34 Pieces On Amazon That Have Become Extremely Popular With Fashion Girls

Within the past couple of years, Amazon has completely revamped its fashion marketplace, launching several in-house brands, collaborations with influencers, The Shop by Shopbop, and so much more. Not surprisingly, tastemakers and fashion insiders have been quietly taking note, unearthing tons of gorgeous pieces hidden among the retailer's massive selection. In fact, while you’d never guess it, many of the trendiest pieces stylish women are showing off — both online and in the streets — can actually be traced back to none other than Amazon itself. To discover the stylish products on Amazon that have become so popular with fashion girls, look no further than this roundup, ahead — a few months from now, you’ll likely be spotting these pieces everywhere, so consider this your opportunity to stay ahead of the pack.
Beyond the affordable prices and endlessly vast selection, there are several other good reasons to buy clothes and accessories on Amazon. For Prime members, most items are eligible for free two-day shipping, and many are also eligible for Prime Wardrobe. If you’re not familiar, Prime Wardrobe is a members-only feature that allows you to try out clothes for a week before deciding whether or not to keep them. If a piece doesn’t work out, returns are free, and you’ll only be charged for the items you chose to keep.
Intrigued? Just keep reading — and prepare to field lots of inquiries about where you got your clothes.
1. A Sleek Black Bodysuit To Perfect The Tucked-In Look
A perfect-fitting turtleneck is the base to so many great looks, which is why it's no surprise that this bodysuit is so popular. Sleek, stretchy, and available in virtually every color, it's a must-have for layering, and makes it easy to nail the tucked-in look with minimal effort. It's made of a soft, lightweight blend of modal and spandex, and features a cheeky tanga bottom with a convenient snap closure.
- Available sizes: XS — XXL
2. The Leopard-Print Skirt You've Been Seeing Everywhere
This skirt (or a very similar version) is a part of virtually every fashion girl's wardrobe, so there's no shortage of inspiration when it comes to ways to style it. Wear it with a relaxed tee and sneakers for an effortlessly chic look, or pair it with a chunky turtleneck and ankle boots when the weather turns cold. Made of silky smooth satin with a slinky silhouette, it has a hidden elastic waistband that falls right at the waist.
- Available sizes: S — XL
3. These Chunky Earrings To Glam Up Any Outfit
A bold style statement that'll work with virtually any outfit, these chic drop earrings come in a whole range of fun colors and geometric shapes. Not only are they lead-free, nickel-free, and safe for sensitive ears, but reviewers say they're surprisingly lightweight, despite their large size. "Definitely look more expensive than what I paid. Compliments all night," reported one reviewer.
4. A Cozy Sherpa Sweatshirt With A Trendy Cropped Fit
A cropped length gives this cozy half-zip pullover a fun, trendy update. Made of fluffy faux sherpa, it's satisfyingly soft and plush to the touch. The crop hits right at the natural waist — the perfect length for pairing with high-waisted bottoms. If you're not a fan of the classic white, it also comes in several other colors and prints, including plaid, checks, and two color-blocked designs.
- Available sizes: S — L
5. A Stylish Fedora That Looks Good With Basically Everything
It's no wonder Amazon reviewers can't stop raving about this fedora, giving it a staggering 2,000 perfect five-star reviews (and counting!) Not only is it packable, well-made, and stylish, but it's an easy way to elevate virtually any outfit, and comes in a near-endless array of colors and styles. Plus, a hidden inner band makes the fit fully adjustable, so you won't have to worry about ordering the right size for your head.
6. These Super Cute Sunglasses At An Unbeatable Price
Trendy and classic all at once, these chic sunglasses are perfect for everyday wear. Despite their impressively affordable price tag, reviewers say they're sturdy and well-made, and that their oversized shape brings in tons of compliments. Plus, they even come with their own drawstring travel bag and microfiber cleaning cloth, all packaged together in a premium-quality gift box.
7. A More Stylish Alternative To Your Go-To Work Pants
Comfy enough to lounge in, yet polished enough for work, these paperbag-waist pants are sure to become an instant favorite. Not only are they effortlessly chic and easy to dress up or down, but the stretchy fabric they're made with is wrinkle-resistant, making them an excellent option for traveling. Plus, they even have pockets.
- Available sizes: XS — XXXL
8. Two Classic Leather Belts To Finish Off Any Outfit
The '90s-chic double-O hardware adds a stylish accent to these gorgeous vegan leather belts; sold in a convenient pack of two (one black and one brown), they make a practical, versatile addition to virtually any wardrobe. Whether you're wearing jeans, a dress, or a high-waisted skirt, they're an easy way to make any look feel more put-together.
- Available sizes: 25"-29" waist — 40"-44" waist
9. The Famous "Amazon Coat" That Even Celebs Love
It's difficult to overstate the popularity of this cult-favorite coat, often affectionately referred to as "The Amazon Coat." Not only did it go viral online and practically take over NYC streets, but it even inspired its own Instagram account (Emma Stone is the most recent celeb to be spotted wearing it). And what's not to love? The coat — which is filled with real down and feathers and cut in a boxy, oversized silhouette — is incredibly warm and comfy. A cozy shearling-lined hood and six roomy pockets finish off the functional design.
- Available sizes: XXS — 5X
10. A Cute Round Bag With A Croc-Embossed Exterior
An easy way to add a pop of color to virtually any outfit, this crossbody bag is incredibly versatile. Made of premium quality vegan leather with a trendy croc-embossed finish, it's equipped with two roomy pockets and has plenty of space for all the essentials without feeling overly bulky. Don't love the yellow? It also comes in classic black.
11. A Chic Way To Stay Warm On Cold Flights
You'll be glad to have this chic shawl on hand no matter where you are: a long flight, a chilly movie theater, an over-air conditioned office. Soft, cozy, and large enough to double as a blanket, it's styled with a subtle fringed trim and a draped, open front. In addition to the plaid, it also comes in a black-and-white checked print.
12. The On-Trend Hair Accessories That Serve A Functional Purpose, Too
Not only are these pearl-encrusted hair clips unbelievably affordable (less than a dollar each!), but they're super chic and surprisingly handy, whether you're growing out your bangs or simply need a quick way to tame flyaways and keep your strands out of your face. Sold in a pack of 12, the clips vary in shape, but are all fairly oversized.
13. A Subtle Way To Add Some Sparkle To Your Look
Eye-catching and understated at the same time, these elegant drop earrings add the perfect hint of sparkle to just about any look. They're hand-crafted in Hawaii using thin 14-karat gold-plated wire, with twinkling cubic zirconia crystals that catch the light as you move. "I got these because I love the fact that the cubic zirconia is not in a setting, so the light passes through it easily," commented one reviewer.
14. A Silky Slip Skirt You Can Wear All Year Round
The ways to style this silky slip skirt are virtually endless; pair it with band tees and turtlenecks, button-downs and cozy knits, or bodysuits and strappy tanks. Made of soft, shimmering satin with a hint of stretch for added comfort, it has an elastic waist and a slinky silhouette. Plus, if you're not a fan of the dark olive color, it's also available in a trendy leopard print, as well as fuchsia, cobalt, black, and red.
- Available sizes: XXS — XXL
15. The Coziest (& Most Stylish) Pair Of Slippers
It's hard not to fall in love with these fuzzy faux fur slippers; literally everything about them is fun and fabulous. But, their stylish design doesn't mean they skimp on comfort — they're incredibly soft and plush, with thick microfiber insoles that perfectly mold to the shape of your feet. Plus, their sturdy EVA soles are durable and waterproof, and will hold up through minor outdoor wear. Choose from seven colors.
- Available sizes: S — XL
16. An Elegant, Polished Blouse In The Season's Hottest Print
Mix up your work wardrobe with this chic leopard print blouse — since leopard is basically a neutral, it'll pair beautifully with all the blazers, sweaters, slacks, and skirts that are already in your closet. It can also be dressed down for a more casual look; try styling it with high-waisted jeans or a cool pair of leather pants.
- Available sizes: S — XXXL
17. A Gorgeous Crochet Bralette You'll Want To Show Off
Crafted of delicate lace dotted with pretty crocheted daisies, this Free People bralette is way too pretty to hide. Wear it under an oversized blazer to balance out the boxy silhouette, or let it peek out under a low-cut sweater, top, or dress. It's made of 100 percent cotton, and the fit is best for cup sizes C or smaller.
- Available sizes: XS — L
18. A Classic Pair Of Loafers — & You Won't Believe The Price
Loafers are currently having a major moment, and this classic, comfortable pair makes it easy to embrace the trend for yourself. Wear them to work when you need a break from heels, or throw them on with slouchy boyfriend jeans for an effortless casual look. Made of smooth vegan leather with a sleek, minimalist design, they're available in four colors, including a bold leopard print.
- Available sizes: 5 — 13
19. A Flowy, Pleated Midi Skirt You Can Style So Many Different Ways
In any season, for any occasion, this gorgeous midi skirt is sure to be a hit. Made of a shimmering metallic fabric and styled with crisp pleats that catch the light, it's super fun to wear (and is also surprisingly versatile). Pair it with a lingerie-inspired bodysuit for a perfect party outfit, or throw it on with a sweater for a more work-appropriate look. In addition to silver, it comes in 14 other metallic hues, including gold, emerald green, and a pretty baby pink.
- Available sizes: XS — XL
20. A Statement-Making Pair Of Earrings That Even Minimalists Will Love
An easy way to make an understated statement, these chic acrylic earrings will instantly elevate any basic outfit. The funky geometric design feels fun and bold, whether you stick with the black and white style or go with the pearly pink, classic tortoiseshell, or one of the other three options. "I get compliments every single time I wear them!" one reviewer gushed.
21. A Cute Floral Midi Skirt That Works For Any Season
Thanks to its versatile, black and white floral print, this skirt is one of those pieces you can wear all-year round. During summer, pair it with a cami-style bodysuit or a crisp white tee. Then, once the weather gets cold, style it with ankle boots, tights, and a chunky turtleneck sweater.
- Available sizes: XS — XL
22. A Sleek One-Piece Swimsuit That You Can Rock As A Top
A versatile staple that belongs in any wardrobe, this American Trends swimsuit can also be easily rocked as a bodysuit; just pair it with your favorite denim cut-offs or jeans. It's sold in solid colors like black, navy, and Burgundy, but also comes in tons of fun prints, ranging from florals to cool, color-blocked stripes. Countless reviewers have commented on how pleased they are with the quality and fit, especially given the low price.
- Available sizes: S — 2XL
23. An Evening Clutch That'll Also Look So Cool As A Day Bag
Tiny beaded bags have been having a moment for quite some time now — and the trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. This clutch can be worn with a cocktail dress to more formal occasions, or you can rock it with a casual jeans-and-tee combo for a fun, juxtaposed look. Choose from six different variations of black, silver, and gold.
24. A Soft Satin Scarf With So Many Versatile Uses
Silk scarves are about as versatile as it gets; tie one around your head, neck, ponytail, or purse to add a subtle pop of color to any look. At under $10, this one comes at a great price, and it's offered in dozens of different colors and prints. "It’s so beautiful, and the quality is absolutely lovely— especially given how inexpensive this item is!" wrote one reviewer.
25. A Classic Pair Of Vans Sneakers To Juxtapose Your Skirts & Dresses
There's no cooler pairing than a silky slip skirt or a floral, feminine dress and skater-style sneakers, which is what makes these Vans Old Skool Core Classics such a must-have. Of course, they'll work equally as well with all your jeans, denim cutoffs, and leggings, and you can rock them in any season. Choose from solid colors like black and white, or go with one of the bolder color-blocked combinations.
- Available sizes: 7.5 — 16.5
26. An Under-$20 Carry-All You'll Use Every Day
Consider this the perfect everyday tote: it's timeless and chic; it's super spacious; and it costs less than $20. In fact, given its affordable price tag, you might want to consider picking up more than one to go with every outfit in your closet.
27. The Perfect Cozy Beanie
Another versatile wardrobe style, beanies are the type of accessory that are timeless, yet cool and trendy all at once. Made of cotton, cashmere, nylon, and viscose, this one is pretty perfect; it has a just-right fit, it'll keep your ears snug and warm, and it comes in four great colors: black, gray, ivory, and hot pink.
28. A Lacy Camisole That's Surprisingly Versatile
Though it might look like a summer staple, you can totally wear this lace camisole in the fall and winter, too: just throw on a blazer or tweed jacket, and you'll be good to go. Obsessed with the style? You'll be happy to know it's sold in other colors, like navy, Champagne, and pink, too.
- Available sizes: XS — XL
29. A Super Comfy (& Timelessly Cool) Pair Of Adidas Sneakers
No closet is complete without a classic pair of adidas sneakers. Whether you're wearing them with leggings to the gym or with a dress for a day out, they're bound to keep you looking stylish and feeling comfortable. Choose from six colors.
- Available sizes: 5 — 11
30. A Simple Black Dress You'll Always Find An Occasion For
Consider this the perfect little black dress. It can be easily dressed up or down, it can be worn during any season (and with any type of footwear), and you can't beat the price. If you fall in love with the fit, it also comes in tons of other floral prints and solid colors. Over 2,000 reviewers gave it a perfect five-star rating.
- Available sizes: XS — XL
31. A Three-Pack Of Preppy-Chic Headbands
Headbands were one of the biggest trends in 2019 — and luckily, the functional accessory's popularity doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. That's why you should stock up on this three-pack of knotted headbands, each of which comes decorated with an assortment of preppy-chic pearls. Blair Waldorf would be so proud.
32. This Comfy Legging/Jean Hybrid That Combines The Best Of Both
If there's one way to impress fashion girls, it's with a piece that expertly combines style and comfort. Take these knit jeggings, for example, which feel as cozy as your favorite yoga pants, but look exactly like real trousers or jeans (depending on which color/print/wash you choose). Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given them a glowing, positive review, raving about their fit, quality, and size range, which was designed with both petites and tall girls in mind.
- Available sizes: XS — XXL (short, regular, long)
33. A Stylish Pair Of Suede Over-The-Knee Boots
Tall boots will never not be cool — and this pair, from Chinese Laundry, come at a surprisingly fabulous price. Pair them with all your dresses (long and short), skinny jeans, and skirts; and check out more ways to style them, here.
- Available sizes: 5.5 — 10
34. This Cozy Fleece Zip-Up For An Effortlessly Cool Look
Teddy fleece jackets, sweaters, and coats have been everywhere lately. And what's not to love? The trend exemplifies cozy-chic, and offers an effortlessly cool way to stay snug and warm without compromising on style. This plush fleece jacket is among the most popular on Amazon, with over 1,300 rave five-star reviews. It comes in tons of different colors, too, whether you love classic black or statement-making red.
- Available sizes: S — 3XL
