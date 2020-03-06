The Zoe Report

14 Affordable Spring Dresses From Zara That You Can Start Wearing Now

By Savannah Sitton
Share

Spring is on the horizon and, naturally, so is spring fashion. From flowing silhouettes to lightweight florals, there's a slew of warm-weather outfit possibilities to get excited for as you pack your chunky knits and winter jackets for storage. That said, before you stock up on all the affordable Spring dresses, remember the saying, "April showers bring May flowers," which should not be forgotten as forecasts are still on the chilly side. Hence, if you're shopping for rooftop brunch attire already your best bet is to opt for pieces that work in cold weather, too. Luckily, all can be found at everyone's favorite attainable retailer: Zara.

The fashion giant is miraculously ahead of every season's themes and somehow has the most on-point version of whatever said trend of the moment is. It's no surprise, then, that the brand's new arrivals are worth browsing in your free time. However, if you want to streamline things, there are a few standout styles to check out ASAP.

To start, one of Zara's new no-fail options include a denim midi dress and double-breasted blazer style, both of which can be layered over a sweater or turtleneck bodysuit for the remainder of chilly days. You can also add tights for a super simple style hack to making any dress hem seasonally appropriate — try pairing the brand's draped polka-dot sweater dress with black opaque tights and leather ankle boots until you can ditch the cold-weather accessories altogether. And once the latter is true, a floral-print maxi dress and gingham tiered midi are also great options for the pre-summer season.

Ready to shop? Ahead, score TZR's edit of Zara's affordable spring dresses.

Leather Dress

Leather Dress
$299
Zara

Made of supple leather with slight give, this V-neck midi dress is just the polished wear-anywhere piece you've been searching for.

Denim Dress

Denim Dress
$49.90
Zara

Nothing can do it all quite like a denim mini dress and this bleached version is proof.

Tweed Dress With Buttons

Tweed Dress With Buttons
$89.90
Zara

Tweed tends to be a warm-weather staple, however this shift style is light-weight for an easy fit that won't cause unwanted clinging.

Draped Polka Dot Dress

Draped Polka Dot Dress
$69.90
Zara

Polka dots always tend to make a resurgence come spring but this pared-down version is presentable and sleek.

Ruffled Belted Dress

Ruffled Belted Dress
$69.90
Zara

This printed mini just screams springtime in the park.

Ruffled Dotted Jumpsuit Dress

Ruffled Dotted Mesh Jumpsuit
$49.90
Zara

With its speckled pattern and playful skater silhouette, this is the romantic mini you need to go from day of play to nighttime drinks seamlessly.

Embroidered Eyelet Dress

Embroidered Eyelet Dress
$89.90
Zara

The modest peasant style is ideal for the unpredictable forecasts of the season while the embroidery detail is on par with the '70s bohemian theme that is a reliable recurring trend.

Buttoned Rustic Vest

Buttoned Rustic Vest
$89.90
Zara

You may have a blazer dress or two in your closet, but likely not like this one.

Seam Detail Dress

Seam Detail Dress
$39.90
Zara

Besides its darling lavender shade, Zara's updated take on a retro slip dress is the wearable solve for spring dressing.

Voluminous Satin Effect Dress

Voluminous Satin Effect Dress
$49.90
Zara

A column midi dress is the ideal option for humid Spring days and the flowy tiers of this gold number hit the nail on the head.

Gingham Corduroy Dress

Gingham Corduroy Dress
$39.90
Zara

Adorable gingham patterns make their way back into must-have print territory as picnics in the park are finally on the horizon.

Denim Midi Dress

Denim Midi Dress
$69.90
Zara

A long sleeve midi is among the most versatile dress silhouettes considering it's modest enough to be worn to work, but still versatile for casual occasions.

Floral Print Dress

Floral Print Dress
$69.90
Zara

This long sleeve midi dress features a Hawaiian floral print, self-tie waist and button front that's sure to be a dependable no-fail option in your rotation.

Satin Effect Draped Dress

Satin Effect Draped Dress
$49.90
Zara

If dreamy date-night attire is on your shopping list, look no further than this babydoll pink number.