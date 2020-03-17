There's no ignoring that Bottega Veneta's accessories have taken over social media. Between the viral mesh 'Stretch' pumps and the woven 'Padded Cassette' shoulder bags, the Milan-based brand has once again proven its longstanding impact on the accessories market. A prime example, the viral pillow clutch bag has quickly become a must-have item amongst celebrities and influencers. Much like other cult trends, it's been recycled from previous decades. So if you're ready to add one of the pieces to your collection but don't want to spend a lot of money (or simply want to be more conscious when shopping), there are plenty of vintage options available to choose from.

With just one look at the Fall/Winter 2020 runway, it's becoming abundantly clear that the pillow clutch trend shouldn't be shrugged off as a fad. Generally decent in size (though there are an abundance of smaller iterations available), the slouchy silhouette is fully functional in real life, too, offering enough space for your essentials. You'll get a lot of wear out of whichever style you go with, but that doesn't mean you need to necessarily break the bank on a newer style. Instead, go with a secondhand option for a fraction of the cost and all the same appeal.

However, if you're simply hoping to be more thoughtful when it comes to bringing a new style into your wardrobe, going the secondhand route is a great way to embrace the new trends while sticking to your personal efforts. Regardless of the reason, continue on to shop TZR's must-have vintage pillow clutch bags, below.

Nappa Origami Clutch Prada's vintage pouch features an origami design which is completely on par with Bottega's trademark woven leather detailing. The dead ringer is a high-fashion alternative to the trend that will surely have strangers questioning where you found it. Nappa Origami Clutch $255 Prada see on the real real

Vintage Unbranded Ivory Leather Pouch Bag This vintage piece from Etsy has all the same appeal as newer styles, but at a much lower price. Its ivory hue and thin shoulder strap make it an almost exact replica of the Bottega Veneta Mini Pouch that Hailey Baldwin can't stop wearing. Vintage Unbranded Ivory Leather Pouch Bag $72.95 AN Selections SEE ON ETSY

Cork The Mini Pouch Shopping vintage also means the chances of you having the same bag as someone else is a lot less likely. A prime example, this Bottega Veneta authentic cork pouch is in perfect condition and very few have this unique iteration. Cork The Mini Pouch $1,050 Bottega Veneta SEE ON FASHIONPHILE

Leather Clutch Bag This metallic leather pouch from Jil Sander checks each box of the trend from the cloud silhouette to the ruched gathering throughout. It's a great choice to nail the spring handbag trend, but doubles as a carryall case later, allowing you to get a lot of use out of it. Leather Clutch Bag $443.64 Jil Sander see on vestiaire collective

Leather Clutch Bag This Spring/Summer 2018 clutch shows old Celine was ahead of the pouch clutch trend. The oversized piece fits Bottega's sizing, tucking perfectly beneath your arm. Leather Clutch Bag $2,404.82 Celine see on vestiaire collective

Patent Leather Pouch Clutch Stuart Weitzman's pouch clutch is more on the versatile side considering it can be worn as a crossbody with off-duty jeans or held as a clutch on a dinner date, both work equally well. Patent Leather Pouch Clutch $51 Stuart Weitzman see on the real real

Leather Clutch Bag This crinkled metallic leather color-way is a treasure that's hard to find. This smaller version of the viral Pouch is ideal for Spring time with its playful hue and convenient size. Leather Clutch Bag $1,459.34 Bottega Veneta see on vestiaire collective

Crocodile Frame Clutch The teal croc exterior of Nancy Ganzalez's vintage take is a dream for warm Spring weather. It's easy to imagine this little number going with just about any look, from a sultry LBD to a blazer suit set for work. Crocodile Frame Clutch $295 Nancy Ganzalez see on the real real

Tessuto Nylon Wristlet While the nylon fabric is unmistakably Prada, it's voluminous body perfectly hits the pouch trend. Including a removable wristlet strap, this is a vintage option that will hold up its style for seasons to come. Tessuto Nylon Wristlet $275 Prada see on the real real

Pleat Crocodile Clutch Nancy Gonzalez's black crocodile iteration comes with gold-tone hardware and pleat accents at the seams creating a puffed silhouette. Pleat Crocodile Clutch $275 Nancy Gonzalaez see on the real real

Nappa Intrecciato The Mini Pouch The larger iteration of this woven baby blue bag has been endorsed by the biggest of BV fans like Rosie Huntington-Whitely. Its tiny counterpart can surely be your do-it-all bag of the season, going splendidly with a mini dress for play or blazer ensemble for the office. Nappa Intrecciato The Mini Pouch $1,895 Bottega Veneta see on fashionphile

Metallic Crinkled Lambskin The Pouch Bottega Veneta's golden vintage pouch will undoubtedly turn heads whenever you carry it. The metallic crinkled lambskin is fit for a royal so don't think twice about pairing this piece with any look you desire. Metallic Crinkled Lambskin The Pouch $2,395 Bottega Veneta see on fashionphile