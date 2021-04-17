Remember life before beauty devices? Neither do we. Although facial and body beauty tools have been around for thousands of years — hello, gua sha — the recent turn in the industry has ushered in an influx of high-tech devices that promise tighter, more even-toned skin, diminished wrinkles and fine lines, and an uptick of collagen levels within your body. Yup, some of the best beauty devices of 2021 actually alter how your skin functions. Cool, no?

And it’s only up from here. Bustle’s Senior Lifestyle and Beauty Editor, Rachel Lapidos, called advanced devices as one of the biggest skin care trends of 2021, while a P&S Intelligence report from mid-2020 predicted that the global at-home beauty device market will reach about $45 million by 2030 (up from around $6 million in 2019). So, if you’ve been wondering if it’s just you that’s been eyeing all the new tools at Sephora or Dermstore, the answer is no; you’re definitely not alone.

That said, it’s crucial to research before you buy. Cutting-edge tech comes with cutting-edge price tags, though luckily, one or two devices should be all you need for facial and body care. Below, the buzziest beauty devices of 2021 for next level skin care.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Best Beauty Devices of 2021: Microcurrent

Harnessing the power of electricity (!), microcurrent devices can offer macro results. For example, a study on NuFace’s Trinity Facial Toning Device ($499) found that 80% of participants said their skin felt smoother after using the device for 5 minutes per day, 60 days in a row. Best for: wrinkles and fine lines, defining facial contours, and evening out skin tone.

Best Beauty Devices of 2021: LED & Light Therapy

Light therapy just sounds cool, and luckily, it actually works. Different colors offer different results, such as the red lights in the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare SpectraLite FaceWare Pro ($435) triggering collagen production, and the blue lights reducing potential acne-causing bacteria. (The brand also just launched the DRx SpectraLite BodyWare Pro to easily use all over.) Best for: wrinkles and fine lines, acne treatment, and stimulating collagen.

Best Beauty Devices of 2021: Facial Massage

Facial massage devices are like having a facialist’s magic hands stowed away in your bathroom cabinet — so you can just press a button, roll it on, and enjoy. Your lymphatic system will thank you. Best for: de-puffing, defining facial contours, and circulation.

Best Beauty Devices of 2021: Cleansers

High-tech cleansers are having a moment in the spotlight. They’re cute and colorful, but they also work — to the point where you’ll have to be careful to not accidentally over do it. But once you’ve mastered them, prepare for the easiest, deepest skin cleanse of your life. Best for: deep cleaning, exfoliation, and oily or acne-prone skin.