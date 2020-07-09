Kim Kardashian’s approach to fashion has always been one to turn heads. With appearances at the Met Gala — including the iconic Givenchy floral print gown from her first and the dramatic "wet” dress by Mugler from her last — and coordinated Balmain looks with her siblings under her belt, the second oldest Kardashian sister knows how to make a headline. So naturally, when she got engaged in 2013, the A-list star did just that. While there’s no doubt that part of the media frenzy around Kim Kardashian’s engagement ring had to do with its size, there’s something about its timeless style that’ll always inspire brides-to-be everywhere.

Though Kardashian has donned some statement-making looks throughout the years — many of which have taken on the trends of the time — the 39-year-old entrepreneur’s choice for an engagement ring feels much more classic. Kardashian’s now-husband Kanye West proposed with an $8 million cushion-cut ring, which also happened to be a present for her 33rd birthday, by Lorraine Schwartz. The design puts the 15-carat diamond front and center in a four-prong setting with a delicate pavé band to create a floating illusion. According to BRIDES, Schwartz claimed that Kardashian's ring featured the “perfect cushion cut diamond” — and when a celebrity jewelry designer says that, you know it’s a quality piece.

JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

If a cushion-cut style like Kardashian’s is on your radar for a ring, there are plenty of options to choose from. Scroll down below to shop 11 engagement rings that Kim K would approve of below.

Kendra Periseault Antique Cushion Brilliant Solitaire

Those who like something simple and sophisticated will love the solitaire style from Kendra Periseault, which features a simple gold band and will stand the test of time.

Nicole Rose Cushion Cut Engagement Ring With Two Bullet Side Stones

If you prefer rounder cut for an engagement ring, this style from Nicole Rose will be for you. Plus, it includes two side stones for an added touch.

Lauren Addison Antique Cushion-Brilliant Diamond Ring

For a ring that feels akin to Kardashian's, Lauren Addison's Antique Cushion-Brilliant Diamond Ring features a similar style, complete with a thin pavé band.

Sheryl Jones Cushion Cut Diamond Ring

With a 5-carat diamond surrounded by a halo of diamonds in a platinum setting, Sheryl Jones describes this ring as the one for the person "who wants the best" — and there's no question you'll get that with this style.

Ashley Zhang Bespoke Cushion Cut Ring

This classic style from Ashley Zhang features a 2.03-carat diamond with an 18k gold band. Without a doubt, this engagement ring will never go out of style.

Grace Lee Bespoke Ring

For those of you who can't decide between a round cut or a square, go for this Bespoke Ring by Grace Lee. Made with a 4.5-carat diamond, it'll be just as eye-catching as Kardashian's.

Valerie Madison Eva Teal Cushion Sapphire Ring

Just in case you're the type of person who wants an unconventional option, Valerie Madison's Eva ring features a 2-carat teal sapphire with pavé diamonds on each side.

KATKIM Bespoke Cerré Pear Diamond Ring

Perhaps you're looking for something similar but different. In which case, KATKIM's Bespoke Cerré Pear Diamond will be a unique twist on the cushion style.

Anna Sheffield Bea East/West Solitaire Ring

Another unexpected option is an East-West setting instead of traditional that sits along the finger. And Anna Sheffield's Bea Ring — which is made using recycled 14k white gold — is perfect for those who want something more understated.

Michelle Oh Katherine's Ring

Michell Oh kept the design of the Katherine's Ring simple to maintain the focus on its carefully crafted proportions.

Forevermark Icon Cushion Setting Engagement Ring with Diamond Band

Anyone who wants a ring that sparkles will love this style from Forevermark, which features diamonds around the band.