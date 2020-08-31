Honest Beauty's Labor Day Sale Includes Gabrielle Union's Go-To Lip Balm
All 16 million and some people whose Instagram feeds see a never-ending flow of makeup-free Gabrielle Union selfies no doubt share the same feeling: that they'd gladly pay big money in exchange for the 47-year-old's coveted skin secrets. As it turns out, you wouldn't have to fork over more than $10 for one of them because the actor's go-to remedy for chapped lips is included in the Honest Beauty Labor Day sale right now.
In a 2018 interview with Today, the au naturel skin-fluencer positively gushed about her pal Jessica Alba's multipurpose Magic Balm, saying, "Jess has managed to figure out a lip balm that absorbs and leaves your lips soft and supple." According to Union, the miracle potion doesn't leave behind a goopy layer — good news for the eminent cold weather and the state of your perpetually dehydrated pout.
The head-to-toe shea butter balm is an Honest Beauty fave that's currently on sale for $9.74 (from $12.99), thanks to the brand's sitewide Labor Day sale. Now through Sept. 9, the code LABORDAY will grant you 25 percent off anything on Honest.com (baby, bath and body, and cleaning products included). The Zoe Report's top finds in the beauty category, ahead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Use this versatile beauty balm on your lips, eyelids, or the chapped tip of your nose, Alba says. Its moisture-locking properties are owed to a blend of hydrating oils — coconut, olive, argan, jojoba. Get it now for $9.74.
Made of skin-loving superfruits and shea butter, this mask is designed for the a.m., or whenever you need a quick pick-me-up before applying makeup. It's now on sale for $14.99.
While the Magic Beauty Balm can be used all over the face and body, this is a more orthodox version of your morning dose of hydration, made with jojoba esters and hyaluronic acid. It's marked down to $20.99.
Now that CC creams have become a necessity in your WFH aesthetic, allow this $16.49 six-in-one multitasker (plus SPF) to up the skincare benefits of your makeup even more.
Now to make your healthy, Magic Balm-remedied pout stand out with a highly pigmented matte lipstick like this one, now $11.24.
The eminent cold weather will attempt to dull your skin, but you can prolong your summer glow with this now-$20.99 vitamin C serum.