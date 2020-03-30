For those who are using their extra time at home to get some sun, Kourtney Kardashian's blue bikini is the next piece you'll want to bring into your closet. The mother-of-three never shies away from an on-camera bikini moment, having put countless brands on the map by way of her famous curves. Though known for her elevated (and at times, exorbitant) taste, her latest buy was far more affordable than you'd think. The metallic blue two-piece 'kini shockingly still in stock, and to sweeten the deal, its shape is perfect for sunbathing.

On Wednesday, Mar. 27. the entrepreneur posted a waxy photo of herself in Palm Springs, courtesy of her disposable camera (which are besotted by the style set). Along with a halo-shaped raffia sun hat, the KUWTK star bore it all in a slinky matching triangle top and itty-bitty bottom, which perfectly highlighted her tanned figure. Architected by House of Sun, each piece retails for $67, with several cuts and textures on offer. The vintage look and feel of the crushed velvet is perfect for lounging poolside, which Kardashian perfectly underscored with her selfie.

The set is the ultimate bespoke piece, with ties at all ends allowing you to adjust to your comfortability. The coverage is equally customizable — the ruched nature of both the bottom and top allows for you to choose your look, and spice it up as desired. You can also wear the top strings in a long bow (so as to avoid unsightly tan lines), or cross them over the front for a multidimensional look.

Made here in the U.S., the female-founded brand is steadfast in their pursuit of shapes and styles that make women feel their very best. Their designs have been picked up by the style set more than once, with brand fans like Bella Hadid, Sofia Richie and Jasmine Tookes posing for Instagram in their suits. At such a steal, it's hard not to press add-to-cart. Ahead, you can shop the very same bikini as Kardashian's, as well as a similar straw hat by Eric Javits to polish the look.