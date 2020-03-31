13 Beauty Storage Products Under $20 That Will Keep You Organized & On Budget
In between talking your cat through an eyeshadow tutorial and teaching yourself how to touch up your own roots, staying indoors also gives you plenty of time to up your standards on how you display your beauty products. Unfortunately, as exciting as rotating acrylic towers, skincare refrigerators, and curated beauty closets are (who doesn't want a mini fridge for their eye cream?), the cost typically isn’t always as pretty. But an organized lifestyle doesn't have to come with a frightening price tag. There is a wide range of beauty storage products under $20 that will keep both your makeup and wallet happy.
Behind every rainbow color-coded shelfie and glossy vanity display of scattered products you find on your Instagram feed, there’s a method to the madness. In a well-organized collection, drawer dividers, shelves, and makeup bags keep those products neatly tucked away when they’re not being used or featured in an impromptu photoshoot. While these storage items will help you stay clutter-free, organizing your makeup can also be meditative and give a sense of calm and control — especially when there’s a lot going on in the outside world.
You shouldn’t feel confined to bulky plastic tubs when sorting through your beauty products. There's the classic dividers and drawers, but there are also unique ways of previewing your collection, like vanity trays and magnetic cups. Once you’ve figured out the setup you like best, it’s oftentimes easiest to parse out your products by use (e.g. skincare, makeup, nails, and hair) and give them all their own designated space. Before you know it, you’ll have an organization method worth bragging about that cost you less than a week’s worth of lattes.
Ahead, a selection of 13 beauty storage products that will ensure your favorite things no longer have to be in disarray in your bathroom drawers — all for $20 or less.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
If your bathroom is too tiny for an organizer, or if you prefer to keep your counter space clear, this caddy keeps your products in order and makes them portable. Store it under your sink or keep it in your room until you need to get ready. The hardest part will be choosing between the seven pretty pastel colors it comes in.
For smaller collections, you can keep your products separated in these protective boxes. The best part is they're stackable, so your products stay together in an orderly fashion.
If you thought your nail polish collection was unmanageable, this 40-bottle organizer will whip it into shape. The clear acrylic helps you see every color easily, so you won't have to aimlessly dig around in a plastic bin.
Chic and subtle, this vanity-top organizer will keep your products looking neat and orderly. Its 15 compartments and two drawers mean you won't have to spread out all your products every time you go through your skincare and makeup routines.
A stacking vanity tray and stacking vanity bin make up this beauty organizer. You can leave them separate or keep them together to store brushes, serums, and even scrubs and lotion bottles.
These underrated organizers are usually brushed off as being useful for only lipsticks, but that's simply not the case. Stick foundations and concealers, eye serums, eyeliners, rollerball perfumes, and even some travel-size tubes all work perfectly in here, too. With a generous 24 compartments, you won't have to pick and choose what you'd like to display.
When your collection grows, this acrylic container can grow with it. It fits perfectly in most drawers and can expand into seven sections. It's especially worth taking a look at now since it's currently on sale for $7.99.
Right at the top of your budget, this roomy organizer will clean up your counter space and keep your makeup organized vertically. Eight drawers and 13 compartments up top offer ample storage for your lipsticks, foundations, and mascaras.
There's just something about natural wood textures that make a bathroom feel more spa-like. This pretty divided container will keep your products tidy while boosting those zen vibes.
Four shelves make it easy to stack and keep track of what cosmetics you've got on hand. You can even lay this organizer on its back and slip it in a drawer or under your sink for a divided space.
Going beyond just stackable, this makeup organizer uses magnets to keep its two compartments together. You can separate them out or keep it as a whole unit to divide your brushes and palettes.
Thankfully, not all rotating organizers are super expensive. This sharp and streamlined version has adjustable layers so you can customize each shelf based on the size of your products.