After a year of intermittent lockdowns, the world is finally starting to look a little brighter. The temperatures are heating up, businesses are re-opening, and the prospect of traveling the world again soon is becoming much more of a reality. And while with that provides more reason to up the ante within the hair and makeup department, you can’t forget to smell good while doing so. The best 2021 spring fragrances make that task a total breeze — no pun intended.

According to the fragrance experts, this season's selections are marked by more warmth than usual. "As far as notes, rose and woodsy base notes have been trending," Kimberly Walker, founder of KIMBERLY New York, says. It's a more sultry and seductive spin on what we're used to for spring, which is traditionally marked by more airy and fruit-focused aromas. But that doesn't mean that those are out completely — they're simply getting a much-needed upgrade following a year that was marked by the mundane.

Ahead, check out our new favorite springtime fragrances that will take you wherever you want to go, with aromas inspired by the vibrancy of Rome, tropical islands, and beyond.

