You're stranded on a desert island with only one item: Will it be something to ward off infection? Keep your gut healthy? Make everything on the island taste like candy? Honey can do all the above and leave your skin feeling hydrated and looking glowy. No wonder the cure-all syrup is the inspiration behind Wishful's new Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer, a highly anticipated Huda Beauty first.

Like its hero ingredient, Wishful's first-ever moisturizer claims to deliver a laundry list of skin benefits. "I wanted to create a moisturizer that went above and beyond its core function," makeup artist and Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan said in an email press release, "so as well as hydrating the skin for up to 24 hours, our debut balm brightens, reduces the appearance of pores and seriously amps up your glow game."

According to the brand, the jelly-like balm is an elevated version of Kattan's own at-home skin remedy: turmeric and honey. The complexion-evening, soothing properties of turmeric root extract and hydrating powers of honey are amplified by the addition of calming lavender and vitamin B3 (a pore-blurring brightener).

The new Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer joins a cleansing butter, enzyme scrub, and two sheet masks included in Kattan's Wishful skincare line so far.

Rich with antioxidants, honey has been adopted by countless beauty brands (L'Oréal, Lancôme, Carol's Daughter, Laura Mercier, Farmacy, Fresh...) because of its ability to boost collagen production, halt aging, clean out pores, and lock in moisture. It's even inspired entire franchises (hello, Hey Honey) and time and again, it's been touted as somewhat of a miracle ingredient for acne-prone and dry skin.

Honey aside, though, the highlight of Wishful's Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer is its light, whipped texture, a delicious cross between a jelly and a balm. Featuring finely crushed lavender mica pearls, the hydrating formula leaves a dewy, glass-like finish, making it a perfect foundation primer or the final step in a radiant no-makeup look. It's available now at HudaBeauty.com.

