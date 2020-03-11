While a durable parka is a perfect for winter, finding outerwear for the most temperamental season is less obvious. Depending on where you live, rain showers, humidity, and 90-degree forecasts can all happen within the span of a few hours. Deciding on the perfect rainy day outfits during these trickier months is no easy task. But Hailey Baldwin just shared a few new ways to look polished, while keeping the weather in mind (proving you really only need two key players in your outerwear rotation this season). And in true Baldwin-fashion, she's doing so while touching on several different trends.

While out in Beverly Hills on Mar. 10, Baldwin went house-hunting in what's bound to be your new favorite off-duty look, all year long. To brave the rare Los Angeles downpour, the model kept the core of her outfit simple — opting for a bone-colored sweatsuit from emerging designer, Cydnie Jordan, paired with dad sneakers and tube socks. Building of this solid foundation, she came prepared with two very different outerwear styles; both of creating a effortless chic feel.

First, grabbing for a long trench coat from Saint Laurent. A predictable style for spring, yes, but the piece has the ability to transform the most basic of outfits into a surprisingly refined look. Finishing the ensemble with super luxe accessories also added to the poised vibe (YSL sunnies, gold hoops from Anita Ko, and her favorite Bottega pillow clutch, to be exact).

BACKGRID BACKGRID

She transitioned into an oversized neon green parka, proving that a sportswear staple can be chic. While her exact style by Balenciaga isn't available, the brand has a similar menswear option that perfectly fits the utilitarian trend on sale for $1,559 and comes complete with oversized zipped pouch pockets.

Baldwin's two-in-one look is proof that the key to dressing for unpredictable weather is to layer with pieces that can be easily swapped out or offer a convertible element that allows for true versatility and can instantly change the feel of any look.

These are bound to be Spring's favorite off-duty outfits (though they work just as well all year long). But when it comes to combatting the rain you can't go wrong with Baldwin's pieces, below.