahead, the top four labels and their best styles of the season.

Smooth Leathers: Tsatsas

Founded in 2012, all of Tsatsas' handbags are handcrafted in Germany, with one shared goal — elevate the natural beauty and simplicity of leather, in the most ethical way possible. Marrying functionality and aesthetics that soothe, designers Esther and Dimitrios Tsatsas have invoked the generations-long practice of leatherwork in their family to create a truly ethical product. Tsatsas only uses materials from animals that are reared for meat production, certifying that no animals are killed specifically for the design process.

The brand's Fir Green Lato Bag puts an elongated spin on the lunch-bag aesthetic, wrapping over the forearm for easy, functional toting.

Crisp Linens: Lotte99

Based in LA, this four-year-old brand is the brainchild of model-stylist Sharon Brown, and it's filled with luxe basics that are as on-trend as they are timeless. Linens and silks play a crucial role in the label's arsenal — both quarantine-approved textures that will stretch far beyond 2020 in your wardrobe. All high-quality textures are handmade in LA.

Soft, Pillowy Bags: Bonastre

This Parisian accessories brand offers unisex toting solutions that are as chic as they are sustainable. Handmade in Spain, all bags use natural, non-treated cattle skins, in accordance with ancient vegetable processes. Drawing resemblances to Bottega Veneta's multifarious offering of pouches, these cushy styles are sure to get tons of wear throughout your wardrobe.

Colorful Glass Jewelry: Keane

After studying glassblowing in Italy, designer Colin Lynch worked around the fashion industry for a decade, before starting his own glass jewelry brand. Founded in 2017, Keane is based in New York City, and offers several tubular, shape-centric styles in bright pastels that are destined to be styled with all of 2020's fun, emerging fashion brands.