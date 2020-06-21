Whether you're looking for a fun pair of earrings or a new necklace to brighten up your wardrobe, the biggest summer 2020 jewelry trends are a great place to start if you're thinking about finally resuming shopping. The latest trends are bound to uplift you — bright beads and playful pearl pieces are proving big for the season as are elegant uses of seashells, crystals, and stones, but with a playful twist. New-season takes on yellow gold and layered necklaces from coin pendants to heavy-duty chains fit more streamlined tastes. If you're all about personalization with your jewels, initial necklaces come beautifully refreshed for the season — a trend Carrie Bradshaw would most definitely wear in 2020.

Though your summer wardrobe might be shaping up to center around stylish basics and leisurewear more than party dresses and vacation attire, all the more reason to focus on accessories, like new jewelry trends, to give every outfit a fresh and elevated feel. For a guided breakdown of the most prominent necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings on the market right now, ahead, fashion buyers from Moda Operandi, Net-A-Porter, and MatchesFashion are sharing their takes on the season's best. Keep reading for the trends topping their lists and discover an edit of jewels if you're in the mood to make a purchase. At the very least, keep scrolling to take in the beautiful artistry of each piece, a joyful feeling is sure to follow.

The Summer 2020 Jewelry Trend: Pile On The Gold

Courtesy of Moda Operandi

"We're seeing a lot of different ways to wear gold jewelry for summer," says Libby Page, Senior Fashion Market Editor at Net-A-Porter. "From chunky chains by Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, and Lauren Rubinski to delicate from Loren Stewart, this is the must-wear everyday jewelry trend for the season." When mixing gold pieces, Page likes the combination of small gold hoops and a chain anklet and says they work exceptionally well with plain white tank tops and swimwear in the summer.

Will Kahn, Jewelry Director at Moda Operandi, tells TZR that yellow gold is the metal of summer because it pairs well with bare skin. "The look is a modern golden goddess," he says. "Pile it on with bangles, a watch, and a thick gold collar. But the real necessity is a perfect gold hoop that takes your little white sundress to new heights."

The Summer 2020 Jewelry Trend: Contemporary Pearls

Ryan Storer Earrings. Courtesy of MatchesFashion.

"Contemporary pearl pieces have come into their own again and play a key part in the modern woman's jewelry wardrobe," Tanika Wisdom, a Fine Jewelry Buyer at MatchesFashion, tells TZR. Some of Wisdom's top pearl picks for summer include rings and necklaces from Mateo, hand-painted pearl earrings by Korean designer, Jiwinaia, and refined necklaces and earrings by Sophie Bille Brahe — whose modern pieces take inspiration from her astronomer grandfather. Another collection to explore is Ryan Storer's assortment of sculptural and sustainability-sourced black and white pearl earrings and rings, exclusive to MatchesFashion.

The Summer 2020 Jewelry Trend: Beads

Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

Whether you're a global traveler or want to look like one, Page tells TZR that beaded jewelry is trending this summer. "This trend is about encapsulating all things natural and wearing pieces of jewelry that look as though they are precious souvenirs," says Page. "These [colorful pieces] look amazing styled with bohemian prints from our Paco Rabanne exclusive or Arizona Love items."

The Summer 2020 Jewelry Trend: Layered Necklaces

"Although this has been a trend for many seasons, we're still seeing lots of love for the layered necklace," Wisdom tells TZR. When styling necklaces together, the fine jewelry buyer suggests a mix of chunky and delicate pieces for a modern look, highlighting horoscope pendants and collectible charm necklaces from Alighieri, chunkier chains from Shay, Bottega Veneta, Sophie Buhai, and All Blues, and delicates pieces by Azlee or Mizuki as seasonal favorites.

The Summer 2020 Jewelry Trend: Beach Babe

Courtesy of Moda Operandi

"I'm loving '90s summer beach culture coming back in jewels, the puka shell chokers and crystal pendants that used to be souvenirs from the beach are being reinvented in luxe materials," Kahn tells TZR. "Take Jenna Blake's heishi shell chokers with a gold and diamond bead at the center. Or Jacquie Aiche's crystal pendants and shark tooth earrings. They're great with a swimsuit and give off a cool throwback vibe."

The Summer 2020 Jewelry Trend: Colorful Jewelry

From electric neon shades to bright primary hues, Wisdom says colorful jewelry is a top trend for summer, which pairs well with surfer-chic styles like shells, beads, and crystals. The buyer cites Shay's rainbow diamond pavé chain, Ana Khouri's Maia ring, fun and colorful earrings by Alison Lou, and rainbow ear cuffs by Diane Kordas as key styles for the season. "We also have some multi-colored stone rings coming in from Spinelli Kilcollin," she says.

The Summer 2020 Jewelry Trend: Art Deco-Inspired

"There's a lot of Art Deco inspiration for jewelry that will be perfect for the summer season," Page tells TZR. Whether your taste tends toward sleek and geometric metalwork, abstract shapes, or a high-contrast of diamonds and gemstones, these stylized pieces evoke glamour and sophistication. "For the woman looking to update her gold jewelry with a new and fashion-forward twist, the perfect designer, soon to launch on Net-A-Porter, is Leda Madera by Giulia Tordini'."

The Summer 2020 Jewelry Trend: Letter Necklaces

According to Kahn, letter necklaces are the freshest form of personalization for summer in 2020 when it comes to jewelry. "From Carrie Bradshaw to Anne Boleyn, women have been wearing personalized jewels for years. The current take is a single letter bedecked in diamonds, turquoise, or even pearls. They're really popular as gifts and great for new moms using their baby's name."