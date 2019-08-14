If You’re Always Indecisive At The Nail Salon, Read This

Despite what the calendar says, this is still summer... meaning that you've still got time to enjoy all of the pretty and bright new mani pedi color combinations — ones that pros happen to love, too.

Just like the rest of the beauty trends this past season, summer's most of-the-moment nails are vibrant and bold. But if you're not ready to paint your digits Day-Glo, try a deeper hue of your favorite pastel polish — or perhaps plum, which speaks to the berry hues that are destined to dominate your newsfeed soon. “The brightness of the plum and a touch of pink in the white makes this a stunning and chic combination for any skin tone,” Geraldine Holford, an editorial manicurist who works with Rachel Brosnahan and Julia Stiles, tells TZR.

Or if you enjoy a hint of shine, Miss Pop, a New York City-based editorial nail artist, recommends plenty of sparkle and glitter. “Glitter is innate — and in summer, these shades really show off in the sunshine," she says. But if deep hues and glitter aren't your thing, you can always opt for simple shades like white, and solid blues which are consistent with the season.

Ahead see 20 manicure and pedicure combinations that will carry you through late summer.

Mustard Mani With A Neutral Pedi Photo By Death Valley Nails Goldstein recommends Death Valley Nails' Blackbush for your hands and a more muted hue for your toes — the ultimate unexpected juxtaposition. For Hands Death Valley Nails Nail Polish in Blackbush $10 SEE ON DEATH VALLEY NAILS For Feet Death Valley Nails Nail Polish in Desert Cottontail $10 SEE ON DEATH VALLEY NAILS

Rustic Mani With A Shimmer Pedi Photo by Essie Goldstein also recommends Rocky Rose by Essie for your manicure along with shimmery silver shade down below to complete the look. For Hands Essie Nail Polish in Rocky Rose $9 SEE ON ESSIE For Feet Essie Nail Polish in Rock Your World $9 SEE ON ESSIE