15 Mother's Day Gift Ideas For The Strong Woman In Your Life

There’s only one month left before Mother’s Day arrives, which can only mean one thing: The countdown to May 10 has officially begun. And odds are, any plans you may have had have changed unexpectedly. While a physical visit may not be in your plans anymore, there are plenty of other ways you can still celebrate the strong women in your life. As you start prepping for the video call you and your loved ones have scheduled for the special day, be sure to read up on the chicest, most stylish Mother’s Day gift ideas to consider sending over for a family-wide virtual unboxing session.

Shopping for the woman who raised you to be the person you are today — or someone who's doing that for someone else — is a task that’s often easier said than done. And if you’re looking for an item or two to go with the floral arrangement you plan to send her, there are plenty of options to choose from. Take the $345 Petite Pear Necklace from The Clear Cut, for example. While the off-center design will feel decidedly modern, the dainty pear diamond gives it a classic appeal. In the chance that your mother prefers something more practical, go for the Shopper Bag with Handles from Elisabetta Franchi, $450. Of course, if she’s a beauty lover, you won’t go wrong with the $89 Everday Makeup Bag from KUSSHI.

Scroll down to see more foolproof gift ideas to give the mothers in your life this Mother’s Day.

Petite Pear Necklace $345 The Clear Cut see on the clear cut A modern take on the floating diamond necklace will be a fresh addition to anyone's jewelry collection.

Sweater 4472 $78 Oak + Fort see on oak + fort This breezy sweater can be styled with a pair of jeans for casual days and a beige slip skirt for more formal occasions.

Shopper Bag with Handles $450 Elisabetta Franchi see on elisabetta franchi A foldover tote like this will be essential for holding all her needs.

Oversized Blazer $398 Argent see on argent Argent aims to redefine the concept of women's workwear to empower those who wear the brand. There's no doubt your mom will feel that every time she puts this blazer on.

Reese Dress $367.15 Hansen & Gretel see on hansen & gretel Hansen & Gretel's timeless satin dress will be a staple in your any woman's wardrobe. Plus, it's perfect for nearly every special occasion.

AAA Lean Lines Sweater $275 La Ligne see on la ligne For the days she plans to spend lounging at home, this striped sweater will be essential.

Everyday Makeup Bag $89 KUSSHI see on kusshi KUSSHI's leather makeup bag opens flat, which means grabbing all of the beauty essentials will feel so much easier.

Satori Box $440 Six Realms see on six realms If she's the type of woman who accessorizes with pieces that make subtle statements, get her this unique bag.

Pomme Sweater $448 Dôen see on dôen No one does cozy knits quite like Dôen, and this textured style was hand-knit with organic cotton to create an even more luxurious feel.

Jewelry Box $150 Mejuri see on mejuri Mom will need a place to keep her beloved jewelry. In which case, this minimalist-approved jewelry box will be just what she's looking for.

3 Bag Subscription $60 Trade see on trade Expand her coffee horizons with a subscription to Trade, which connects coffee lovers to roasters across the country.

Greta Clips $40 Valet Studio see on valet studio These tortoiseshell hair clips make for a sweet and affordable gift option that anyone would love.

Maple Wood Blue Heart Earrings $200 Sophie Monet see on sophie monet Sophie Monet has made a name for herself with her wooden jewelry pieces, and these heart earrings will feel like a statement.

Waffle 1/2 Zip $234 DONNI see on donni For the woman who lives in cozy loungewear, a modern take on the half-zip sweatshirt — complete with a fresh lavender hue and baroque pearl zipper — will feel good enough to wear outside.