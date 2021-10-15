It might seem antiquated to separate “feminine” scents from “masculine” fragrances, but nowadays, these words serve as more of a descriptor, rather than a mandate on who can or should wear which scent. Feminine scents usually lean sweet and floral, while masculine scents tend to be woody, musky, or smokey. Of course, there is a huge spectrum when it comes to fragrances, so there’s plenty of room for nuisance here. But for those who love feminine-leaning scents, opting for something with lighter, sweeter notes is usually the best bet.

As the holiday season ramps up, this will be good to keep in mind when shopping for your fragrance-obsessed loved one. Fragrances have long made lovely and thoughtful gifts, but it can feel overwhelming to choose a scent for someone else — especially when it comes to the best floral perfumes and other scent notes (including, citrus, vanilla, musk, and jasmine) that are popular in women’s fragrances.

However, knowing a few key elements of someone’s personality can point you in the direction of their perfect scent. If the person you’re gifting, loves to dress up and look pretty, if their style aires on the side of classic feminine elegance, or if they’re just the girliest girl or the most sophisticated lady you know, one (or two, or three) of these feminine fragrances is perfect package to slip into their stocking this holiday season.

Ahead, take a look through this roundup of the prettiest, softest, most lady-like scents for anyone with a feminine sense of style.

