Has holiday shopping for your best friend made you long for simpler childhood days of splitting up heart-shaped "best friends" necklaces and exchanging woven friendship bracelets? Though your friend group's style has probably become slightly more sophisticated since, not much has changed in the way of buying jewelry gifts for friends. When in doubt, stick to the gift-giving principals you learned as a kid: take note of your friend's favorite color, and aim for sentimental gifts.

Admittedly, you should subtly figure out your friend's favorite metal tone, too — but once you know both, shopping for jewelry gifts is a breeze. Buy jewelry that'll complement the color your friend always wears (whether they realize it or not). Garmentory carries various brands with tons of affordable jewelry options, like these $68.00 Latonia Earrings by Paloma Wool for the friend who can't stop styling gemstones with gold. Turquoise jewelry, though colorful, is often worn similar to neutral stones, and will often pair well with most pieces in your friend's closet.

Not able to find a single color in your friend's closet? While minimalist metal jewelry pops against classic wardrobes, you can always pick up neutral-toned jewelry that's far from boring. Though it's only made up of two-toned metals, this Justine Clenquet choker would thrill any friend with simple, sophisticated style.

Looking beyond colors and metal tones opens an even wider world of gift possibilities. As the adage goes, it's the thought that counts, and gifting jewelry tailored to your friend has a way of being instantly sentimental. The personalized jewelry trend is till thriving, so you have your pick from astrology necklaces, birthstone charms, and special signets. Grab one of Gorjana's affordable zodiac pieces (like this astrology coin necklace for $65) if your friend loves boho style, or personalize this $270 Mejuri engraveable necklace with your friend's initials.

While astrology charms and birthstones are trendy ways to gift considerately, showing how well you know your friend can be done through the right piece of jewelry. Opt to shop at a store that donates to a charity you know will speak to your friend's heart — it lets you give your friend a pretty little box, and does good for something your friend cares about. These dainty hoops from Delicora's new Bold and Gold collection would be a great starting point: the collection offers plenty classic options under $100, and will donate 20 meals to children and families in need through Feeding America for every item sold.

While knowing what to buy everyone you know can make the holiday season stressful, finding the perfect gift for your best friends is easy. Use everything you know — and love — about your friends to guide the way. Ahead, 19 jewelry gift ideas that are as thoughtful as they are pretty.