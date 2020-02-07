34 Pieces On Amazon That Have Become Extremely Popular With Fashion Girls

Within the past couple of years, Amazon has completely revamped its fashion marketplace, launching several in-house brands, collaborations with influencers, The Shop by Shopbop, and so much more. Not surprisingly, tastemakers and fashion insiders have been quietly taking note, unearthing tons of gorgeous pieces hidden among the retailer's massive selection. In fact, while you’d never guess it, many of the trendiest pieces stylish women are showing off — both online and in the streets — can actually be traced back to none other than Amazon itself. To discover the stylish products on Amazon that have become so popular with fashion girls, look no further than this roundup, ahead — a few months from now, you’ll likely be spotting these pieces everywhere, so consider this your opportunity to stay ahead of the pack.

Beyond the affordable prices and endlessly vast selection, there are several other good reasons to buy clothes and accessories on Amazon. For Prime members, most items are eligible for free two-day shipping, and many are also eligible for Prime Wardrobe. If you’re not familiar, Prime Wardrobe is a members-only feature that allows you to try out clothes for a week before deciding whether or not to keep them. If a piece doesn’t work out, returns are free, and you’ll only be charged for the items you chose to keep.

Intrigued? Just keep reading — and prepare to field lots of inquiries about where you got your clothes.

1. A Sleek Black Bodysuit To Perfect The Tucked-In Look MANGOPOP Women's Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit $20 Amazon See on Amazon A perfect-fitting turtleneck is the base to so many great looks, which is why it's no surprise that this bodysuit is so popular. Sleek, stretchy, and available in virtually every color, it's a must-have for layering, and makes it easy to nail the tucked-in look with minimal effort. It's made of a soft, lightweight blend of modal and spandex, and features a cheeky tanga bottom with a convenient snap closure. Available sizes: XS — XXL

2. The Leopard-Print Skirt You've Been Seeing Everywhere Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Skirt $29 Amazon See on Amazon This skirt (or a very similar version) is a part of virtually every fashion girl's wardrobe, so there's no shortage of inspiration when it comes to ways to style it. Wear it with a relaxed tee and sneakers for an effortlessly chic look, or pair it with a chunky turtleneck and ankle boots when the weather turns cold. Made of silky smooth satin with a slinky silhouette, it has a hidden elastic waistband that falls right at the waist. Available sizes: S — XL

3. These Chunky Earrings To Glam Up Any Outfit ATIMIGO Statement Drop Earrings $9 Amazon See on Amazon A bold style statement that'll work with virtually any outfit, these chic drop earrings come in a whole range of fun colors and geometric shapes. Not only are they lead-free, nickel-free, and safe for sensitive ears, but reviewers say they're surprisingly lightweight, despite their large size. "Definitely look more expensive than what I paid. Compliments all night," reported one reviewer.

4. A Cozy Sherpa Sweatshirt With A Trendy Cropped Fit ZAFUL Half Zip Sweatshirt $30 Amazon See on Amazon A cropped length gives this cozy half-zip pullover a fun, trendy update. Made of fluffy faux sherpa, it's satisfyingly soft and plush to the touch. The crop hits right at the natural waist — the perfect length for pairing with high-waisted bottoms. If you're not a fan of the classic white, it also comes in several other colors and prints, including plaid, checks, and two color-blocked designs. Available sizes: S — L

5. A Stylish Fedora That Looks Good With Basically Everything Lisianthus Belt Buckle Fedora $17 Amazon See on Amazon It's no wonder Amazon reviewers can't stop raving about this fedora, giving it a staggering 2,000 perfect five-star reviews (and counting!) Not only is it packable, well-made, and stylish, but it's an easy way to elevate virtually any outfit, and comes in a near-endless array of colors and styles. Plus, a hidden inner band makes the fit fully adjustable, so you won't have to worry about ordering the right size for your head.

6. These Super Cute Sunglasses At An Unbeatable Price SOJOS Fashion Round Sunglasses $14 Amazon See on Amazon Trendy and classic all at once, these chic sunglasses are perfect for everyday wear. Despite their impressively affordable price tag, reviewers say they're sturdy and well-made, and that their oversized shape brings in tons of compliments. Plus, they even come with their own drawstring travel bag and microfiber cleaning cloth, all packaged together in a premium-quality gift box.

7. A More Stylish Alternative To Your Go-To Work Pants GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Pants $45 Amazon See on Amazon Comfy enough to lounge in, yet polished enough for work, these paperbag-waist pants are sure to become an instant favorite. Not only are they effortlessly chic and easy to dress up or down, but the stretchy fabric they're made with is wrinkle-resistant, making them an excellent option for traveling. Plus, they even have pockets. Available sizes: XS — XXXL

8. Two Classic Leather Belts To Finish Off Any Outfit Syhood Faux Leather Belt (2-Pack) $17 Amazon See on Amazon The '90s-chic double-O hardware adds a stylish accent to these gorgeous vegan leather belts; sold in a convenient pack of two (one black and one brown), they make a practical, versatile addition to virtually any wardrobe. Whether you're wearing jeans, a dress, or a high-waisted skirt, they're an easy way to make any look feel more put-together. Available sizes: 25"-29" waist — 40"-44" waist

9. The Famous "Amazon Coat" That Even Celebs Love Orolay Down Jacket $150 Amazon See on Amazon It's difficult to overstate the popularity of this cult-favorite coat, often affectionately referred to as "The Amazon Coat." Not only did it go viral online and practically take over NYC streets, but it even inspired its own Instagram account (Emma Stone is the most recent celeb to be spotted wearing it). And what's not to love? The coat — which is filled with real down and feathers and cut in a boxy, oversized silhouette — is incredibly warm and comfy. A cozy shearling-lined hood and six roomy pockets finish off the functional design. Available sizes: XXS — 5X

10. A Cute Round Bag With A Croc-Embossed Exterior The Lovely Tote Canteen Purse $43 Amazon See on Amazon An easy way to add a pop of color to virtually any outfit, this crossbody bag is incredibly versatile. Made of premium quality vegan leather with a trendy croc-embossed finish, it's equipped with two roomy pockets and has plenty of space for all the essentials without feeling overly bulky. Don't love the yellow? It also comes in classic black.

11. A Chic Way To Stay Warm On Cold Flights Goodthreads Fringe Ruana Wrap $28 Amazon See on Amazon You'll be glad to have this chic shawl on hand no matter where you are: a long flight, a chilly movie theater, an over-air conditioned office. Soft, cozy, and large enough to double as a blanket, it's styled with a subtle fringed trim and a draped, open front. In addition to the plaid, it also comes in a black-and-white checked print.

12. The On-Trend Hair Accessories That Serve A Functional Purpose, Too E-accexpert Pearl Hair Clips (12-Pack) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Not only are these pearl-encrusted hair clips unbelievably affordable (less than a dollar each!), but they're super chic and surprisingly handy, whether you're growing out your bangs or simply need a quick way to tame flyaways and keep your strands out of your face. Sold in a pack of 12, the clips vary in shape, but are all fairly oversized.

13. A Subtle Way To Add Some Sparkle To Your Look Kahili Creations Cubic Zirconia Earrings $35 Amazon See on Amazon Eye-catching and understated at the same time, these elegant drop earrings add the perfect hint of sparkle to just about any look. They're hand-crafted in Hawaii using thin 14-karat gold-plated wire, with twinkling cubic zirconia crystals that catch the light as you move. "I got these because I love the fact that the cubic zirconia is not in a setting, so the light passes through it easily," commented one reviewer.

14. A Silky Slip Skirt You Can Wear All Year Round The Drop Silky Slip Skirt $45 Amazon See on Amazon The ways to style this silky slip skirt are virtually endless; pair it with band tees and turtlenecks, button-downs and cozy knits, or bodysuits and strappy tanks. Made of soft, shimmering satin with a hint of stretch for added comfort, it has an elastic waist and a slinky silhouette. Plus, if you're not a fan of the dark olive color, it's also available in a trendy leopard print, as well as fuchsia, cobalt, black, and red. Available sizes: XXS — XXL

15. The Coziest (& Most Stylish) Pair Of Slippers HALLUCI Fleece Slippers $24 Amazon See on Amazon It's hard not to fall in love with these fuzzy faux fur slippers; literally everything about them is fun and fabulous. But, their stylish design doesn't mean they skimp on comfort — they're incredibly soft and plush, with thick microfiber insoles that perfectly mold to the shape of your feet. Plus, their sturdy EVA soles are durable and waterproof, and will hold up through minor outdoor wear. Choose from seven colors. Available sizes: S — XL

16. An Elegant, Polished Blouse In The Season's Hottest Print ECOWISH Leopard Tunic $25 Amazon See on Amazon Mix up your work wardrobe with this chic leopard print blouse — since leopard is basically a neutral, it'll pair beautifully with all the blazers, sweaters, slacks, and skirts that are already in your closet. It can also be dressed down for a more casual look; try styling it with high-waisted jeans or a cool pair of leather pants. Available sizes: S — XXXL

17. A Gorgeous Crochet Bralette You'll Want To Show Off Free People Women's Miss Dazie Bralette $38 Amazon See on Amazon Crafted of delicate lace dotted with pretty crocheted daisies, this Free People bralette is way too pretty to hide. Wear it under an oversized blazer to balance out the boxy silhouette, or let it peek out under a low-cut sweater, top, or dress. It's made of 100 percent cotton, and the fit is best for cup sizes C or smaller. Available sizes: XS — L

18. A Classic Pair Of Loafers — & You Won't Believe The Price Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer $23 Amazon See on Amazon Loafers are currently having a major moment, and this classic, comfortable pair makes it easy to embrace the trend for yourself. Wear them to work when you need a break from heels, or throw them on with slouchy boyfriend jeans for an effortless casual look. Made of smooth vegan leather with a sleek, minimalist design, they're available in four colors, including a bold leopard print. Available sizes: 5 — 13

19. A Flowy, Pleated Midi Skirt You Can Style So Many Different Ways Allegra K Pleated Midi Skirt $30 Amazon See on Amazon In any season, for any occasion, this gorgeous midi skirt is sure to be a hit. Made of a shimmering metallic fabric and styled with crisp pleats that catch the light, it's super fun to wear (and is also surprisingly versatile). Pair it with a lingerie-inspired bodysuit for a perfect party outfit, or throw it on with a sweater for a more work-appropriate look. In addition to silver, it comes in 14 other metallic hues, including gold, emerald green, and a pretty baby pink. Available sizes: XS — XL

20. A Statement-Making Pair Of Earrings That Even Minimalists Will Love Acrylic Resin Hoop Earrings by Artilady $13 Amazon See on Amazon An easy way to make an understated statement, these chic acrylic earrings will instantly elevate any basic outfit. The funky geometric design feels fun and bold, whether you stick with the black and white style or go with the pearly pink, classic tortoiseshell, or one of the other three options. "I get compliments every single time I wear them!" one reviewer gushed.

21. A Cute Floral Midi Skirt That Works For Any Season find. Floral Midi Skirt $30 Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to its versatile, black and white floral print, this skirt is one of those pieces you can wear all-year round. During summer, pair it with a cami-style bodysuit or a crisp white tee. Then, once the weather gets cold, style it with ankle boots, tights, and a chunky turtleneck sweater. Available sizes: XS — XL

22. A Sleek One-Piece Swimsuit That You Can Rock As A Top American Trends One Piece Swimsuit $27 Amazon See on Amazon A versatile staple that belongs in any wardrobe, this American Trends swimsuit can also be easily rocked as a bodysuit; just pair it with your favorite denim cut-offs or jeans. It's sold in solid colors like black, navy, and Burgundy, but also comes in tons of fun prints, ranging from florals to cool, color-blocked stripes. Countless reviewers have commented on how pleased they are with the quality and fit, especially given the low price. Available sizes: S — 2XL

23. An Evening Clutch That'll Also Look So Cool As A Day Bag BABEYOND Evening Clutch Bag $24 Amazon See on Amazon Tiny beaded bags have been having a moment for quite some time now — and the trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. This clutch can be worn with a cocktail dress to more formal occasions, or you can rock it with a casual jeans-and-tee combo for a fun, juxtaposed look. Choose from six different variations of black, silver, and gold.

24. A Soft Satin Scarf With So Many Versatile Uses QBSM Satin Hair Scarf $7 Amazon See on Amazon Silk scarves are about as versatile as it gets; tie one around your head, neck, ponytail, or purse to add a subtle pop of color to any look. At under $10, this one comes at a great price, and it's offered in dozens of different colors and prints. "It’s so beautiful, and the quality is absolutely lovely— especially given how inexpensive this item is!" wrote one reviewer.

25. A Classic Pair Of Vans Sneakers To Juxtapose Your Skirts & Dresses Vans Old Skool Core Classics $79 Amazon See on Amazon There's no cooler pairing than a silky slip skirt or a floral, feminine dress and skater-style sneakers, which is what makes these Vans Old Skool Core Classics such a must-have. Of course, they'll work equally as well with all your jeans, denim cutoffs, and leggings, and you can rock them in any season. Choose from solid colors like black and white, or go with one of the bolder color-blocked combinations. Available sizes: 7.5 — 16.5

26. An Under-$20 Carry-All You'll Use Every Day Dreubea Big Shoulder Bag $16 Amazon See on Amazon Consider this the perfect everyday tote: it's timeless and chic; it's super spacious; and it costs less than $20. In fact, given its affordable price tag, you might want to consider picking up more than one to go with every outfit in your closet.

27. The Perfect Cozy Beanie The Drop Ribbed Beanie $25 Amazon See on Amazon Another versatile wardrobe style, beanies are the type of accessory that are timeless, yet cool and trendy all at once. Made of cotton, cashmere, nylon, and viscose, this one is pretty perfect; it has a just-right fit, it'll keep your ears snug and warm, and it comes in four great colors: black, gray, ivory, and hot pink.

28. A Lacy Camisole That's Surprisingly Versatile The Drop V-Neck Camisole $35 Amazon See on Amazon Though it might look like a summer staple, you can totally wear this lace camisole in the fall and winter, too: just throw on a blazer or tweed jacket, and you'll be good to go. Obsessed with the style? You'll be happy to know it's sold in other colors, like navy, Champagne, and pink, too. Available sizes: XS — XL

29. A Super Comfy (& Timelessly Cool) Pair Of Adidas Sneakers adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe $54 Amazon See on Amazon No closet is complete without a classic pair of adidas sneakers. Whether you're wearing them with leggings to the gym or with a dress for a day out, they're bound to keep you looking stylish and feeling comfortable. Choose from six colors. Available sizes: 5 — 11

30. A Simple Black Dress You'll Always Find An Occasion For BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Dress $30 Amazon See on Amazon Consider this the perfect little black dress. It can be easily dressed up or down, it can be worn during any season (and with any type of footwear), and you can't beat the price. If you fall in love with the fit, it also comes in tons of other floral prints and solid colors. Over 2,000 reviewers gave it a perfect five-star rating. Available sizes: XS — XL

32. This Comfy Legging/Jean Hybrid That Combines The Best Of Both Amazon Essentials Knit Jegging $21 Amazon See on Amazon If there's one way to impress fashion girls, it's with a piece that expertly combines style and comfort. Take these knit jeggings, for example, which feel as cozy as your favorite yoga pants, but look exactly like real trousers or jeans (depending on which color/print/wash you choose). Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given them a glowing, positive review, raving about their fit, quality, and size range, which was designed with both petites and tall girls in mind. Available sizes: XS — XXL (short, regular, long)