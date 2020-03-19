28 Work-From-Home Wardrobe Essentials That Every Person Should Own
When it comes to working remotely, there are a few different approaches one can take. While you're welcome to stay comfy in your pajamas (no-one has to know), oppositely, you can simulate normal life in a blazer and slacks when working from your couch. But somewhere in the middle is the most practical formula, which finds the perfect balance of presentability and comfortability. However, don't be afraid to mix in more playful pieces to keep your spirit lifted. Whether you plan on going outside for the day, or not, these work-from-home wardrobe essentials will ensure you have all your bases covered.
For those that might be working from home for the first time, both in a long time, or ever, you may quickly realize that you're not as productive in your pajamas as you'd assume. Enticing as it may be, being too cozy can cause unwanted laziness, so opt for ensembles that are comfortable, yes, but motivating, too. In this case, it's wise to prepare with energy-inducing styles, like luxe leggings and polished sweaters.
However, if you're looking for something outside of the ordinary, TZR has cherry-picked 28 essential pieces to help get you thinking outside of the box.