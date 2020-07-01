Perhaps it’s due to the overall attitude towards summer — you know, the care-free spirit that comes with indulging in fresh fruits, basking in sunlight, and dipping into a body of water — but the season has a way of eliciting some of the most playful fashions from, well, anyone. And if you want a simple way to add a whimsical touch to your ensembles, why not add some glass jewelry pieces from must-know brands to your collection?

Minimalist jewelry will always have a spot in your wardrobe, no doubt. But if you’re feeling the urge to liven up your wardrobe with some cool and unexpected styles, glass and Lucite jewelry will be your new favorite trend — and once you start wearing them, they might even take the top spot for your go-to pieces.

Whether you’re looking for a sophisticated resin ring to incorporated into your everyday jewelry rotation, one-of-a-kind earrings made with encased flowers, colorful necklaces to layer with your other tried-and-true pieces, are plenty of jewelry designers tapping into the glass effect for their latest designs.

Ready to start adding glass jewelry into your collection of baubles? Find your next set of statement pieces from the designers below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Wolf Circus

Vancouver-based demi-fine jewelry brand Wolf Circus is known for its unexpected, yet timeless, designs. Founded by Fiona Morrison, each piece from the brand strikes the perfect balance of everyday minimalism and eccentric charm. In other words, these pieces will work with your everyday ensembles while also adding a touch of character.

J. Hannah

If you consider yourself a minimalist to the core, J. Hannah is the brand to know. The brand — which uses ethically sourced or recycled materials — has become a cult-favorite for its elegant pieces, which have been designed to transcend today's trends.

Ettika

Those of you who want to make more of a statement with their glass jewelry without investing too much into the trend will love these pieces from Ettika, which are not only affordable but will also stand out. And the brand's glass-effect pieces will be a stylish addition to your summer wardrobe.

Jemma Wynne

Jemma Wynne designs its jewelry for the women who want to be both strong and sophisticated with a casual touch — and its rock crystal pieces fall right in line. Wear these for your next video conference when you want to make a statement with your jewelry, or wear them on the weekend to elevate your off-duty ensembles.

Goldiie Shop

Add a touch of whimsy to your ensembles with the one-of-a-kind pieces from Goldiie Shop, which creates its pieces with real flowers encased in resin. Whether you opt for a pair of the brand's earrings or another piece, these are bound to be a conversation piece for anyone.

Grace Lee

Grace Lee's eponymous brand creates minimalist fine jewelry meant to be worn every day. Lee's more playful resin pieces feature materials such as diamonds to give these easy-to-wear styles a luxurious touch.

Bondeye

If you want to give your outfits an edge, look no further than to Bondeye's range of jewelry. Whether you go for a piece from the brand's cheekily-named Donut collection, which features styles made with various stones, to something from its cooler Bold Collection, there's no doubt you'll feel empowered whenever you wear something from Bondeye.

Yam

New York jewelry brand Yam focuses on pieces that bring its wearers a sense of nostalgia. As an ode to the founder's mother, Yam's vintage-inspired pieces are made for the modern world.