27 Things On Amazon That Make Your Closets & Drawers So Much Better

How you store the things you love or regularly use can impact their longevity, cost you time scouring shelves and closets, and can even effect your mood. A favorite silk blouse lost in a sea of sweaters or bunched up on a shelf will live out its days wrinkled and unworn. Digging through a drawer of mismatched socks, or loose makeup products, will become a less than grounding morning routine. And a smelly gym bag could put you off working out, indefinitely.

Luckily, Amazon's home department is full of things that make your closets and drawers so much better, like smart storage systems, space-saving hangers, and even a few products that tackle unpleasant odors.

All of these products aim to make the best of your home's space. If you have overflowing closets, there are vertical organizers that take advantage of your limited rods and over-the-door hooks that let you finally see your full handbag collection. Adjustable bamboo dividers will straighten out messes in drawers big and small; scented sachets and liners will give linen closets a delicate, fresh fragrance.

Not only do these things make your closets and drawers look tidier, but they'll also save you time by making everything easy to see and easy to reach.

If you're ready to give your closets, drawers, and cupboards a makeover, you'll find lots of amazing tools from Amazon to help you on the list below.

1. Scented Drawer Liners That Look And Smell Like A Spring Garden Michel Design Works Scented Drawer Liners $20 Amazon See On Amazon Bursting with fragrance, these drawer liners can be cut to fit your lingerie drawer or the shelves of your linen closet. Available in three floral scents, including lavender, magnolia, and peony, each package contains six extra-large sheets printed with botanical motifs to match each aroma.

2. Clever Hangers That Create More Closet Space HOUSE DAY Black Magic Hangers $13 Amazon See On Amazon These Black Magic hangers keep your closets in order and create additional space. Hook both sides of the hanger on your clothing rack and then hang everything from skirts and shirts to camisoles and trousers. When you're done, unclip one side and your clothes will be in a neat vertical cascade. This pack of 10 hangers can hold the equivalent of 50 traditional clothes hangers while taking up far less room.

3. A Handy Drawer Organizer With Adjustable Dividers And Trays Wowganiser Drawer Organizer $18 Amazon See On Amazon This drawer organizer is actually a set of four adjustable trays that can be configured to best serve your needs, whether you want to tidy up your junk drawer or find a better way to store your makeup. The four trays come with 12 adjustable dividers and 20 glue dots that will keep the containers from sliding around by securing them together.

4. A Set Of Reusable Charcoal Bags That Will Eliminate Odors In Everything From Shoes To Pantries NEWBEA Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (12-Pack) $16 Amazon See on Amazon Filled with bamboo charcoal, these air purifying bags are small enough to fit in your sneakers, but can also be hung discreetly in a coat closet or tucked away on a refrigerator shelf. Not only do the pouches remove odors, but they also absorb moisture, which helps prevent mildew and mold. Each bag will keep its potency for up to two years. To reactivate the charcoal, place the bag in a sunny spot for an hour once a month.

5. An Expandable Utensil Tray That Will Fit Perfectly In Almost Any Drawer Slideep Expandable Silverware Organizer $26 Amazon See On Amazon This utensil organizer has the ability to expand from four to five compartments by simply sliding it open. With its adjustable width, this BPA-free cutlery tray can fit inside almost any drawer — from vanities to store makeup brushes to craft room desks for art supplies.

6. A Set Of Fabric Boxes Designed To Keep Your Lingerie Neat Simple Houseware Closet Underwear Organizer $14 Amazon See On Amazon Each of the four boxes in this underwear storage set is designed for a specific purpose: one for bras, and the others are for socks, briefs, and thin scarves or ties. You can arrange the fabric bins in any configuration that suits your needs, and customize it even more by choosing one of seven colors, like gray or turquoise.

7. An Over-The-Door Rack With Adjustable Storage Baskets ClosetMaid 1233 Adjustable 8-Tier Wall and Door Rack $37 Amazon See On Amazon Create more storage space in your pantry or laundry room with this hanging wire rack, which can be installed over a door or on the wall. Eight baskets can be adjusted to different heights, and an additional four rail guards will keep tall bottles and small spice jars secure and easy to reach.

8. A Rotating Belt/Tie Rack That Works With The Touch Of A Button Primode Motorized Tie Rack $28 Amazon See On Amazon This battery-operated hanging tie rack has a carousel that stores up to 75 ties and belts and rotates with the push of a button. In addition to the motorized feature, this rack also has an LED light that makes it easy to pick out just what you need.

9. Expandable Bamboo Dividers To Organize Your Cluttered Drawers Bambusi Bamboo Drawer Dividers $30 Amazon See On Amazon These bamboo dividers expand to fit inside most drawers with ease. Spring-loaded tension keeps the divider firmly in place, but also easy to take out should you want to reconfigure your spacing. The set of four dividers won't scratch other surfaces and can help you keep kitchen utensils, tools, or even clothes in order.

10. An Genius Spice Rack That Makes Your Collection So Much Easier To Access Homeries Expandable Spice Rack Organizer $20 Amazon See On Amazon This three-tier shelf expands easily to fit inside drawers and cabinets of different widths. Use it as a spice rack or to store other small jars and bottles. The tiered construction lets you see labels easily, so you can grab the right ingredient in a pinch.

11. A Sleek Steel Shelf That's Perfect For Storing Your Heels Seville Classics 3-Tier Stackable Shelf $29 Amazon See On Amazon This metal shelf has a mesh design that helps stilettos and heels stay upright. The shelf takes seconds to assemble and doesn't require any tools. Each of the three tiers can hold up to four pairs of shoes and up to 30 pounds.

12. A Rotating Hanger Designed to Keep Bras And Tank Tops From Slipping Magicool Cami Hanger (2-Pack) $14 Amazon See On Amazon Each of these two hangers can hold eight bras, camisoles, or tank tops at a time. The upturned hooks will keep straps in place and the steel hanger rotates, making it easy to add or remove what you need without taking the entire hanger off of the rod.

13. An Over-The-Door Organizer That You'll Find So Many Uses For Simplehouseware Over-Door Organizer $13 Amazon See On Amazon This inexpensive over-the-door organizer has four pockets with windows so you can find exactly what you need. Available in six colors, including beige (pictured), black, turquoise, and pink, the sturdy organizer fits over most doors and can also be hung on a closet rod. Use it to store vitamins, hair accessories, tea sachets, or even lingerie.

14. A Hanger That Will Keep Your Scarves And Shawls Wrinkle Free And Easy To Access iDesign Axis Metal Loop Scarf Hanger $10 Amazon See On Amazon This looped hanger gives you a way to store your delicate scarves and shawls so that you view them all at once. It comes with 18 snag-free, metal circles of varying sizes to accommodate different fabrics, like heavier pashminas and silk scarves.

15. Lavender Sachets That Add A Hint Of Elegant Fragrance To Any Shelf Or Drawer Lavender Sachets For Dressers And Drawers (24-Pack) $17 Amazon See On Amazon Slide a few of these lavender sachets between stacks of clean sheets, in your dresser drawers, or even under your pillow to add a touch of lavender's calming fragrance. Shake or squeeze the sachets to release more fragrance over time.

16. Steel-Framed Dividers To Keep Stacks Of Clothes Neat And Tidy Lynk Vela Shelf Dividers (Set Of 2) $11 Amazon See On Amazon This pair of steel and fabric shelf dividers will keep jeans, towels, and sweaters neatly stacked. The dividers slide easily into place and grip the shelf to stay securely where you put them.

17. A Compact Knife Block That Holds 12 Knives And Fits Inside Kitchen Drawers In-Drawer Bamboo Knife Block $27 Amazon See On Amazon This bamboo knife block is made to fit inside most kitchen drawers to free up counter space. The block has room for 12 knives, including for six smaller steak knives and six large prep knives. The staggered slot design takes up less space than traditional blocks and keeps knives secure when closing and opening the drawer.

18. A Storage Solution For Your Socks And Underwear That Can Be Adjusted To Fit Any Sized Drawer Whitmor Honeycomb Drawer Organizer $12 Amazon See On Amazon The honeycomb design of this drawer organizer is fantastic for storing socks and underwear because it maximizes the available space. The organizer is made up of eight parts that snap together in different configurations to fit the drawer perfectly. In total, you'll get 18 slots and several smaller half-pockets.

19. A Wall-Mounted Holder For Brooms, Mops, And Other Cleaning Tools ONMIER Mop and Broom Holder $11 Amazon See On Amazon This wall-mounted mop and broom holder will keep a firm grip on your cleaning supplies. Clamps adjust to grasp handles of any diameter and the holder has room for five brooms, rakes, and brushes. There are also five hooks for rags, towels, reusable grocery bags, or a dustpan.

20. Hanging Cedar Blocks For A Moth-Free And Woodsy-Scented Closet Cedar Space Cedar Blocks for Closet Storage $17 Amazon See On Amazon Hanging up these 100% natural cedar blocks in your closets will not only keep moths away, but they'll also add a subtle woody fragrance. The cedar blocks also neutralize unwanted odors, which makes them great to hang in a mudroom, too.

21. An Organizer Designed To Hold An Impressive Amount Of Handbags ClosetMaid Adjustable Wall And Door Hanging Organizer $33 Amazon See On Amazon This over-the-door organizer has adjustable levels, hangers, and hooks at different depths to accommodate small items, like scarves and belts, as well as bulkier handbags. The metal unit is a significant space-saver, with a total of 21 hooks across six levels.

22. A Set Of Vanity Trays That Can Be Arranged To Fit Your Needs STORi Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers (Set Of 6) $15 Amazon See On Amazon This set of six clear vanity trays can be rearranged and even stacked to help you make the most of your drawer space. You can use them to organize beauty products, toiletries, or office supplies. The smaller trays are great for storing pushpins or hair ties, and the longer trays are just the right size for lip and eye pencils.

23. A Set Of Scented SachetsThat Leave A Clean Fragrance Behind WILLOWBROOK Fresh Scents Scented Sachets (Set Of 6) $18 Amazon See On Amazon These scented sachets are made from non-toxic materials and come in 12 fragrances, including lily of the valley, white cotton, and lavender. Slip a couple of sachets in with your linen closet or in your dresser drawers to keep fabrics smelling fresh and subtly floral.

24. A Non-Adhesive Shelf Liner That Protects Surfaces And Comes In 17 Colors Gorilla Grip Original Drawer And Shelf Liner $27 Amazon See On Amazon The open weave construction of the Gorilla Grip shelf liner keeps it breathable and in place, so dirt, dust, and moisture don't accumulate. The liners stay put without adhesive, which helps protect cabinets and shelf surfaces from damage. The liner comes in an easy-to-cut roll and is available in 17 colors and patterns, including chevron (pictured) and quatrefoil.

25. Hanging Cubbies With A Brilliant Built-In Clothing Rod Whitmor Fabric Closet Organizer With Built-In Garment Rod $23 Amazon See On Amazon Create way more usable space in your closet with this hanging closet organizer. Four fabric cubbies can hold folded sweaters, pants, and T-shirts. Plus, the unit also has a clothing rod below the cubbies that can be used to hang up skirts and blouses.

26. A Sturdy Handbag Storage Solution For Your Closet ZOBER Hanging Purse Organizer $10 Amazon See On Amazon Store your handbags in a vertical cascade with this purse storage system. Eight roomy slots have a see-through window, so you'll always reach for the right accessory. Fans also love it for holding bed sheets, shoes, and yarn for sewing projects.