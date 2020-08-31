A long weekend spent with family — or alone, watching your favorite TV show — sounds particularly nice this year. And if there happens to be excellent 2020 Labor Day beauty deals that you can shop on your phone between episodes, well, that's just a plus. Luckily, the beauty industry is planning on showing up in full force for the annual shopping event — and you don't even need to leave your sofa (or bustling family BBQ) to take advantage of the deals on makeup, skin care, and more.

And you can guarantee that there will be even more brands announcing sales as the weekend approaches. With that in mind, The Zoe Report rounded up the 11 Labor Day beauty sales to shop for 2020, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

deborah lippmann

Those looking to round out their nail polish collections should swing by the celebrity manicurist's brand between Sept. 3 and Sept. 7. With the promo code labor2020, you'll save 25 percent on orders of $60 or more, as well as score free shipping.

Essence Makeup

Save an extra 20 percent off site wide on Essence Makeup's already affordable products with the promo code LDW20, Sept. 4 through Sept. 7.

Cover FX

Between Sept. 2 and Sept. 8, you can save 20 percent off site wide at Cover FX by typing in the promo code HEYFALL. This includes new launches, too, like the Luminous Tinted Moisturizer and Monochromatic Lip Color.

Colleen Rothschild Beauty

The Colleen Rothschild Beauty Labor Day sale begins Sept. 2 and ends on Sept. 7. Between then, save 20 percent off site wide with the code LBDAY20.

& Other Stories

Shop & Other Stories' own makeup line while it's on extra sale. You can save an additional 20 percent off any already discounted pieces using EXTRA20 starting Sept. 4 and ending on Sept. 7.

PÜR Cosmetics

Use the code LABORDAY20 to unlock PÜR Cosmetics' buy one, get one 50 percent off Labor Day sale, which begins Sept. 3 and runs until Sept. 7. (It does exclude the new Barbie collection, bundles, kits, collections, and vaults.)

Ace Beaute

Ace Beaute's Labor Day sale will feature 25 percent off select products between Sept. 4 and Sept. 7, using the code LD2020.

Honest Beauty

Honest Beauty is offering 25 percent off site wide — with some exclusions — now until Sept. 9 for its Labor Day sale. Type in the code LABORDAY at checkout to score the deal.

Bathing Culture

Now's the time to elevate your bathroom situation. Cult-favorite body-care brand Bathing Culture is offering 15 percent site wide for Labor Day, starting Aug. 31 and ending Sept. 7.

Algenist

Algenist's Labor Day sale starts out on Aug. 25, and doesn't even need a promo code. Until Sept. 10, any order of $95 or more will get 20 percent off, whereas any order of $185 or more will unlock 30 percent off. Both tiers will get free shipping, too.

Urban Decay

It's just one deal, but it's a biggie for fans. From Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, Urban Decay's All Nighter Setting Spray will be on sale for $19 at all retailers.