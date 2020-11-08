14 Cozy Scarves That Are Essentially Blankets You Can Wear Everywhere

If you've ever wished you could stay in bed wrapped in your cozy blanket all day long, you're in luck. Blanket scarves in all their forms — shawls, pashminas, ponchos — are totally on-trend right now. Which means these cozy scarves, which are essentially stylish blankets, can be worn literally anywhere, from the office to date night to everywhere else in between. They're not only a stylish way to stay comfy and warm, but they also provide the perfect opportunity to layer rich textures and colorful prints into your cold-weather wardrobe.

There are a ton of scarves, shawls, and wraps on the market right now, and since these pieces come in so many styles and are known by so many different names, trying to narrow down the best blanket scarves can actually be quite tricky. To help you in this endeavor, you'll find 14 cozy wraps, scarves, and shawls to suit every style, climate, and budget just ahead. All are available on Amazon, which makes things super simple, especially if you're a Prime member, since they all qualify for free two-day shipping. You'll also find tips on how to style a blanket scarf, as well as noteworthy feedback from Amazon reviewers who have already fallen in love with these picks.

Ready to take cozy-chic fashion to the next level? Then scroll on to see the best scarves on Amazon right now.

1. A Texture-Rich Scarf That's Perfect For Everyday Wear Rebecca Minkoff Woven Scarf $40 Amazon See On Amazon This woven scarf by Rebecca Minkoff‌ nails that tricky balance between being versatile and interesting. Because it's black, it'll literally look great with anything and everything, yet the rich, unique texture means it's far from basic or boring. Measuring in at 88 inches with a cute fringed trim, its thick and cozy construction will keep you cozy in even the most frigid of temperatures.

2. This Fan-Favorite Scarf That's Warm, But Not Bulky Wander Agio Long Shawl $10 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers can't seem to get enough of this woven shawl‌, giving it a stellar 4.4-star rating and over 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon thus far. Despite its relatively light weight and lack of bulk, reviewers say it's surprisingly warm, and also love how the generously sized triangle shape makes it easy to wrap around your neck or shoulders. Available colors/prints: 29

3. This Popular Pashmina That Reviewers Swear Feels Like Real Cashmere MaaMgic Lightweight Scarf $14 Amazon See On Amazon Another budget-friendly find reviewers can't get enough of, this ‌lightweight pashmina scarf has managed to hold on to an impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It's not hard to see the appeal — the size is generous, the colors are rich and vibrant, and, according to reviewers, the smooth, lightweight knit it's made of is "even softer than cashmere." Thanks to their versatility, pashminas are among the best scarves for women out there, so it's worth buying this one in a few colors. Available colors: 25

4. This Leopard Print Blanket Scarf That Looks Way More Expensive Than In Is Urban CoCo Leopard Printed Scarf $16 Amazon See On Amazon ‌A unique combination of leopard print trimmed with bold red and olive stripes make this blanket scarf stand out in a sea of plaid. If you don't love the beige and army green colorway, though, note that it comes in five other leopard styles. "This scarf’s look and quality blew me away for the price," one reviewer gushed. "It looks expensive and is incredibly soft!" Available colors/prints: 6

5. This Top-Rated Blanket Scarf That Comes In Lots Of Stylish Colorways VIVIAN & VINCENT Oversized Shawl $15 Amazon See On Amazon There are many reasons this classic blanket scarf is beloved by Amazon reviewers, but perhaps the most notable is the wide range of checkered and plaid prints in which it comes. Whether you're feeling a classic plaid in festive reds and greens or you want to turn heads with an eye-catching neon, you're sure to find an option that you love. Available colors/prints: 21

6. A Lightweight Shawl That Can Be Worn Lots Of Different Ways Neal Link Plaid Shawl $13 Amazon See On Amazon There are so many ways to wear this woven shawl‌: around your shoulders, as an infinity scarf, belted like a poncho, folded up into a rectangle and worn like a regular scarf ... you get the idea. Because it's relatively lightweight, it's not only less bulky than some of the other picks on this list, but is also a great option for winter in warmer climates. Available colors/prints: 22

7. This Oversized Blanket Shawl In A Cool Camo Print Echolife Cashmere Camo Shawl $24 Amazon See On Amazon A bold camo print trimmed with sporty red stripes gives this ‌oversized shawl a cool look that'll pair well with streetwear and athleisure. Plus, the fact that it's basically big enough to use as a regular throw blanket makes it pretty versatile, especially since it's not super bulky. Wear it open over your shoulders, folded into a shawl, or even wrapped around your neck as an oversized scarf. Available prints: 3

8. A Soft Plaid Shawl With A Fun Fringed Trim Goodthreads Fringe Scarf $28 Amazon See On Amazon Think of this cozy layering piece as a snuggie that's actually stylish enough to wear in public. Falling somewhere between a shawl, a poncho, and a cape, it's perfect for so many different situations: when you're curled up on the couch with a good book, stuck in a drafty office, or sitting around a campfire. Reviewers love its versatility and soft, plush texture, giving it a stellar overall rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon. Available colors/prints: 5

9. A Reversible Blanket Shawl That Feels Thick & Luxurious Jeelow Blanket Shawl $18 Amazon See On Amazon ‌This blanket shawl looks like it would cost 10 times what it actually does. Made of a soft, cashmere-like knit that reviewers say feels thick and luxurious, the design is reversible, though it comes in tons of other prints aside from the one pictured. Available styles: 34

10. A Cashmere-Soft Blanket Scarf In A Fun Leopard Print Bestag Leopard Printed Scarf $20 Amazon See On Amazon The bold print makes this blanket scarf so fun — and since leopard is essentially considered a neutral, you won't be sacrificing even a hint of versatility. ‌Made of lightweight acrylic with a plush cashmere feel, the scarf measures 82 by 35 inches, so it's large enough to be belted or worn as a cozy shawl, but not so big or bulky that you can't wear it around your neck. Available colors: 2

11. This Reversible Blanket Scarf That Nails Pattern Play Urban CoCo Plaid Blanket Scarf $18 Amazon See On Amazon Made of a double layer of lightweight tartan, this reversible ‌blanket scarf has a different plaid print on each side — the chic pattern play makes for a unique, eclectic look when the scarf is wrapped or folded. Reviewers say it's super soft and warm, and that the large size makes it ideal to wrap around your shoulders as a shawl. Available styles: 9

12. An Oversized Infinity Scarf That's Chunky & Warm Free People Cowl Infinity Scarf $36 Amazon See On Amazon ‌Free People really knows how to work with textures, so it's no surprise that this chunky infinity scarf looks so rich and interesting. It looks great worn long like it is in the photo, or you can double it up for more volume at the neck. Available colors: 2