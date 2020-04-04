35 Spring Perfumes Under $100 From Designers & Drugstores Alike

Spring has arrived. The birds are chirping, the bees are buzzing, and all across the industry, fashion followers are making references to a certain Miranda Priestly quote — you know the one. (Hint: it's groundbreaking.) And while the weather may differ depending on where you live on the globe, one thing remains the same; the very best spring perfumes under $100 will have you feel like you're lying in a meadow, sunshine included.

But what constitutes a springtime perfume, anyway? Florals come to mind, of course. As do fresh scents, like bergamot, lemon, or the occasional bright pepper — you know, things that are light and sparkly. Many shelve their darker, musk-heavy perfumes until the colder seasons come back around (though there is a time and place for a warm, romantic fragrance). And of course, you can never go wrong with one of the feminine classics, like a Marc Jacobs Daisy or Carolina Herrera Good Girl.

It's even better when your chosen scent doesn't break the bank, too. Ahead, 35 perfumes that are perfect for spring, and won't cost you more than $100.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Coach Signature Eau de Parfum Signature Eau de Parfum, 1 oz $62 Coach see on ulta No one could guess that this sophisticated Coach eau de parfum retails for less than $100 — let alone at $62 per 1-ounce bottle. Combining together raspberry, Turkish rose, and musk, it's a complex floral-fruit scent that's feminine, to boot.

Pacifica French Lilac Spray Perfume French Lilac Spray Perfume $22 Pacifica see on Pacifica This top-rated fragrance from Pacifica smells just like a fresh bouquet of lilacs. Plus, notes of nectarine, ylang-ylang, and hyacinth round it out.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Daze Daisy Dream Daze $86 Marc Jacobs see on sephora Daisy Dream Daze takes the traditional Marc Jacobs Daisy scent and turns it on its head, adding a juicy, fruity twist to the fan favorite.

Elizabeth Arden White Tea Wild Rose Eau de Toilette White Tea Wild Rose Eau de Toilette, 3.4 oz $56 Elizabeth Arden see on ulta Fresh yet soft, White Tea Wild Rose Eau de Toilette combines the namesake notes into a sweet, easy-to-wear scent.

Gucci Flora Emerald Gardenia Eau de Toilette Gucci Flora Emerald Gardenia Eau de Toilette, 1.7 oz $80 Gucci see on sephora Another perfume that's surprisingly under $100. The Gucci Flora Emerald Gardenia Eau de Toilette is intriguingly botanical — it combines fruits, florals, and earthy woods.

Child Perfume Rollerball Perfume Child Perfume Rollerball Perfume $98 Child Perfume see on anthropologie A cult favorite in the perfume world, Child is decidedly floral, mixing together jasmine, magnolia, lilac, rose, and violet with just a hint of vanilla.

Good Chemistry Jasmine Rose Eau de Parfum Jasmine Rose Eau de Parfum $24.99 Good Chemistry see on target Inspired by the Damask rose, Good Chemistry's Jasmine Rose is a floral, yes — but bergamot and musk give it an extra kick that'll have you reaching for another spritz.

Gourmand Hair + Body Mist Hair + Body Mist $24 Gourmand see on urban outfitters Any of Gourmand's Hair + Body Mist would be perfect for spring (although Papaye Tropique and Fruit Du Dragon might stand out the most).

Fresh Citron de Vigne Eau de Parfum Citron de Vigne Eau de Parfum, 1 oz $50 Fresh see on bluemercury Fresh's Citron de Vigne Eau de Parfum is inspired by Champagne — as in, France's Champagne region. Expect bubbles, and a touch of wine-bathed citrus.

Calvin Klein Euphoria Blush Eau de Parfum Euphoria Blush Eau de Parfum $99 Calvin Klein see on ulta Bookmark this one if you want a springtime take on your favorite ambers and patchoulis. Gourmand notes of chocolate and raspberry make it sweet, while florals add freshness.

The Harmonist Magnetic Wood Parfum Travel Size $55 The Harmonist see on the harmonist Expect a burst of natural vigor from The Harmonist's Magnetic Wood. Meanwhile, green mandarin, daffodil, and iris set it apart.

OUAI North Bondi Eau de Parfum North Bondi Eau de Parfum $56 OUAI see on urban outfitters Haircare brand OUAI's scents are so good, they merited their own perfumes. Both are delicious, but for spring, opt for the luxe North Bondi.

From Wilds Sunlit Lands EDP Fragrance Sunlit Lands EDP Fragrance $17.99 From Wilds see on target A pure, fresh peach note takes up this affordable perfume, which just so happens to be vegan, sustainably sourced, and under $20.

Coqui Flor de Naranjo Eau De Parfum Coqui Flor de Naranjo Eau De Parfum $72 Coqui see on anthropologie Flying over to the Tulum's Coqui Coqui hotel might not be in the picture right now, but spritzing on its signature citrus scent is.

Burberry Her Blossom Eau de Toilette Her Blossom Eau de Toilette, 1 oz $63 Burberry see on ulta Burberry hit a home run with Her Blossom, which amps up the original Her Eau de Parfum with lush plum blossoms.

Bastide Figue Amour Eau de Toilette Figue Amour Eau de Toilette $32 Bastide see on neiman marcus Figs are an easy go-to for spring. Fruity and fresh all on their own, Figue Amour makes the note even more complex thanks to cardamom, sandalwood, and violet petals.

& Other Stories Riviera Postcard Eau de Toilette Riviera Postcard Eau de Toilette $40 & Other Stories see on & Other Stories Paging all gourmand lovers! Imagine the most decadent, lemon-and-vanilla dessert. Now, turn it into a perfume, and add in pineapple, caramel, and coconut extract. Voilà — it's Riviera Postcard.

Jo Malone London Mimosa & Cardamom Cologne Mimosa & Cardamom Cologne, 1 oz $70 Jo Malone London see on bloomingdale's Mimosa and cardamom might not be a combination that makes sense, at first, but Jo Malone London makes it work (and does it well). It's powdery, floral, and sweetly warm.

BYREDO Bal d'Afrique L'Huile Parfum Oil Roll-On Bal d'Afrique L'Huile Parfum Oil Roll-On $78 BYREDO see on neiman marcus Spring for BYREDO's uniquely botanical Bal d'Afrique roller if you adore the brand, but still have a budget to keep in mind. At just $78, it's quite the find.

NEST Wisteria Blue Eau De Parfum Wisteria Blue Eau De Parfum $74 NEST see on saks fifth avenue NEST is an affordable perfume lover's dream. Each bottle — including this pretty floral — is gorgeously packaged and worthy of its own spot in your collection.

Lancôme Ô d'Azur Eau de Toilette Spray Ô d'Azur Eau de Toilette Spray $66 Lancôme see on saks fifth avenue Hello, statement-making bottle. Lancôme's Ô d'Azur Eau de Toilette Spray brings the drama; and lucky for you, its Mediterranean-inspired scent lives up to it.

Issey Miyake L'Eau d'Issey L'Eau d'Issey, 1.7 oz $79 Issey Miyake see on bloomingdale's The fan-favorite L'Eau d'Issey encapsulates the designer's aesthetic: timeless, clean, and enticing.

Maison Margiela REPLICA Springtime in the Park REPLICA Springtime in the Park, .34 oz $30 Maison Margiela see on sephora What does spending a spring day outdoors smell like? According to Maison Margiela, there are pears, lilies, and — yes — musk.

Le Labo Bergamote 22 Eau de Parfum Bergamote 22 Eau de Parfum $83 Le Labo see on nordstrom There is a Le Labo scent for every season (or, if you're a diehard fan, every mood). Bergamote 22 is one of its freshest; the titular bergamot finds its match in grapefruit and orange blossom.

Dior Miss Dior Silky Body Mist Miss Dior Silky Body Mist $55 Dior see on neiman marcus Miss Dior is a classic for a reason. Delicate, feminine, and floral, the scented body mist formula doubles as a skin-hydrator.

Guerlain Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum, 1 oz $72 Guerlain see on ulta Guerlain's Mon Guerlain smells as luxuriously classic as the bottle looks (which just so happened to be created first in 1908).

Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Toilette L'Interdit Eau de Toilette $93 Givenchy see on saks fifth avenue Having trouble transitioning out of your wintry fragrances? This Givenchy scent — a mix of blossoms, musk, and vetiver — is light and deep all at once.

Clean Fresh Laundry & Lavender Eau Fraiche Fresh Laundry & Lavender Eau Fraiche $48 Clean see on ulta Clean is known for its, well, clean scents, and this one is no different. The relaxing lavender and bright star anise are welcome additions, though.

Diptyque Eau Rose Eau de Toilette Eau Rose Eau de Toilette $98 diptyque see on saks fifth avenue Only know diptyque for its Instagram-famous candles? Meet your new favorite perfumes. Eau Rose is a love letter to the flower, complete with Damascena and Centifolia rose notes.

Laila Eau de Parfum Laila Eau de Parfum, 1.7 oz $62 Laila see on nordstrom Named after the mother of perfumer Geir Ness, this Nordic scent is a dazzler — its sparkling herbs, lily of the valley, and soothing lavender notes feel naturally fresh.

Clinique Happy Perfume Spray Happy Perfume Spray $70 Clinique see on macy's Looking for an extra spring to your step? Clinique's iconic perfume always has a way of bringing a smile to someone's face.

Heretic Dirty Fig Dirty Fig $65 Heretic see on goop Upgrade your fruity scent with Heretic's aptly titled Dirty Fig. (The dirty here being grapefruit, geranium, black currant, and raspberry.)

Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette Spray Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette Spray, 3 oz $95 Versace see on macy's Versace's Bright Crystal is the house's take on a fresh floral — it's offbeat (thanks to yuzu) yet still highly feminine and wearable (thanks to, well, Versace).

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum Good Girl Eau de Parfum, 1 oz $69 Carolina Herrera see on nordstrom Good Girl has it all: sweet and sensual, gourmand, and floral. It doesn't hurt that it has one of the most recognizable bottles in the perfume game, too.