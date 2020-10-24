21 Chic Robes Under $50 You Can Wear Anywhere

When it comes to clothes with the ability to make you feel like a total goddess, robes reign supreme. Slipping on a gorgeous robe can instantly transform your entire mood; even the name evokes opulence — and literal royalty. It makes sense, then, to think of robes as outerwear just as much as loungewear, especially since many feature rich textures, intricate detailing, and colorful prints that’ll make even the simplest outfit stand out. But if you're having a hard time imagining robes you can wear in public, let alone finding them, you’re in luck. Ahead, you’ll find 21 chic robes you can wear anywhere — and better yet, they can all be bought on Amazon for $50 or less.

While you can technically wear any robe in public, there’s no denying that some will probably work better than others. If you’re planning to wear a robe as a dress, you’ll probably want something that can be fastened securely and isn't too sheer. On the other hand, if you’re wearing a robe as a layering piece or swim cover-up, sheer and lace robes can look totally gorgeous.

For more inspiration on how to wear a robe out of the house, simply read on.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Gorgeous Sheer Lace Robe Romanstii Lace Crochet Robe $24 Amazon See On Amazon Intricate crocheted appliqué designs overlaying the sheer fabric make this vintage-inspired lace robe feel truly special. It'll take a simple tank and jeans to another level, and also doubles as a gorgeous piece of lingerie. Plus, as multiple reviewers were quick to point out, the sheer, breathable fabric means it's the perfect cover-up for the beach. Available sizes: one size

Available colors: 15

2. A Floor-Sweeping Satin Kimono-Inspired Robe BABEYOND Long Floral Kimono Robe $50 Amazon See On Amazon With its flowy sleeves, dramatic length, and silky satin fabric, this elegant kimono-inspired robe is guaranteed to turn heads. If you're looking for a robe you can wear as a dress, this one is perfect, especially if you swap out the included sash for a belt that's more secure. Or, leave it open, take out the sash, and wear it as a long, flowing duster. Available sizes: one size

Available colors: 6

3. A Floaty Chiffon Robe With A Cardigan-Like Fit OLRAIN Floral Print Sheer Chiffon Cardigan Cape $14 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers can't get enough of this cardigan-like robe, having left it over 3,000 positive reviews on Amazon thus far. People love pretty much everything about it — the semi-sheer, breathable fabric; the elegant ruching at the sides; the exaggerated batwing sleeves; the fact that it comes in every imaginable color and print ... But perhaps its most beloved feature is its endless versatility. Wear it as a swim cover-up or a lightweight cardigan in the summer, or layer it over a sleeveless dress to make it more work-appropriate. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 40

4. A Longer Chiffon Robe That's Sold In Dozens Of Prints Relipop Sheer Chiffon Kimono Cardigan $10 Amazon See On Amazon This semi-sheer chiffon robe has earned nearly 1,500 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon, and while there's a lot to like about it, its standout feature is arguably the vast range of prints in which it comes. Imagine the exact color or print that would perfectly compliment your outfit — a dark, romantic floral; a bold, graphic design; practically every imaginable iteration of leopard print — and odds are, you can find it here. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors/prints: 44

5. A Lightweight Woven Robe That's Also Sold In Tons Of Cute Prints Moss Rose Beach Cover-Up Cardigan $24 Amazon See On Amazon Another fan-favorite with a stellar 4.5-star rating on Amazon, this chic woven robe is practically guaranteed to become an MVP in your wardrobe all year-round. Made of lightweight, airy viscose with elbow-length sleeves and an asymmetrical handkerchief hem, it comes in a ton of trendy prints and designs, including leopard, tie dye, and dip-dyed ombré. Available sizes: one size

Available colors/prints: 37

6. A Floor-Length Mesh Robe That's Guaranteed To Turn Heads Sovoyontee Mesh Maxi Swimsuit Cover-Up Dress $17 Amazon See On Amazon Va-va-voom. With its floor-skimming length and curve-loving silhouette, this mesh robe is a real show stopper. Black does complement the overall drama of the look, but if you want something more playful, this piece also comes in leopard print and several of-the-moment neons. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

7. A Kimono-Style Robe Made Of A Comfortable Cotton Blend R.Vivimos Vintage Floral Print Kimono Wrap Dress $25 Amazon See On Amazon Each of the three vintage-inspired floral prints this kimono-style robe comes in will look incredible with just about anything denim. Wear it with high-waisted flared jeans for a '70s-chic look, or with relaxed denim cutoffs for a more laid-back vibe. Plus, the cotton blend with which it's made feels nice and soft. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors/prints: 3

8. A Breezy Tie-Dye Robe That's Perfect For Summer Back From Bali Long Beach Cover-Up $35 Amazon See On Amazon The tie-dye trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere, and this breezy robe will make you glad it's still around. Cut in a long silhouette with an open front and asymmetrical hem, it'll add a playful pop of color to just about any outfit or swimwear ensemble. To give the look a bit more structure and shape, try cinching the waist with a belt. Available sizes: one size

Available colors/prints: 3

9. A Colorful Chiffon Cover-up That Can Go Way Beyond The Beach Sanlin Chiffon Cover-Up Shawl $17 Amazon See On Amazon This pretty chiffon cardigan comes in a ton of unique, eye-catching prints, so be sure to check out the other options if you're not a fan of the one in the picture. Made of sheer, airy chiffon with an asymmetrical hem and short sleeves, its wrinkle-resistant fabric and compact size make it the ideal piece for traveling. Available sizes: one size

Available colors/prints: 15

10. This Fringed Lace Robe With '70s-Chic Vibes Upopby Lace Beach Cover-Up Cardigan $17 Amazon See On Amazon Funky fringe and floral designs give this short robe a vintage, '70s-inspired feel that's totally on-trend today. Pair it with wide-leg jeans and a retro crop top to embrace the aesthetic, or channel Stevie Nicks and use it as the perfect finishing touch to any all-black ensemble. Note that it does also come in white. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 2

11. A Kimono-Style Robe That Can Be Worn As A Dress Zoye Chen Long Swimsuit Cover-Up Cardigan $22 Amazon See On Amazon Another kimono-style robe in a vintage-inspired print, this one is trimmed in pretty floral details. Falling just below the knee with long, exaggerated, flared sleeves, its oversized fit makes it surprisingly versatile — closed and belted, it makes a chic dress, or you can wear it open as a layering piece for a more laid-back look. Available sizes: one size

Available colors/prints: 7

12. A Shawl-Like Robe With Hamptons-Chic Vibes Conceited Kimono Cover-Up $19 Amazon See On Amazon Sold in an array of light, neutral prints, this beachy wrap is the perfect layering piece for summer. Wear it over a swimsuit and denim cutoffs like in the picture, or style it with a white tank and linen pants for casual dinners outside. Available sizes: one size

Available colors/prints: 16

13. A Sheer Chiffon Robe That Comes In Lots Of Unique Prints Hibluco Women's Sheer Cardigan $10 Amazon See On Amazon This sheer robe comes in a ton of unexpected, retro prints, including hippie-chic suns and moons, vintage-inspired florals, and this swirled, psychedelic tiger print that feels totally of-the-moment. Not surprisingly, it's a favorite among Amazon reviewers, having earned over 1,000 five-star reviews thus far. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors/prints: 32

14. This Tunic-Length Robe That's Like A More Stylish Cardigan Tribear Kimono Cardigan $10 Amazon See On Amazon Made of semi-sheer chiffon with elbow-length sleeves, this kimono-style cardigan will look equally chic worn open or belted. Reviewers say it fits well and doesn't feel flimsy, giving it a stellar overall rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon. "Some surprisingly nice design features: shoulder tucks, rolled three-quarter dolman sleeves that drape nicely at the hip," one person noted, adding, "This will be the perfect go-to piece to wear to work over sleeveless tops." Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 28

15. A Crocheted Lace Robe With Intricate Detailing Jeasona Lace Crochet Cover-Up Kimono $18 Amazon See On Amazon Crocheted appliqués overlaying the sheer mesh fabric make this robe feel like a more luxurious take on this year's crochet trend. Other highlights include the flared three-quarter sleeves, which are gorgeously trimmed in scalloped lace, and the slouchy dropped shoulders. Get it in black or white. Available sizes: one size

Available colors: 2

16. This Pretty A-Line Robe That Nails The Lingerie-As-Clothes Trend Shadowline Plus-Size Robe $49 Amazon See On Amazon Generous swaths of lace trimming the neck and wrists highlight the plunging neckline and defined waist of this slinky nylon robe, giving it a slightly lingerie-inspired look. Layer it over jeans and a tee to dress it down for a more casual look, or wear it with heeled boots and a fitted mini dress to amp up the drama for a night out. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 6

17. A Long, Flowy Robe Made Of Sheer Chiffon SweatyRocks Flowy Open Front Maxi Cardigan $14 Amazon See On Amazon How glam is this chiffon robe? With its sheer fabric and floaty maxi length, it's the perfect way to amp up the drama on just about any outfit, whether you wear it loose and open or cinch the waist with a statement belt. If you need a break from leopard, it comes in lots of other prints, including python, palm leaves, and several tropical florals. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 16

18. A Lightweight Chiffon "Cardigan" With Batwing-Style Sleeves Omoone Batwing Sleeve Chiffon Cardigan $5 Amazon See On Amazon Featuring floaty batwing sleeves, a shawl-style collar, and a curved tunic hem, this top-rated chiffon cardigan looks polished enough to wear anywhere, including an office setting. Plus, it comes in a ton of versatile prints, including lots of vintage-inspired florals, palm leaves, and several variations of leopard. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors/prints/styles: 28

19. A Kimono-Style Robe In A Truly Stunning Print NFASHIONSO Kimono Cardigan Shawl $16 Amazon See On Amazon The print on this lightweight cotton kimono is so unique — it's basically a shortcut to nailing the pattern play that's so fundamental to laid-back, hippie-chic style. That said, if this particular print is a little too extravagant for your taste, this versatile piece comes in several other noteworthy designs, including two variations of black with colorful contrasting details. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors/prints: 11

20. This Gorgeous Tie-Dyed Robe That Was Hand-Crafted In Bali SHU-SHI Tie-Dye Cover-Up Kimono $35 Amazon See On Amazon Hand-crafted in Bali, this tie-dye robe looks like a piece you'd score at a festival or local market, but nobody will guess you found it on Amazon. "This has a fabric that's like a really high-quality sarong, but it's got a little bit more structure, with a double-seam finished edge and stitched sides with holes for the arms at the top," one reviewer noted. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors/prints: 6