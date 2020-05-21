22 Luxury Father's Day Gifts To Order Now For Dad

So, you're typical holiday traditions may be disrupted, but for an occasion like Father's Day, there's still reason to celebrate. Though the games or meal may be moved to Zoom only, picking out a gift is still possible — such is the beauty of online shopping. If you do have a father figure in your life that deserves something special, a luxe Father's Day gift can be a special way to treat them, even from far away.

You can't discredit the fact that a mug, new socks, or some camping gear are all welcome ideas, take it a step further this year with something a touch more luxurious. Whether you consider the dad in your life an A+ dresser or not, a fancy take on a classic staple like a soft sweater or crisp shirt is one easy way to treat him. If a Hawaiian style shirt is a wardrobe staple for him, Louis Vuitton's Monogram Button-Down is an update option. Or if he's a simpler dresser, Rhude's classic cotton shirt is a cool-guy take on the casual staple.

And for the dads currently missing their usual travels, consider a practical gift like an upgraded carry on bag. While you're at it, stock it up for him with on-the-go essentials like a $30 shaving kit from Harry's, a popular beauty brand among men right now. Also, It's worth stating that you don't have to shell out big bucks to ace a thoughtful gift that makes him feel spoiled. JTV's polished cuff links retail for $56 and he'll think of you each time he wears them. Likewise, a heady candle with his favorite scent will fill his space with warmth, literally and symbolically.

Ultimately, no matter your dads taste or lifestyle, ahead you'll find 22 lavish options that just about every father figure will appreciate.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.