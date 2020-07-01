There's something so satisfying about discovering a seemingly small product that winds up changing your life. If you could use one of those tiny victories right now, you’ve come to the right place. We found 35 cheap things on Amazon that have made peoples' lives way better, and if they made a difference for so many others, there’s a pretty good chance that you’ll love them, too.

1. These Ingenious Hangers That Will Quadruple Your Closet Space HOUSE DAY Space Saving Hangers (10-Pack) $16 Amazon See on Amazon Make the most of vertical space in your closet with these ingeniously designed hangers. (Well, actually, they're more like hangers for your hangers.) Sold in an affordable pack of 10, each of the sturdy plastic hangers can hold up to five garments at once, but only takes up the space of one regular hanger on your closet rod. "I cannot say enough about how these hangers have transformed my tiny, odd-shaped closet," one Amazon reviewer wrote.

2. A Best-Selling Essential Oil Diffuser, Humidifier, & LED Night Light In One VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser $19 Amazon See on Amazon Use this best-selling essential oil diffuser to reap the benefits of aromatherapy at home. Beloved by Amazon shoppers — it has over 4,300 glowing five-star reviews — the user-friendly device is quiet and easy to clean, and its wood grain design means it will actually look attractive displayed in your home. Plus, it can be used sans oil as a cool mist humidifier, and it also has an optional LED light that glows in seven colors.

3. This Epsom Salt-Infused Bubble Bath That's Good For The Body & Mind Dr Teal's Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt $7 Amazon See on Amazon Submerge yourself in fun bubbles, soothe sore muscles, and receive aromatherapeutic benefits with these epsom salt bath soaks from Dr. Teals. Packaged in a huge, 34-ounce bottle, they're sold in four scents that offer different benefits for the body and mind: chamomile (calming), lavender (soothing and sleep-inducing), ginger and clay (energizing and detoxifying), and eucalyptus and spearmint (relaxing and relieving — also great for opening up the sinuses when you have a cold).

4. A Foolproof (& Travel-Friendly) Way To Make The Perfect Cup Of Coffee Or Espresso AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker $30 Amazon See on Amazon If you're a coffee lover, you need an AeroPress. Many people swear that the best-selling coffee maker is the best way to brew a perfectly smooth, rich, flavorful cup of coffee at home. While it looks vaguely similar to a French press, it actually brews much more quickly and uses coffee that's more finely ground, which minimizes the risk of burning or acidity. Plus, unlike a French press (and most other common coffee makers), an Aeropress can make espresso for lattes, cappuccinos, and more. It also happens to be super travel-friendly, so it's great for camping and road trips.

5. A Three-Pack Of Facial Razors That Are Perfect For Dermaplaning Schick Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool (3-Pack) $5 Amazon See on Amazon The angled precision blade makes these facial razors ideal for shaping and grooming your eyebrows. But they're also great for dermaplaning, a form of exfoliation that sloughs away dead skin cells and removes peach fuzz from your face, which leaves your skin soft, smooth, and perfectly primed for flawless makeup application. Sold in an affordable pack of three, the razors have over 3,200 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon thus far.

6. A Maximum-Strength Spot Treatment For All Types Of Blemishes AcneFree Acne Spot Treatment with Benzoyl Peroxide $5 Amazon See on Amazon Next time you wake up with a nasty zit, nip it in the bud with this fan-favorite spot treatment. It's formulated with a concentrated dose of benzoyl peroxide to penetrate the surface and fight blemishes at their core, plus soothing botanicals like chamomile and ginger to calm inflammation. Because the formula is so concentrated, it may not be the best choice for sensitive skin types, so be sure to do a spot test before applying it on your face. "This stuff is GOLD for hormonal acne," one reviewer gushed. "It dries up cystic acne overnight and almost completely took care [of] the breakout around my chin and jawline."

7. A Two-Pack Of Lightweight, Breathable Face Masks For Summer auempress Black Cotton Face Masks (2-Pack) $17 Amazon See on Amazon Because these protective face masks are made of lightweight, breathable cotton, they feel super soft and comfortable to wear. Sold in an affordable pack of two, their basic black color will go with practically any outfit. If you're in the mood to DIY, these would also be perfect for a reverse tie-dye with bleach.

8. The Most Comfortable Bra You'll Ever Own — & It's Totally Invisible Under T-Shirts Calvin Klein Lightly Lined V-Neck Bralette $33 Amazon See on Amazon This Calvin Klein bralette is sure to become your new favorite. Cut in a longline silhouette with a plunging V-neckline, it's made of soft, smooth microfiber with a seamless construction. Reviewers report that it's not only super comfortable, but is also completely invisible under tops and dresses. Available sizes: XS-2X

9. An Alexa Device That Takes Up Hardly Any Space Echo Flex Mini Speaker $18 Amazon See on Amazon Amazon's Echo Flex is a mini speaker, yes — but it's also so much more than that. No bigger than an air freshener, the Alexa-powered device plugs into any wall outlet and can play music, check the weather, complete an internet search, control "smart" light bulbs, and more, all with a simple voice command.

10. A Pair Of Substantial Leggings That Look Just Like "Real" Pants Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Leggings $20 Amazon See on Amazon A good pair leggings is hard to find at any price, let alone for only $20. Nevertheless, Amazon reviewers swear by this pair from Daily Ritual, noting how the stretchy, ponte knit fabric with which they're made is thicker and more substantial than most leggings, which gives them a sleek, polished look that can pass for "real" pants — many reviewers even report wearing them to work. "For $20, I got the nicest pair of leggings I have ever owned," one happy reviewer shared. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long, extra long)

11. These Ingenious Clips That Turn Any Bra Into A Racerback Razor Clips Bra Strap Clips (3-Pack) $6 Amazon See on Amazon Transform your favorite bra with these nifty bra strap clips. They're great for concealing your straps when wearing racerback tanks or dresses, and can also help adjust the fit on a bra that's starting to get stretched out from years of wear. Sold in a pack of three, the clips come in white, black, and beige, making it easy to match them to whichever bra you're wearing.

12. The Best Drugstore Body Lotion For Dry, Flaky Skin Eucerin Intensive Repair Lotion $9 Amazon See on Amazon Eucerin Intensive Repair lotion is proof that affordable drugstore products can be just as good their pricier counterparts (or even better!). Designed for extremely dry, flaky skin, the fragrance-free formula uses alpha hydroxy acids to exfoliate, which leaves skin smooth and soft. At the same time, moisturizing ingredients work to restore hydration and prevent further dryness. And the giant 17-ounce bottle will last you ages.

13. A Satin Scarf With So Many Versatile Uses (& It's Sold In Over 40 Gorgeous Prints) Corciova Satin Square Scarf $9 Amazon See on Amazon Think of this silky square scarf as the accessory equivalent of the perfect red lipstick. It'll add a touch of effortless glamour to virtually any outfit, whether you wear it in your hair, tied around your neck, or artfully reimagined as a summery top. Measuring 35 inches on each side, it comes in a gorgeous range of intricate patterns, making it easy to find one that suits your personal style.

14. A Foolproof Way To Hide Roots Between Salon Visits L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up $9 Amazon See on Amazon L'Oreal's Magic Root Cover-Up will be a lifesaver for when your roots start to show through, but your appointment at the salon isn't for another week. The best-selling product is a favorite among celebrities and Amazon reviewers alike, because it's quick and easy to use, and the results look totally natural (unlike many similar products, which tend to look like spray paint). Available in eight shades ranging from blonde to black, the color is easy to wash out with shampoo.

15. A Two-Pack Of V-Neck Tees That Feel Lived-In & Soft Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve T-Shirt $18 Amazon See on Amazon You can never have too many basic V-neck tees. Luckily, these are sold in affordable packs of two, and according to thousands of reviewers, their exceptional quality makes them worth stocking up on. Made of a luxuriously soft and smooth blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, the tees have a slightly relaxed fit and come in a wide range of color combinations to complement any wardrobe. Available sizes: XS-XXL

16. The Sticky Divider Tabs That People Swear By To Stay Organized Redi-Tag Divider Sticky Notes (60-Pack) $6 Amazon See on Amazon Of the over 6,000 Amazon shoppers who left feedback about these sticky page dividers, a full 92% gave them a positive review. Unlike most other page dividers, these are big enough to write on and won't leave behind a residue, despite being very durable and sticky. Sold in packs of 60, they comprise six different colors, including pink, green, and purple.

17. A Pair Of Ultra Comfortable Sneakers That Fit Like A Glove TIOSEBON Mesh Sneakers $33 Amazon See on Amazon Because they're made with soft, stretchy mesh, these best-selling sneakers instantly mold to the shape of your feet, so you won't have to break them in to get a Cinderella fit. Plus, they're super lightweight and breathable, and come in 32 colors, including black, beige, and an of-the-moment hot pink. "OH WOW!!!" one reviewer gushed. "Even with my angry bunion on my right foot, these fit perfect and the stretchy fabric didn't press or pull anywhere on my feet. These are truly the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn!" Available sizes: 5-13

18. An All-Natural, Biodegradable Hand Soap That Won't Dry Out Your Hands — & It Smells Totally Amazing cleancult Liquid Hand Soap Refill $9 Amazon See on Amazon Replace your harsh, chemical-laden hand soap with this eco-friendly, biodegradable alternative. Formulated with soothing natural ingredients like coconut, olive oil, and vitamin E, it'll thoroughly cleanse your hands without drying out your skin. Plus, the lavender-scented soap comes packaged in a recyclable, paper-based carton, so using it with a refillable soap dispenser is a great way to reduce plastic waste.

19. A Clip-On Ring Light To Take Your Selfies To The Next Level Auxiwa Clip-On Selfie Ring Light $16 Amazon See on Amazon There's no shame in your selfie game, so why not take things to the next level with this popular ring light? Designed to clip directly onto your phone, it's basically like having professional studio lighting ready to go whenever you're feeling cute. If you're not already sold, take a look at the reviews — the before and after selfies from reviewers are worth 1,000 words.

20. The Relaxed, Flowy Jumpsuit You'll Wind Up Living In Loving People Loose Fit Jumpsuit $30 Amazon See on Amazon Breezy and oh-so comfortable, this artsy-chic jumpsuit is proof that shapeless clothing can still look totally stylish. Layer it over a striped turtleneck, pair it with a camisole, or use it as an excuse to show off your prettiest bikinis and bralettes. Featuring halter straps, a plunging neckline, and two roomy pockets, its wide-leg design is cropped right above the ankle. Available sizes: S-XL

21. A Comfortable Face Mask That Comes In Tons Of Cool Colors & Prints RIAH FASHION Reusable Fabric Face Mask $15 Amazon See on Amazon If basic, solid-colored face masks aren't your thing, you'll love this reusable face mask from Riah. It's sold in dozens of statement-making colors and prints — including colorful camo, monochromatic leopard, and dainty florals — making it easy to find the perfect mask to coordinate with any outfit. It's made of a soft, stretchy fabric and lined with breathable cotton, so it's super comfortable to wear, too.

22. These Collagen-Packed Eye Masks To Hydrate & De-Puff Etude House Collagen Eye Patch $9 Amazon See on Amazon These eye masks from K-beauty favorite Etude House will be a lifesaver whenever your eyes are feeling tired or puffy. Formulated with a generous dose of collagen, they're super effective at making your under-eye area look plump, smooth, and rejuvenated. The masks are sold in a pack of 10 individually packaged pairs, so they're also great for travel.

23. A Thick, Cushy Yoga Mat With A Handy Carrying Strap BalanceFrom Yoga Mat $17 Amazon See on Amazon In over 5,000 glowing five-star reviews, fans gush about this best-selling yoga mat. People love pretty much everything about it: Its thick, comfy cushioning, the fact that it's virtually slip-proof, and how the handy carrying strap makes it super easy to transport. "This is the BEST yoga mat I've ever used! I love how plush it feels under my feet and my knees," one reviewer wrote. "I actually look forward to my workouts more than I did. Who would have thought that a mat would make THAT much difference?!"

24. The Most Versatile Type Of Dress You Can Keep In Your Closet Daily Ritual Plus Size Scoop Neck Dress $29 Amazon See on Amazon Sweet and swingy, this simple T-shirt dress is the best kind of basic. Think of it as a blank canvas just waiting to be accessorized — wear it with sporty sneakers for a casual look, or style it with a denim jacket and tights when the weather gets cold. It's made of a soft, substantial blend of pima cotton and modal, which not only drapes beautifully, but feels amazing against bare skin. Choose from three colors. Available sizes: 1X, 6X

25. These Press-On Nails That Actually Look Natural — & Stay On For Weeks Without Popping Off Kiss Gel Press-On Nails $10 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you have a big event coming up or just want to feel glam, you can't go wrong with these press-on nails. Reviewers love their natural look and gel-like finish, noting that when glued on properly, they'll actually stay put for up to two weeks (yes, really). The set comes with 24 long, square-tipped nails of various sizes, plus the adhesive you'll need to attach them. Unlike traditional gels or acrylics, these are designed for temporary use, and won't cause long-term damage to your natural nails.

26. The K-Beauty Dupe For Olaplex — And It Costs Less Than $10 Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment $9 Amazon See on Amazon It's difficult to overstate how excited reviewers are about Cer-100, a protein treatment for damaged, over-processed hair from K-beauty brand Elizavecca. The collagen-packed, deep-conditioning product has even been compared to Olaplex's cult-favorite hair treatment — but unlike Olaplex, Cer-100 costs less than $10. "My hair is SO SOFT," one reviewer gushed. "Olaplex never left my hair feeling this amazing after just one use. This is my new holy grail product and will recommend to everyone!"

27. These Lightweight, Waterproof Tevas That Come In So Many Fun Colors Teva Sport Sandal $34 Amazon See on Amazon Made of brightly colored EVA with a wealth of sporty Velcro straps, Teva's Hurricane Drift Sport Sandals are right in line with this summer's dad sandal trend. There's more to love about them than their trendy look, though — Teva sandals are famously comfortable and supportive, and these are no exception. Plus, they're not only waterproof, but they're lightweight enough to float, so you won't need to worry about losing them during beach days or boat trips. Available sizes: 5-11

28. A Comfy Pair Of Yoga Shorts With Pockets On Both Sides BALEAF High-Waisted Biker Shorts $24 Amazon See on Amazon Amazon reviewers can't seem to stop raving about these yoga shorts; They've already earned over 2,000 five-star reviews, and that number is growing at a pretty impressive rate. Made of a moisture-wicking performance fabric with four-way stretch, they're super comfy, completely squat-proof, and keep their shape all day. They're available in dozens of colors and two different inseam lengths, and have two roomy pockets to stash your phone and other essentials. Available sizes: XS-5X

29. This Cleaning Pen That Makes Jewelry Sparkle Like It's New Again Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik $8 Amazon See on Amazon The best-selling Diamond Dazzle Stik has earned a reputation as one of the most effective ways to restore the original sparkle of diamonds and other fine jewelry. Compact and portable, the pen dispenses a jewelry cleaning solution with a gentle brush tip, which is great for getting into those hard-to-reach crevices. "Remember that sparkle the first time you saw your diamonds, when brand new under very bright lighting?The dazzle stick returns ALL that sparkle to them in mere minutes!" wrote one reviewer.

30. An Ingenious Way To Make Your Shoes Fit Better LANNEY Shoe Stretcher $19 Amazon See on Amazon We've all been there: Those splurge-worthy shoes are finally on sale — but only in a size that's a teeny bit tight. That's where these handy shoe stretchers come in. They can stretch your shoe to make it wider or longer, and also come with special attachments to raise a shoe's instep or widen the toe box to accommodate a bunion. The set comes with two shoe stretchers, 12 bunion plugs, three instep heightening pads, and a shoe horn, all conveniently packaged in a drawstring carrying bag.

31. Your New Favorite Everyday Bra Warner's Wire-Free Bra $30 Amazon See on Amazon It's difficult to overstate how much reviewers love this best-selling wireless bra. Based on feedback from nearly 4,000 shoppers, it has an impressive average rating of 4.5 stars, with fans saying it's "comfortable enough to sleep in" and "the bra I've been searching for my entire life." It's specifically designed to prevent bulging, especially in the underarm area, and its soft, lightly padded cups are expertly contoured to provide adequate lift and support without any pesky underwire. Available sizes: XS-XXL

32. The Perfect Everyday Cuff Earrings PAVOI Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings $14 Amazon See on Amazon A classy touch of sparkle even minimalists will love, these gorgeous hoop earrings are the epitome of effortless glamour. Perfectly sized to gently hug your earlobe, they're plated in your choice of 14-karat rose, yellow, or white gold and encrusted with a twinkling row of tiny cubic zirconias. They're perfect for everyday wear on their own, or, if you have multiple piercings, you can pair them with other earrings for a bit more drama.

33. A Versatile Balaclava That's More Breathable Than A Face Mask Achiou Neck Gaiter $13 Amazon See on Amazon Sure, a traditional mask might be better at preventing the spread of bacteria. On the other hand, this balaclava is far more breathable than most cloth masks, so it's a great compromise for situations when other masks just aren't comfortable (outdoor runs, for example). It can also be used to protect you from bugs or from breathing in dust, and because it's made with UPF fabric, it's great as a backup to your regular sunscreen, too.

34. The Fan-Favorite Running Belt With Room For All The Essentials FlipBelt Running Belt $29 Amazon See on Amazon Why aren't workout clothes with pockets more of a thing? They should be — but until then, the FlipBelt is here to save the day. It's Amazon's best-selling running belt, and for good reason: Unlike many competitors, it's lightweight, comfortable to wear, and actually stays firmly in place as you're running, with no pesky buckles to cause uncomfortable chafing. It has a wealth of pockets for all of the essentials and more, comes in eight colors, and even has a reflective logo for increased visibility. What's not to love?