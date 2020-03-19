When it comes to working remotely, there are a few different approaches one can take. While you're welcome to stay comfy in your pajamas (no-one has to know), oppositely, you can simulate normal life in a blazer and slacks when working from your couch. But somewhere in the middle is the most practical formula, which finds the perfect balance of presentability and comfortability. However, don't be afraid to mix in more playful pieces to keep your spirit lifted. Whether you plan on going outside for the day, or not, these work-from-home wardrobe essentials will ensure you have all your bases covered.

For those that might be working from home for the first time, both in a long time, or ever, you may quickly realize that you're not as productive in your pajamas as you'd assume. Enticing as it may be, being too cozy can cause unwanted laziness, so opt for ensembles that are comfortable, yes, but motivating, too. In this case, it's wise to prepare with energy-inducing styles, like luxe leggings and polished sweaters.

However, if you're looking for something outside of the ordinary, TZR has cherry-picked 28 essential pieces to help get you thinking outside of the box.

CCJ6006 Signature Style Jeans CCJ6006 Signature Style $105 Cenia Convi Jeans Cenia Convi's jeans are designed with unique body types in mind for ample comfort. see on cenia convi

The Kimono Top Bronze The Kimono Top Bronze $149 Savannah Morrow This bronze kimono is perfect for throwing on over leggings and a tank top to layer at home without feeling like you're just in your same old lazy clothes. see on savannah morrow

Pink Mother Of Pearl Chronograph Leather Watch Pink Mother Of Pearl Chronograph Leather Watch $630 $551 Allurez Working from home comes with a lot of distractions and a watch is a stylish way to be sure you stay on track. see on allurez

Khaki Cashball Puffer Vest Khaki Cashball Puffer Vest $325 Noah NYC One way to wear a puffer vest like a cool-girl, is to slip it over a graphic hoodie or sweater for a cozy layered look. see on ssense