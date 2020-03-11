One glance at Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Instagram will make it abundantly clear that (like pretty much everyone, right now) the supermodel is an avid super-fan of Bottega Veneta's accessories. From shoes to bags, Huntington-Whiteley has an impressive lineup that seemingly goes on for days. Because she's proved herself as a top-tier customer, you can rely on her collection for inspiration and just ahead are some of her most beloved pieces.

Between her expansive collection of BV accessories and multiple posts featuring the brand's Creative Director, it's evident she's a fan and friend to Daniel Lee. She even presented him with the Accessories Designer of the Year Award at the 2019 Fashion Awards back in December. So it comes as no surprise that the supermodel has clearly marked the brand as one of her favorites — filling her closet with cult styles. ("I hope you have stock options", Hairstylist to the celebs, Jen Atkin jokingly commented under one of her posts — also acknowledging the model's love for all things Bottega.)

It's likely you've seen at least one of her aesthetically-pleasing pictures on Instagram. The mom-of-one has been keeping busy with her own lifestyle brand, Rose Inc. all while serving up countless looks — most of which include at least one of Bottega's instantly-recognizable accessories. Social media and pap, her walk-in wardrobe likely looks like a complete and up-to-date Bottega Veneta store.

So if you're looking for a little guidance before investing in Bottega Veneta's well-crafted pieces, TZR has rounded up Rosie Huntington-Whiteley favorites for you just ahead.