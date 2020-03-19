The Zoe Report
28 Work-From-Home Wardrobe Essentials That Every Person Should Own

By Savannah Sitton
When it comes to working remotely, there are a few different approaches one can take. While you're welcome to stay comfy in your pajamas (no-one has to know), oppositely, you can simulate normal life in a blazer and slacks when working from your couch. But somewhere in the middle is the most practical formula, which finds the perfect balance of presentability and comfortability. However, don't be afraid to mix in more playful pieces to keep your spirit lifted. Whether you plan on going outside for the day, or not, these work-from-home wardrobe essentials will ensure you have all your bases covered.

For those that might be working from home for the first time, both in a long time, or ever, you may quickly realize that you're not as productive in your pajamas as you'd assume. Enticing as it may be, being too cozy can cause unwanted laziness, so opt for ensembles that are comfortable, yes, but motivating, too. In this case, it's wise to prepare with energy-inducing styles, like luxe leggings and polished sweaters.

However, if you're looking for something outside of the ordinary, TZR has cherry-picked 28 essential pieces to help get you thinking outside of the box.

Sarah Pocket Pant

Sarah Pocket Pant
$140
Leset

Worn by celebs like Olivia Culpo and Selena Gomez, Leset's collections are made with comfort in mind. This wide-leg pant is not only the perfect Spring trouser but has a matching top to create a coordinated set.

Tan Zadar Suede Coat

Tan Zadar Suede Coat
$2,395
Totême

Totême's luxe suede coat provides enough coverage for skin-baring lounge sets, just throw yours on before your next video call.

Collage Stripe Shirting Shirt

Collage Stripe Shirting Shirt
$375
Tibi

Tibi's suit shirt maintains the professional feel while the deconstructed design offers a bit of edge. Pair yours with skinny jeans and mule slides to grab coffee in exemplary style.

Beach Party Cardi

Beach Party Cardi
$248
Free People

For those that need a fun pop of color as motivation, this longline knitted cardigan is the perfect topper to throw on and instantly make any outfit beneath look styled and intentional.

CCJ6006 Signature Style Jeans

CCJ6006 Signature Style
$105
Cenia Convi Jeans

Cenia Convi's jeans are designed with unique body types in mind for ample comfort.

Everson Jumpsuit

Everson Jumpsuit
$120
The Line And Dot

Line And Dot's cotton-blend jumpsuit is the ideal versatile choice since it's modest coverage but perfect fit can take you anywhere.

Icon Stripe Shorts

Icon Stripe Shorts
$475
Burberry

Upgrade your favorite Pajama pants with Burberry's silk shorts. Rendered in the houses' iconic print, they can be elevated with a collared shirt or sweater.

Leila Block Polo Dress

Leila Block Polo Dress
$550
Nanushka

Nanushka's color-blocked midi dress features a cinched waist that's cozy enough to curl up on the couch in but gives the illusion that you put some work into a professional ensemble.

Francy Sneakers

Francy Sneakers
$605
Golden Goose

Golden Goose's luxe sneakers are one foolproof way to elevate even the simplest of sweat ensemble.

Palo Santo Caftan

Palo Santo
$115
Out Of Office NYC

Out Of Office has mastered the tasteful caftan and this tie-dye option will not disappoint — it's as comfortable as it is cool.

Studio Tote Leather Medium Bag

Studio Tote Leather Medium Bag
$325
Caraa

When possible, flea to a coffee shop or park bench with Caraa's do-it-all bag in tow. Large enough to fit your necessities, the tote doubles as a backpack and will quickly become your go-to.

The Kimono Top Bronze

The Kimono Top Bronze
$149
Savannah Morrow

This bronze kimono is perfect for throwing on over leggings and a tank top to layer at home without feeling like you're just in your same old lazy clothes.

Academy Loafer

Academy Loafer
$1,170
Louis Vuitton

Loafers are a workwear staple but Louis Vuitton's latest iteration is a remix that your inner school-girl absolutely needs. Surprisingly versatile, you'll want to wear these with everything from skinny jeans to sweat pant.

Houndstooth Tall Band Leggings

Houndstooth Tall Band Leggings
$90
Terez

When you're spending more time at home it's a great idea to break up work with some fitness or meditation breaks. And these chic houndstooth leggings from Terez are the perfect solve to do both.

Omen Blue Light Glasses

Omen Blue Light Glasses
$55
Quay Australia

If you haven't yet dipped your toe into the blue light trend, now's a great time to try it out. These round frames are not only EmRata-approved but their attainable price-tag offers a trial period before you spring for trendy prescription ones.

Canvas Linen Jumper

Canvas Linen Jumper
$295
James Perse

James Perse's jumpsuit take the guesswork out of getting ready, which comes in handy, even if you're just going to the living room.

Pink Mother Of Pearl Chronograph Leather Watch

Pink Mother Of Pearl Chronograph Leather Watch
$630$551
Allurez

Working from home comes with a lot of distractions and a watch is a stylish way to be sure you stay on track.

Off-White Rib Knit Lounge Pants

Off-White Rib Knit Lounge Pants
$570
Christina Seewald

Opting for a more sophisticated pant will only help your mood and in turn your performance, plus these ribbed lounge pants are just so comfy.

Caterina Slides

Caterina Slides
$265
Miista

While lounging at home, leave the fuzzy socks and woolen slippers by your bedside. Instead, go with a more polished slide like Miista's on-trend satin mules.

Asha Skirt

Asha Skirt
$418
Cult Gaia

The paper-bag waist trend is big this season since it's essentially a one-and-done piece when paired with any crop or skimpy top. This twill skirt from Cult Gaia is incredibly ideal for a mid-day break or running errands post-work.

Leather Shirt Jacket

Leather Shirt Jacket
$1,075
Juan Vidal

Juan Vidal's seriously edgy shirt jacket looks great over a sweatsuit (Hailey Baldwin style).

Pico Baguette Charm

Pico Baguette Charm
$750
Fendi

While a large tote is clearly a must to fit a laptop when commuting to work spaces, Fendi's adorable bag charm fits keys, a lipstick and can be worn like a necklace making it the one item you'll need when running a quick errand.

Jade Midi Dress

Jade Midi Dress
$124
Whimsy And Row

Sporting something festive when working indoors on a sunny day will only life your mood. Plus, this floral-print slip midi dress will get plenty of wear in your wardrobe come summer.

Khaki Cashball Puffer Vest

Khaki Cashball Puffer Vest
$325
Noah NYC

One way to wear a puffer vest like a cool-girl, is to slip it over a graphic hoodie or sweater for a cozy layered look.

The Boss Bike Short

The Boss Bike Short
$125
Good American

Biker shorts will undoubtedly make a reappearance this year and Good American's workwear take is aptly named to be the one office-appropriate pair you'll need.

Arlekino Pajama Set

Arlekino Pajama Set
$280
Sleeper

Sometimes pajamas are unavoidable and when that's the case choosing a sartorially acceptable option is best. Sleeper's tulle-trimmed set is equally suited for brunch, as it is lounging.

Le Chemise Striped Shirt

Le Chemise Striped Shirt
$600
Jacquemus

Comfort is key when working from your living room but a touch of style only helps set the tone. And this striped work shirt from Jacquemus can be styled differently every day of the week.

Lantern Sleeve Sweater Top

Lantern Sleeve Top
$455
Frances Austen

If simplicity is your prerogative, go for this 100% cashmere sweater that will inevitably be the softest and most-popular one in your closet.