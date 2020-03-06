Spring is on the horizon and, naturally, so is spring fashion. From flowing silhouettes to lightweight florals, there's a slew of warm-weather outfit possibilities to get excited for as you pack your chunky knits and winter jackets for storage. That said, before you stock up on all the affordable Spring dresses, remember the saying, "April showers bring May flowers," which should not be forgotten as forecasts are still on the chilly side. Hence, if you're shopping for rooftop brunch attire already your best bet is to opt for pieces that work in cold weather, too. Luckily, all can be found at everyone's favorite attainable retailer: Zara.

The fashion giant is miraculously ahead of every season's themes and somehow has the most on-point version of whatever said trend of the moment is. It's no surprise, then, that the brand's new arrivals are worth browsing in your free time. However, if you want to streamline things, there are a few standout styles to check out ASAP.

To start, one of Zara's new no-fail options include a denim midi dress and double-breasted blazer style, both of which can be layered over a sweater or turtleneck bodysuit for the remainder of chilly days. You can also add tights for a super simple style hack to making any dress hem seasonally appropriate — try pairing the brand's draped polka-dot sweater dress with black opaque tights and leather ankle boots until you can ditch the cold-weather accessories altogether. And once the latter is true, a floral-print maxi dress and gingham tiered midi are also great options for the pre-summer season.

Ready to shop? Ahead, score TZR's edit of Zara's affordable spring dresses.

Draped Polka Dot Dress Draped Polka Dot Dress $69.90 Zara Polka dots always tend to make a resurgence come spring but this pared-down version is presentable and sleek. see on zara

Ruffled Belted Dress Ruffled Belted Dress $69.90 Zara This printed mini just screams springtime in the park. see on zara

Ruffled Dotted Jumpsuit Dress Ruffled Dotted Mesh Jumpsuit $49.90 Zara With its speckled pattern and playful skater silhouette, this is the romantic mini you need to go from day of play to nighttime drinks seamlessly. see on zara