If You’re Always Indecisive At The Nail Salon, Read This

Despite what the calendar says, this is still summer... meaning that you've still got time to enjoy all of the pretty and bright
new mani pedi color combinations — ones that pros happen to love, too.
Just like the rest of the beauty trends this past season, summer's most of-the-moment nails are vibrant and bold. But if you're not ready to paint your digits Day-Glo, try a deeper hue of your favorite pastel polish — or perhaps plum, which speaks to the berry hues that are destined to dominate your newsfeed soon. “The brightness of the plum and a touch of pink in the white makes this a stunning and chic combination for any skin tone,”
Geraldine Holford, an editorial manicurist who works with Rachel Brosnahan and Julia Stiles, tells TZR.
Or if you enjoy a hint of shine,
Miss Pop, a New York City-based editorial nail artist, recommends plenty of sparkle and glitter. “Glitter is innate — and in summer, these shades really show off in the sunshine," she says. But if deep hues and glitter aren't your thing, you can always opt for simple shades like white, and solid blues which are consistent with the season.
Ahead see 20 manicure and pedicure combinations that will carry you through late summer.
A Pastel Mani With A Pastel Pedi
“I’ve been into sky blue hands and baby pink toes, but I love soft shades for late summer. They pair perfectly with all the ice cream flavors I’m eating. I just did a Rodarte runway show in LA last week, and it was all pastel everything!” Miss Pop says.
For Hands For Feet
Pastel shades are also a colorful option for summer without being overly bright and loud.
Betina Goldstein, a Los Angeles based nail artist recommends a pale blue shade for your mani, like Breakfast With Audrey from Static Nails and a deeper hue for your toes, like Cabana Boy from the same brand. For Hands & Feet Rainbow Matching Mani & Pedi
Miss Pop tells TZR that the
rainbow nail trend is the most requested nail combination of summer 2019 — and they're here to stay. “I love picking five or even 10 shades and painting each nail a different color. Whether you choose five monochromatic or five randoms that make a fun color story, it all makes for a playful mani and pedi," she says. For Hands & Feet Shimmer & Glitter Nails
Miss Pop recommends adding anything glitter or shimmer-based to your mani and pedi. It reflects the sunshine and adds a simple touch that is easy to maintain for the remainder of the summer.
For Hands For Feet
A simple mani and pedi are all you need sometimes, according to
celebrity manicurist Sarah Chue. This glitter manicure adds a subtle touch to an otherwise plain nude manicure. Use the same shade on your toes — the color matches everything. For Hands & Feet Bright Mani With A White Pedi
"Orange works well with every skin tone. For me it's a summer staple and towards the end of the season, its warmer tone allows wearability into the fall season," Holford says.
For Hands For Feet
Goldstein recommends this vibrant red for a late summer mani. It's simple, and you can make small nail art creations to break up the monotony of one shade.
White On White
"
A white mani is the epitome of summer chic. I love a clean, true white towards the end of the season," Holford tells TZR. For Hands & Feet
If you don't want to try pure white, Chue recommends adding some subtle nail art to your mani break up the solid color.
Metallic Mani & A Nude Pedi
Holford notes that a metallic mani is fun, creative, and allows you a little artistic freedom if you have to play it safe during the day. And a nude pedicure is "very chic during the summer," she continues. "If you’re adventurous with your footwear, you’ll have perfectly groomed toes that don’t clash with your sandals and an opaque nude is perfect with a golden tan."
For Hands For Feet
Although summer is for bright colors, selecting a metallic silver is another great option. It provides a gleaming effect in the sunlight.
Ocean Blue Mani And Pedi
"I recommend sticking to colors in the same genre for your mani and pedi,"
celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann tells TZR. "But I love putting something a little more bright and fun on your toes that compliments a similar shade of that color on your fingers. For instance, you can pair my Summer ‘19 collection Blue Blue Ocean, a shimmery turquoise, on your nails and toes." Lippmann's Mermaid's Tale shade is just as pretty, with a gentle hint of green. For Hands & Feet Pink Mani And Pedi
"In late summer, I’m seeing brighter colors like pink, orange, red, and turquoise – I think people tend to be a little more playful and take more risks with their nail colors when it’s bright and sunny out, or they have somewhere beachy to be," Lippmann says. Select a lighter pink for your toes like Ibiza.
For Hands For Feet
Goldstein recommends a pink pedi for the end of summer. And if you can't choose between a neon or a pastel, grab a mix between both tones like
this favorite from Chanel. The shade is also versatile for everyday nails. For Hands & Feet Red Mani And Nude Pedi
Goldstein recommends pairing a red manicure with a nude pedicure. Both are simple colors that illuminate your glowing, summer skin.
For Hands For Feet Mustard Mani With A Neutral Pedi Photo By Death Valley Nails
Goldstein recommends Death Valley Nails' Blackbush for your hands and a more muted hue for your toes — the ultimate unexpected juxtaposition.
For Hands For Feet Rustic Mani With A Shimmer Pedi
Goldstein also recommends Rocky Rose by Essie for your manicure along with shimmery silver shade down below to complete the look.
For Hands For Feet Orange Mani And Pastel Blue Pedi
Don't be afraid to be playful with your shades and mix and match, like Chue's combo above.
For Hands For Feet Light Green Mani With A White Pedi
If slime green still isn't your thing, create a soft green ombré look like Chue — and pair with a fresh white pedi.
For Hands For Feet
This article was originally published on Aug. 14, 2019
Aug. 14, 2019