One of the few things that can briefly pull you out of your hectic day and stressed mindset is a facial massager. The repetitive rolling and gliding is rather meditative, so a revamp to your favorite tools can only lead to good things. Starting this new tool revolution is new brand SACHEU Beauty, which is doing so by revising your classic idea of facial massagers and making them out of a material that oftentimes works better for your complexion.

The brand was formed in collaboration with Gloss Ventures and Select Management Group’s Third Act Ventures and has started with two products, which dropped in late September. The tools are a facial roller and gua sha, both priced at $35, though they look remarkably different from the rose quartz and jade ones flooding your Instagram feed. The tools from SACHEU are made of stainless steel, and as cool as they look, there are specific reasons behind it.

Founder of SACHEU Beauty Sarah Cheung mentioned to TZR over Zoom that jade rollers have been in her family for a long time, but their characteristics make them a tricky tool to keep clean. "I’ve been using for jade rollers for so long, but the problem is they're made of a porous material, which can trap bacteria," she says. This led her to discovering stainless steel as an option, because it's self-cooling and far easier to keep germs at bay.

Uniquely, using this material translates into the gua sha and roller being 100 percent recyclable, too, and each provides a different set of benefits. The gua sha helps drain lymph fluids, melts away tension, relaxes overactive muscles, and firms and lifts your skin. The roller calms inflammation, depuffs, and aids in skin reparation.

Cheung likes to use her facial roller in the morning with her cleanser to roll out puffiness and strongly recommends using a slippery serum with the gua sha to prevent pulling. Although the brand is new, she did offer a small hint at the possibility of bottled products in the future, though she's not quite ready to stop rethinking tools just yet.

But rollers aside, there's more to the line than its products. The brand is also focused on making changes at a deeper level. For one, a percentage of sales will be going to the organization Futures Without Violence, which provides help and resources to women and children who have faced abuse, a cause close to Cheung's heart being a survivor herself.

She wanted to ensure the brand was inclusive as well, changing the way so many products are still marketed — through a homogenous, non-diverse group of over airbrushed models. Most of the faces featured on SACHEU's social feeds and website are friends and Cheung herself, all of which help push for more realistic standards. "I want everyone to feel like they have a space in beauty," she says.

Cheung also heavily emphasized that skincare is self-care and shouldn't be adding another layer of pressure to your life. "People really get obsessed with trying to have perfect, poreless skin, but most of the time those images aren’t real. Skincare is apart of self-care, and if it's going to affect your mental health, it’s not worth it."

