21 High-End Father's Day Gift Ideas He'll Absolutely Love
Gift-giving is inherently tricky, and often doubly so when you're buying for a parent. What do you get the people that have given you everything they could? Make up for all the years you spent giving Dad hand-drawn coupons for a car wash with a high-end gift idea for Father's Day.
Like every holiday, certain traditions are expected. And while classic gifts like mugs, a neck-tie, and socks are always a safe bet that dad will love, treat him to a treasure he'll keep for years to come — like an extravagant timepiece or a sleek silk button-down that'll have him feeling nostalgic. Granted, a great gift doesn't have to blow the bank, but a high-end T-shirt or a pair of trousers he'll wear day in and day out may offer more lasting power in the long run.
Prevent any last-minute Father's Day gift-getting with the below collection of wow-worthy goods. Ahead, 21 gift ideas — including a few that are donating a portion of proceeds to Black Lives Matter organizations — ahead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Maybe Dad's already a bag type of guy — but if he needs a little motivation to stop over-stuffing his pockets, this sleek Fendi belt bag is guaranteed to be a hit.
Most men are missing a stylish pair of swim trunks in their summer rotation. It's high time you fix that.
Upgrade the typical Dad fedora with this high-end pick from Saint Laurent.
For the dad that errs on the side of minimalism, this simple cuff from Isabel Marant is a luxurious but understated piece that he'll never take off.
Made of canvas cotton, this polished shirt is both lightweight and versatile enough to wear all summer long.
A new timepiece may sound overdone but with one this extravagant, he'll adore it no matter what.
If pops like to keep his wardrobe sophisticated, these Derby's feature Louis Vuitton's Damier pattern at its sides for a clean touch of luxury that isn't overtly flashy.
Get him a bowling shirt that reminds him of his glory days — and then fill him in on why they're *very* on-trend in 2020, too,
These cotton trousers are cut for a relaxed, easy-to-pull-off fit.
Alexander McQueen's lug-sole kicks are the ultimate boot for all-weather activities.
This simple box chain necklace is subtle enough for even the most laid-back of dads.
These frames from Thom Browne are both retro and futuristic at once, so they're bound to suit any style.
If pops loves a good track pant, hit upgrade for him with this sick pair from Wales Bonner.
Dad won't even know how on-trend he is wearing these ribbed athletic socks from Gold Wang.
Most dads enjoy a trendy pair of sneakers, but have no idea what's on trend. Help him out with this timeless pair of mixed blue high-tops from A-Cold-Wall.
The new normal includes face masks, so treat him to a sophisticated and high-end version, like this contrast-stitched take.
This cool knit from YanYan is perfect for the dad who takes a few risks.
Not only is this versatile tee clean and elevated, but its profits will be donated to the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund and Covid Bail Out in NYC.
If your pops is a sandals kind of guy, this suede pair may be the most luxe version you can treat him to.