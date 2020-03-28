35 Fascinating Beauty Tools & Devices You Didn't Know You Needed Until Now

Scroll through Instagram at any time of day, and you're likely to come across at least one person who's rolling an oddly shaped tool around their face or posing with a slightly terrifying LED mask. In fact, one could say fascinating beauty tools and devices are one of the beauty world's biggest trends right now — they've practically become a phenomenon overnight.

And with good reason. Not only are they fun to use (and post about, obviously), they often offer new solutions you may not have known about or ways to get in-office treatments and results from the comfort of your home. They also range across categories, so there are tools to help de-puff your face, smooth out the skin on your body, reach that last little bit of makeup in your almost-empty bottle, and even help your shampoo lather better.

While some may have already been on your radar for a while, the extent of the offerings is massive — so even if you consider yourself a master in all things beauty tools and devices, there are sure to some you haven't yet discovered in the list below. So without further ado, keep scrolling — 35 fascinating products are ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

This Multipurpose At-Home Facial Tool Sculpt And Lift Facial Tool $56 Shen See on Shen This revolutionary gadget adds another layer of luxury to at-home facials. It's designed to release tension, aid in lymphatic drainage, and boost circulation, ultimately leaving your skin soothed, energized, and plumped. You can use it on bare skin but it works even better with product.

Lilfox's Soothing Eye Mask Opal Spa Eye Mask $68 Lilfox See on Goop Pop this handwoven mask made of opalescent glass in the fridge, then lie back and let it take your undereye puffiness away. You can use it as a relaxation tool during yoga and meditation classes.

A High-Tech Lip Plumper Kiss Lip Plumping System $99 PMD See on Anthropologie You've tried every plumping cream, balm, roller, and gloss on the market, but have you tried plumping lips using smart pulsating vacuum technology? This kit aims to increase firmness and elasticity while creating a fuller-looking pout.

Georgia Louise's Cryotherapy Freeze Wands Cryo Freeze Tools $125 GEORGIA LOUISE See on Violet Grey Somewhere between $150 cryo facials and the spoons in your freezer are these stainless steel massage wands. Simply chill them and roll the globes on your skin, starting in the middle of the forehead, out towards the temples, and under the eyes to firm, tighten, and relieve inflammation.

This Literal Magic Eraser For Makeup Clean-Up Pencil $26 Nudestix See on Nudestix If you've ever wished there were an "undo" button for liner mishaps or eyeshadow fallout, then this nifty little magic eraser stick is about to become a handbag staple. It literally solubilizes oil-based makeup into water for easy, mess-free removal.

Your Alternative To Pricey Microneedling MicroNeedling Skin Refining Tool $125 StackedSkincare See on StackedSkincare The secret behind Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Watts, and Demi Moore's coveted glow is not cheap. You can, however, get a similar effect at home (and safely!) with this at-home microneedling tool, which targets uneven texture, fine lines, and acne scars.

Vitagoods' Hair Growing Hack Scalp Massaging Shampoo Brush $14 Vitagoods See on Amazon Massaging your scalp helps increase blood flow to your hair follicles, leading to faster growth. A little shower gadget like this makes it easy to lather up those roots, ensuring a thorough shampoo and long, mermaid waves in the future.

This Professional-Quality Facial Steamer Pro Facial Steamer $149 Dr. Dennis Gross See on Dr. Dennis Gross Dr. Dennis Gross' professional-quality facial steamer will remind you of all the times you stood over a pot of boiling water in high school. After a 10-minute steam session, your complexion will be looking dewier than ever.

And Also One For Your Hair Hair Steamer $78 Q-Redew See on Q-Redew Skin isn't the only thing that benefits from steaming. A dose of humidity does wonders for curls and kink-prone coils. Q-Redew's cult-classic hair steamer helps to hydrate, voluminize, reshape, condition, and detangle. No product necessary.

A Body Massager That Tones Skin Toning Device $399 NuBODY by NuFACE See on NuFACE If you're a fan of NuFACE's facial devices, you'll love this tool for the body. The NuBODY spherical massager is the first FDA-cleared at-home skin-smoothing device, and uses microcurrents to help smooth uneven skin.

Facial Rolling On The Go Lapis Facial Roller $58 Herbivore Botanicals See on Herbivore Botanicals The wellness ritual of facial rolling has been around for centuries. You've probably heard from your derm that it improves elasticity, relieves puffiness, reduces tension, and helps skin absorb product. Basically, it's skincare 101, and with Herbivore Botanicals' stone roller, you can reap the rewards at home.

The Key To A Perfect Cat Eye Liner.Designer $8 beautyblender See on Ulta Eyeliner is the MVP of makeup in 2020. Fine lines, floating creases, and drawn-on lashes: not just the stuff of beauty vlogs and magazines with this pseudo eyeliner stencil. Uneven wings begone.

Dermflash's Double-Duty Deep Cleaner & Serum Infuser DERMAPORE Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser $100 Dermaflash See on Dermaflash Dermaflash's high-tech pore extracter is two tools in one. It uses ultrasonic waves to rid skin of dirt, oil, and grime while infusing it with product at the same time.

DIY Light Therapy Treatment For Acne Lightstim for Acne $169 Lightstim See on Sephora It can be soul-sucking to leave the house during a breakout, even if it is just to see a dermatologist. Lightstim's ingenius acne zapper — which uses red and blue LED light to kill bacteria and stimulate collagen — will help you combat blemishes from the comfort of your bathroom.

A Fridge For Your Beauty Products Mini Beauty Refrigerator $60 Cooluli See on Urban Outfitters Before you get to the point where half your refrigerator is occupied by food and the other half is occupied by sheet masks, eye creams, jade rollers, and mascara (yes, mascara!), intro this beauty-specific minifridge to your bathroom setup.

An Exfoliating Face Roller Beauty Stamp $50 Nurse Jamie Healthy Skin Solutions See on Nurse Jamie Healthy Skin Solutions Think: jade roller, but with exfoliation. Nurse Jamie's Beauty Stamp renews skin with the gentlest micro-exfoliation, ultimately boosting the power of your skincare products.

Neutrogena's New Robot Dermatologist Skin360 SkinScanner $60 Neutrogena See on Neutrogena There really is an app for everything, including customized skincare. In January, Neutrogena rolled out an even higher-tech version of its SkinScanner, a portable iPhone gadget that takes high-definition photos of your skin and assesses it via an app.

This Microdermabrasion Tool Made Of Diamonds Diamondbuff by Bee Stunning $60 SEPHORA COLLECTION See on Sephora Microdermabrasion never looked so glamorous as it does with this textured tool made of honest-to-god diamonds. Sephora's simple exfoliating wand will give you endless facials for a flat rate of $60.

A Showerhead Your Hair Will Thank You For Source Hand-Held Showerhead $150 T3 See on Amazon Maybe all those bad hair days of late are a consequence of poor water quality. It doesn't matter how great your products are if the water you shower in is full of harsh chlorine and hydrogen sulfide (sulfur water, in simpler terms). This showerhead takes the toxins out and replaces them with hair-loving minerals.

A Fix For Your Under-Eye Bags White Turquoise Beauty Wand $42 SkinOwl See on Credo Clean Beauty SkinOwl's Beauty Wand is essentially just a rod of white turquoise, which is said to help with stress, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Use the narrow end of the roller under your eyes to relieve puffiness and the wider end on more resilient parts of your face.

Conture's Exfoliating Hair Remover Kinetic Smooth Hair Remover & Skin Polisher $49 CONTURE See on Sephora The latest in hair removal is a device that not only leaves your skin stubble-free and smooth, but exfoliated, too. A dual-blade precision rotatory system provides a close shave while a polishing head helps remove buildup, leaving skin clean and bright.

The Most Sophisticated Skin Roller You'll Meet S Carat $160 ReFa See on Dermstore If you know of ReFa, it's probably because you've tried — or your bestie has tried — this widely beloved skin roller. The S Carat utilizes an innovative 360-degree design that works all angles and adapts to various face shapes. What's more, it features a mini solar panel on its handle that transmits light into micro-currents that stimulate circulation.

The Light Salon's Celebrity-Approved LED Mask BOOST LED mask $425 The Light Salon See on Selfridges Chrissy Teigen recently shared a rather alarming photo of herself wearing this LED mask on her Instagram Story. Created by the celebrity-favorite Light Salon (like a hair salon, but for skin), this silicon mask uses red and near-infrared light to boost hydration and firmness — even if it is a little Friday the 13th.

A Spatula For Scraping Makeup Containers Makeup Spatulas $5 Beauty Smarts See on Ulta You'll be glad you spent $5 on this makeup spatula two-pack when you scrape $20 worth of foundation from the bottom of the bottle. No drop left behind.

Skin Gym's Freezer-Ready Roller Ice Coolie Roller $30 Skin Gym See on Skin Gym A bottle of coconut water, a couple Tylenols, and Skin Gym's Ice Coolie Roller — now that is a hangover kit of champions. Whether it's one too many cocktails or a late night at the office, this freezer-friendly roller will erase all signs of tiredness from under your eyes.

Not Your Average Brush Cleaner Hairbrush Cleaner $30 Philip B See on SkinStore If you saw what your hairbrushes are harboring, you might just be inclined to shave your locks off and start fresh. Before you go Mad Max-era Charlize Theron, give your brushes a good clean with this stainless-steel mini rake.

Workout Equipment For Your Face Luxury Face Tool $165 Selfkaire See on Free People Run this surgical-grade steel roller over your face for 30 seconds a day to improve elasticity, release muscle tension, boost circulation, and support lymphatic drainage, leaving you with tighter-looking, detoxed skin.

A Face-Friendly Dry Brush Facial Dry Brush $17 Midnight Paloma See on Urban Outfitters Dry brushing is a tried-and-true exfoliating technique for your body, so why not try it on your face? This mini brush — made with gentle nylon bristles — is the morning ritual you didn't know you needed.

Wilding's Mineral-Packed Massage Stone Empress Wand $65 Wildling See on Wildling This seal-shaped massaging stone, containing 40+ healing minerals, has a multitude of uses, according to Wildling co-founder Gianna De La Torre L.Ac. "You can use the rounded end of this tool to massage the tight muscles of the neck, shoulders, and jaw. It is also great for opening the sinus' and relieving tired eyes," she tells The Zoe Report in an email. "Releasing tension from tight structures of the face and neck can soften facial features and encourage circulation.”

The Second Best Thing To A Sarah Chapman Facial Skinesis Facialift $36 SARAH CHAPMAN See on Net-a-Porter Sarah Chapman is the woman behind Victoria Beckham, Gigi Hadid, and Naomi Watts' skin, but not many outside the celebrity set can afford her $600-plus signature facial. You can, however, mimic it with this funny little contraption, whose rotating heads work to release tension and break down blockage.

This Cleansing Brush With Hidden Talents True Glow Facial Brush $20 Conair See on Ulta Not your typical cleansing brush, this $20 wonder can also exfoliate and moisturize using three specialized heads. Rest assured you'll never want to lather up with your hands again.

MDNA's Buzzy Magnetic Face Mask Rejuvenator Set $450 MDNA SKIN See on MDNA SKIN Despite its hefty price tag, this imaginative magnetic face mask has amassed quite the fan club and too many headlines to count. A combination of futuristic magnetic Montecatini volcanic clay and natural white willow bark makes up the mask, then the Skin Rejuvenator tool pulls it right off with the dirt from your pores, too.

Dermaplaning That You Can Do At Home Bright Complexion Facial Dermaplaner $30 Tweezerman See on Tweezerman Dermaplaning is a process in which dead skin cells and hair are skimmed off the face with a blade to help reduce the look of acne scars, eliminate peach fuzz, and free pores of dirt and oil. You would normally need to see a specialist for such a procedure, but not with Tweezerman's DIY-friendly dermaplaner. Don't worry: It's less scary than it looks.

A Device That Reduces Mask Time To 90 Seconds UFO $199 FOREO See on Sephora Everyone loves a face mask, but keeping one on for the recommended 10 or 20 minutes can be a chore. This magical gadget combines heating, cooling, and T-Sonic pulsations to complete the full masking cycle in just 90 seconds. Yes, really.