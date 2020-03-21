33 Little Touches Under $50 On Amazon That Make Your Home Way Better

When putting together a stylish, organized home, attention to detail is absolutely key. Even the subtlest tweaks — creating more storage, perhaps, or adding a pop of color — can completely transform your personal space. And, unlike more significant home renovations, customizing your surroundings with thoughtful accents and clever organizational products doesn't have to be expensive or hard to implement. Case in point: these 33 little touches make your home way better, and they're all under $50 on Amazon.

Whether you’re looking for stylish decorative accents for your bedroom and living room or smart storage solutions to help keep your kitchen, closet, and bathroom organized, you’re sure to find at least one item in this roundup that you’re excited about. It features some of the chicest home items and most brilliant organizational products Amazon has to offer, all hand-picked by editors not just for their affordability, but also for their exceptional quality and style. And, since each item costs just $50 or less, and most are eligible for free, two-day Prime shipping, perfecting your space couldn’t be more effortless.

So go ahead and add a few favorites to your cart — you might be surprised by how big of a difference they’ll make.

The Zoe Report may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently of The Zoe Report's editorial and sales departments.

1. A Grownup Version Of The Nightlight You Had As A Kid Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light $18 Amazon See On Amazon The grown-up version of your childhood nightlight, this 5-foot long LED light strip attaches to the bottom of your bed frame, and will turn on automatically if you get up in the middle of the night. The lights can also be programmed to shut off automatically, anywhere from 30 seconds to 10 minutes later. "Couldn't live without these now that I have them," wrote one reviewer.

2. A Set Of Four Wifi-Capable Smart Plugs That Let You Control Your Electronics Remotely Gosund Mini Wifi Outlet (Set Of 4) $30 Amazon See On Amazon These smart plugs let you control any device — a lamp, for example, or your coffee maker — remotely, using a hub like Google Home if you have one, or an app if you don't. They're great for a whole range of purposes, including brewing a pot of coffee before you get out of bed, or turning a lights on and off to trick potential intruders into thinking that you're home.

3. These Space-Saving Storage Hooks For Mugs, Utensils, & More F-KING Kitchen Utensil And Cup Storage Hook $10 Amazon See On Amazon Hanging utensils, mugs, and other kitchen utensils on this storage rack will not only free up precious cabinet or drawer space, but also makes it easy to view and access everything you own. The rack, which comes in two parts with six hooks each, is designed to slide onto the base of your cabinet. This means installation is super easy, but be sure to measure your cabinets to confirm they'll fit before ordering.

4. A Sturdy Magnetic Shelf That Attaches To The Side Of Your Fridge Ctystallove 3-Tier Metal Kitchen Rack Magnetic Fridge Organizer $43 Amazon See On Amazon By using powerful magnets to attach to your fridge or other appliances (like your dryer or washing machine), this ingenious little shelf literally creates extra storage out of thin air. Its two shelves are perfect for cleaning products, spices, condiments, and more, and it also has two racks for paper towels or aluminum foil, plus six removable hooks to hang utensils, gloves, oven mitts, and the like.

5. An Ingenious Way To Organize A Tangled Pile Of Electrical Cords DMoose Cable Management Box Organizer for Cords $36 Amazon See On Amazon Extra cords are an unavoidable fixture in any modern home — but, thanks to this cord organizer, you can still prevent their tangled mess from becoming an eyesore. Plus, hiding electrical cords helps protect curious kids or pets from potentially dangerous accidents. Made of durable, fireproof hard plastic, the rectangular box has small openings at each side to let cords enter and exit.

6. A Sturdy Wine Glass Rack That Saves Space & Looks Impressive Bafvt Wine Glass Holder $17 Amazon See On Amazon Equal parts attractive and functional, this wine glass rack will save you tons of cabinet space and look stylish hanging in your kitchen. Made of durable stainless steel, the rack can hold up to 12 standard wine glasses, and reviewers say it's super sturdy and easy to install. They do note, however, that it's important to measure the base of your cabinets and your favorite wine glasses before ordering, to be sure both will fit.

7. These Color-Customizable Smart Light Bulbs That Can Help Ward Off Potential Burglars LUMIMAN Smart WiFi Light Bulb (2-Pack) $23 Amazon See On Amazon Smart light bulbs may not seem like a necessity, but once you have them in your home, you'll realize how useful they truly are. The bulbs allow you to control your lights remotely, either by using an app to schedule them, or by connecting them to a smart device like Alexa or Google Home. This feature is especially handy when you're away from home, but don't want potential intruders to realize that. Plus, the bulbs also have literally millions of color settings, and their brightness is fully customizable.

8. A Powerful Humidifier That Can Run All Day Without Being Refilled Vicks Filter-Free Ultrasonic Visible Cool Mist Humidifier $40 Amazon See On Amazon Fans say this cool mist humidifier is durable, quiet, easy to use, and easy to clean, giving it over 1,000 glowingly positive reviews thus far. The 1.2-gallon tank can run continuously for up to 33 hours, after which it will automatically shut off to prevent dangerous accidents. "This humidifier is awesome. It's so powerful compared to my old one," one reviewer noted. "I only have to fill up the tank every other day when it's on high."

9. An Air-Purifying Plant That's Incredibly Easy To Care For AMERICAN PLANT EXCHANGE Snake Plant $20 Amazon See On Amazon Yes, you really can order a living, growing snake plant on Amazon. Because they're super hardy and easy to care for, snake plants make an excellent starter plant, and they're also one of nature's most effective natural air purifiers. Yours will arrive in a 6-inch plastic planter, and will be carefully packaged to prevent damage during its journey.

10. A Soft Textured Throw That Comes In So Many Gorgeous Colors Bourina Throw Blanket $19 Amazon See On Amazon Add textural interest and color to any space with this gorgeous throw blanket; whether you prefer sophisticated neutrals or bold, eye-catching brights, you're sure to fall in love with at least one of the 16 colors it comes in. It's made of mid-weight, woven acrylic that feels super soft to the touch, with a chic fringed trim and textured design on one side.

11. This Versatile Hanging Organizer To Keep Small Essentials Within Easy Reach KINGREE Hanging Storage $8 Amazon See On Amazon There are so many possible uses for this hanging organizer; its five roomy pockets are the perfect size to stash items like office supplies, makeup, and other odds and ends. It's made of a durable cotton-linen blend with a moisture-resistant PU coating, which means it can be even be used in the bathroom to organize toiletries or cosmetics.

12. A Set Of Artificial Succulents That Actually Look Real Nattol Small Artificial Succulent Plants Potted in White Ceramic Pots (Set of 4) $17 Amazon See On Amazon If even succulents are too high-maintenance for you, these high-quality artificial plants are an excellent alternative. They're especially great for when you'd like a plant on a tall shelf or hanging from the ceiling, where they'd be hard to reach for watering and other regular care. Sold in a set of four, each small "succulent" is potted in a chic planter made of white ceramic.

13. These Fast-Absorbing Bath Towels That Look Gorgeous, Too Cacala Pestemal Turkish Bath Towels $23 Amazon See On Amazon If you're unfamiliar with Turkish bath towels, you're in for a treat. Turkish towels are thinner and have a smoother texture than traditional terrycloth towels, but the soft cotton they're made with means they're just as absorbent, if not even more so. Not only are they gorgeous, they'll take up less space in your linen closet, or in your tote bag when you're headed to the beach.

14. A Rotating Turntable That Has So Many Possible Uses Copco Non-Skid 2-Tier Pantry Cabinet Lazy Susan $12 Amazon See On Amazon The ways this Lazy Susan-style turntable could come in handy never seem to end. Use it on your vanity for makeup storage; tucked inside a cabinet to hold your spices, tea bags, and oils; or in your bathroom for easy access to your most-used toiletries. It's made of easy-to-clean hard plastic, with two tiered shelves that measure 9 inches in diameter.

15. A Sturdy Steel Corkscrew With A Rose Gold Finish Hanee Premium Rose Gold Wing Corkscrew $10 Amazon See On Amazon Little touches make a huge difference, which is why this sleek, rose-gold corkscrew has hundreds of reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. Yes, it looks sophisticated and pretty, but it's also made from durable stainless steel, works on almost all bottles, and helps you open beer and soda, too. "The tip pierces easily and the gears do pull the cork smoothly," reported one reviewer.

16. A Quilted Mattress Cover That Both Comforts & Protects Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad $22 Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade any bed while simultaneously protecting your mattress. The Utopia Bedding mattress pad is stuffed with a soft filling that improves texture, comfort, and loft. It's also waterproof and resistant to allergens — plus, in case of spills or accidents, it can go straight into the washing machine without issue.

17. The Top-Selling Iced Coffee Maker On Amazon Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker $20 Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to the Takeya iced coffee maker, you can improve your morning or impress your guests with bold, delicious, homemade cold brew. The BPA-free Tritan pitcher holds up to four servings at once, while the fine-mesh filter imparts taste without releasing coffee grinds. The whole unit fits effortlessly in your refrigerator and makes serving easy with its drip-free spout and silicone handle.

18. An Affordable Weighted Blanket Made From Quality Materials COMHO Weighted Blanket $44 Amazon See On Amazon Countless reviewers swear by the COMHO weighted blanket when it comes to reducing stress and encouraging a better night's sleep. It's covered in 100% breathable cotton, filled with non-toxic nano-ceramic beads, and stitched into reinforced sections to prevent uneven distribution. Get it in four different weights depending on your needs — and all of them come in at under $50.

19. A Contoured Memory Foam Pillow With An Ergonomic Shape EPABO Contour Memory Foam Pillow $46 Amazon See On Amazon This is not your average pillow, and buyers are thrilled about that. The EPABO contour pillow is made from dense memory foam and has a butterfly-shaped cutout to ergonomically support your head, neck, and shoulders. It's designed for back, stomach, and side sleepers alike, and the hypoallergenic rayon-blend pillowcase is both breathable and dust-mite-resistant. "Best pillow ever made," one reviewer raved.

20. An Automatic Egg Cooker That Makes Virtually Any Style Of Eggs Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $20 Amazon See On Amazon Fast, nutritious breakfasts, quick appetizer prep, a staple for paleo or keto lifestyles — buyers have found countless uses for the Dash rapid egg cooker, but they rave, "You'll get it right every time." That's because this compact gadget is fully automatic and, at the press of a button, can cook eggs in virtually any style: boiled, poached, scrambled, you name it. It's available in five colors, and each comes with all the necessary, easy-to-clean accessories you'll need.

21. An Affordable, Convenient Spot For Your Sponge iDesign Kitchen Sink Suction Holder $3 Amazon See On Amazon Rather than leaving your wet sponge on the counter or at the bottom of the sink, the iDesign suction holder creates a designated spot for it to fully dry — out of the way. The durable suction cups stick to any smooth surface (read: also holds soap in the shower), while the clear material offers ventilation holes to prevent odors and mildew. Despite the fact that it costs just $3, one buyer called it "one of [their] greatest buys EVER!"

22. A Sleek Humidifier That Runs For Up To 30 Hours Cool Mist Humidifier $40 Amazon See On Amazon Pamper your skin and hair while simultaneously supporting your lungs and sinuses. This cool-mist humidifier from Dreamegg is quiet, well-designed, and lasts for up to 30 hours on a single fill. It also has an optional nightlight and several timer settings, and in order to keep you safe, the vaporizer automatically shuts off when the tank runs dry.

23. A Set Of Plush Turkish Cotton Towels At A Great Price Chakir Turkish Linens Spa Bath Towels (4-Set) $36 Amazon See On Amazon Plush, luxurious towels don't have to break the bank. This set from Chakir Turkish Linens is worthy of a spa or hotel, thanks to the absorbent Turkish cotton from which they're made. Still, they're reasonably priced and make a gorgeous addition to any bathroom. Get them in 13 different colors, all of which are machine washable and dryable.

24. A Stylish Shower Curtain That Comes With Its Own Hooks AmazonBasics Shower Curtain $11 Amazon See On Amazon A stylish, high-quality shower curtain, complete with hooks, for only $11? It's really no wonder buyers can't get enough of this find from AmazonBasics. The material itself is water-repellent and mildew-resistant, plus it comes in four design options to suit any style preference. (For less than $25, you can also opt for an included liner.)

25. A Breathable, Long-Lasting Memory Foam Pillow Milemont Memory Foam Pillow $26 Amazon See On Amazon While most memory foam pillows trap body heat and warp under weight, this one from Milemont is designed to prevent both of those things. For one, it's made from solid memory foam with ventilation holes throughout, and for another, its ergonomic design supports your spine in virtually any position.

26. A Countertop Kettle Made From BPA-Free Stainless Steel AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle $19 Amazon See On Amazon For those who love tea, instant coffee, hot chocolate, and other hot drinks, the AmazonBasics electric kettle is an affordable investment that saves you time and worry. The stainless steel design sits on its concealed heating element to bring water to a boil in mere minutes — without the need for a stovetop. It's also BPA-free and automatically shuts off when it's done.

27. A Fully Adjustable Rod That Doubles Your Closet Space Simple Houseware Adjustable Closet Hanging Rod $15 Amazon See On Amazon Increase your usable closet space with this accessory from Simple Houseware, which adds a second tier to your existing closet rod. It's vertically and horizontally adjustable for a customized fit, and it's made from elegant, durable steel to support ample weight. "My closet now looks neat and organized," commented one reviewer.

28. Some Food Storage Containers That Actually Keep Your Produce Fresh Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver Containers $27 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your refrigerator looking organized while simultaneously extending the life of your produce. These FreshWorks storage containers from Rubbermaid are actually designed to preserve the life of your fruit and vegetables; the CrispTray wicks moisture away while the FreshVent lids regulate the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide. This set comes with three varying sizes, and all of them are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

30. A Powerful Tower Fan That's Quiet & Discreet Honeywell Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan $48 Amazon See On Amazon You can keep a room cool and airy without placing an eyesore in the middle of it. The Honeywell tower fan is extremely powerful, but it's also quiet, discreet, and unobtrusive. The vertical design circulates air with its five different speed options, and it also has oscillation and four timer settings. "One of the best investments I made this year," one reviewer wrote, and it's so quiet, they "almost forget it's on."

31. A Lightweight Vacuum With A 3-In-1 Design Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Stick Vacuum $29 Amazon See On Amazon Because it's a stick vacuum, a handheld, and a dust-buster in one, the Eureka Blaze three-in-one can tackle virtually any job come chore day — all for under $30. The lightweight frame weighs only 4 pounds, while the 18-foot power cord helps you clean from wall to wall. Last but not least, the powerful motor picks up the smallest particles, while the washable filtration system allows you to simply rinse them away.

32. This Memory Foam Topper That Transforms Any Mattress Linenspa 2-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper $50 Amazon See On Amazon If your mattress has been feeling less than ideal lately, but you're not ready to invest in a new one, the Linenspa gel topper may be the solution. Over 12,000 reviewers have reported on the results, and most agree: "Very comfortable, it contours to my body and supports it beautifully." In short, it adds 2 inches of gel-infused memory foam to any bed, so your mattress feels like new. Get it in just about any standard size.