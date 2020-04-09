15 Mother's Day Gift Ideas For The Strong Woman In Your Life
There’s only one month left before Mother’s Day arrives, which can only mean one thing: The countdown to May 10 has officially begun. And odds are, any plans you may have had have changed unexpectedly. While a physical visit may not be in your plans anymore, there are plenty of other ways you can still celebrate the strong women in your life. As you start prepping for the video call you and your loved ones have scheduled for the special day, be sure to read up on the chicest, most stylish Mother’s Day gift ideas to consider sending over for a family-wide virtual unboxing session.
Shopping for the woman who raised you to be the person you are today — or someone who's doing that for someone else — is a task that’s often easier said than done. And if you’re looking for an item or two to go with the floral arrangement you plan to send her, there are plenty of options to choose from. Take the $345 Petite Pear Necklace from The Clear Cut, for example. While the off-center design will feel decidedly modern, the dainty pear diamond gives it a classic appeal. In the chance that your mother prefers something more practical, go for the Shopper Bag with Handles from Elisabetta Franchi, $450. Of course, if she’s a beauty lover, you won’t go wrong with the $89 Everday Makeup Bag from KUSSHI.
Scroll down to see more foolproof gift ideas to give the mothers in your life this Mother’s Day.
A modern take on the floating diamond necklace will be a fresh addition to anyone's jewelry collection.
This breezy sweater can be styled with a pair of jeans for casual days and a beige slip skirt for more formal occasions.
A foldover tote like this will be essential for holding all her needs.
Argent aims to redefine the concept of women's workwear to empower those who wear the brand. There's no doubt your mom will feel that every time she puts this blazer on.
Hansen & Gretel's timeless satin dress will be a staple in your any woman's wardrobe. Plus, it's perfect for nearly every special occasion.
For the days she plans to spend lounging at home, this striped sweater will be essential.
KUSSHI's leather makeup bag opens flat, which means grabbing all of the beauty essentials will feel so much easier.
If she's the type of woman who accessorizes with pieces that make subtle statements, get her this unique bag.
No one does cozy knits quite like Dôen, and this textured style was hand-knit with organic cotton to create an even more luxurious feel.
Mom will need a place to keep her beloved jewelry. In which case, this minimalist-approved jewelry box will be just what she's looking for.
Expand her coffee horizons with a subscription to Trade, which connects coffee lovers to roasters across the country.
These tortoiseshell hair clips make for a sweet and affordable gift option that anyone would love.
Sophie Monet has made a name for herself with her wooden jewelry pieces, and these heart earrings will feel like a statement.
For the woman who lives in cozy loungewear, a modern take on the half-zip sweatshirt — complete with a fresh lavender hue and baroque pearl zipper — will feel good enough to wear outside.
Take a more personal approach for Mother's Day this year and get her a Birthstone Stacker from Consider the Wldflwrs. Whether it's representative of her birthday, yours, or her anniversary, the sentimental value that comes with this will be priceless.