13 Trendy Home Decor Gifts That Your Instagram-Loving Friend Will Adore
With time spent among family and friends being limited this year, the pressure of gift-giving is higher than ever. After all, if you can't be with them in person, you want your presents to at least somewhat make up for it, right? Given that, according to Pinterest, people began searching for "Christmas gift ideas" on the platform as early as May and the search is surging 3x more than in past years, it's obvious that people really are feeling the pressure. And if there's someone on your list who's always ahead of the curve in terms of trends, that feeling may be intensified. Which is why a list of trendy home decor gifts to choose from is exactly what you need right now.
Pulled straight from the accounts of influencers who are somehow always able to predict the next It-item, the list ahead is full of some of 2020's biggest status pieces and trends so you can impress your loved ones with your knowledge of all things ~cool~. That includes artsy bath mats (because yes, they're still going strong), funky lamps, and, naturally, more than one plant-related gift. And of course, there's a range of sizes and prices, so no matter who you're buying for, rest assured you'll be able to find what you need here.
These and more trendy home decor gift ideas, ahead.
By now, everyone has one of Cold Picnic's "Boob" or "Torso" bathmats, so upgrade your friend's bathroom with one featuring an abstract print instead.
Rattan rage is real right now, and luckily, the material fits in with a wide range of styles. If you're stumped on what to gift, it's hard to go wrong with this neutral, slightly retro piece.
If you're looking for a small gift that you know will get plenty of use, opt for a cool, sculptural vase — paired with some dried flowers, it'll elevate your friend's weekly #shelfies immediately.
2020 is the year of checkerboard print it seems — but if you're feeling a little weird about gifting a rug (arguably the most popular place to find the pattern), choose something more versatile, like this cozy throw.
No trendsetter worth their salt has a home without at least *one* boobs-covered decor piece (kidding — sort of), so if that's the missing piece in your loved one's place, try something outside of the typical planter or bathmat with one of these decanters.
Everyone could use a little more light this year, and what better way to give that than a funky, trendy candle?
If you'd rather give a candle that smells good, too, Boy Smells' Slow Burn is one of its best-sellers of the year, so it's basically a guarantee it'll be well-received. Plus, it now comes in a "magnum" size, so you can splurge on one that'll give the gift of scent a little bit longer.
Any in-the-know design lover will tell you that everyone's looking to get back to nature these days, and the easiest way to do that is with a plant. Just make sure you know the window situation of whoever you're buying for — this one might be a no-go if they don't have enough natural sunlight to keep some greenery alive longer than a few days.
Celebrities are obsessed with bouclé lately, so chances are, any trend lovers on your list will be, too. While you're probably not looking to buy anyone a full piece of furniture (though if you are, there are plenty of options), there are smaller pieces you can purchase that feature this fabric, like these chic pillow balls.
The squiggly pink mirror not in your budget? No worries. If you know someone who's always on the lookout for one to take a selfie in, buy them this mirror instead — it's way more affordable and will stand the test of time better given that it's totally neutral.
Since most people are eating at home more these days, it's hard not to appreciate a set of fun new dinner plates. This set not only features a trendy abstract pattern, but it's made of bamboo, which is biodegradable, and free of melamine and plastic.
No idea what to get your cottagecore-obsessed family member? This tiny sculpture is the perfect stocking stuffer, and will look consistently adorable in vanity photos and open kitchen shelves.