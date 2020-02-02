Gift giving no matter the time of the year can be stressful — especially when it comes to shopping for beauty lovers. Speaking from personal experience (as the gifter and giftee, TBH), it's a constant question of whether they need it, want it, or if they already have it. Luckily, the major gift-giving season is behind you for this year; however, unfortunately, you still have one more to go: Valentine's Day. No need to stress about the impending Feb. 14 date, though; these are the Valentine's Day makeup gifts to make any beauty lover swoon.

While you could easily snag a candle to set the mood or Airbnb Juliet's literal townhouse in Verona, Italy from Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, there is no gift quite like the gift of beauty (though, OK, the townhouse is *pretty* cool). And finding something within the industry to fit the V-Day theme isn't too hard, either. Now, whether you abide by the heart-shaped, pink and red cultural cues in gift giving is your prerogative; there's a wide enough makeup gamut that if you want to get your Valentine something in the shape of a heart you can, but if you want to go a more subtle route, that's also available.

In the theme-soaked makeup side, Kaja's Cheeky Stamp Blendable Blush, $24, is a top runner. It's been a cult favorite since it dropped in 2018 and it's easy to see why: the heart-shaped applicator is majorly cute. If all out hearts aren't your thing, but you still want to honor the day, try Etude House and Hershey's Chocolate limited-edition collaboration for $72.80. It features six chocolate-inspired products like a Cookies 'N' Creme Eyeshadow Palette and two lip tints in brown hues to make sure any sweet tooth is satiated.

If your beauty lover literally has it all, give them a chuckle with Too Faced's Better Than Sex Mascara, $25; not only is the name cheeky and light-hearted, but due to its fan-favorite formula, one is actually sold every 7.5 seconds. And for those trying to stay ahead of the makeup-obsessed curve altogether, snag Anastasia Beverly Hills' Mini Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 3, $29, which just dropped Jan. 27.

Ahead, 11 makeup must-haves to get your Valentine this year.