11 Valentine’s Day Makeup Gifts For The Beauty Lovers In Your Life
Gift giving no matter the time of the year can be stressful — especially when it comes to shopping for beauty lovers. Speaking from personal experience (as the gifter and giftee, TBH), it's a constant question of whether they need it, want it, or if they already have it. Luckily, the major gift-giving season is behind you for this year; however, unfortunately, you still have one more to go: Valentine's Day. No need to stress about the impending Feb. 14 date, though; these are the Valentine's Day makeup gifts to make any beauty lover swoon.
While you could easily snag a candle to set the mood or Airbnb Juliet's literal townhouse in Verona, Italy from Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, there is no gift quite like the gift of beauty (though, OK, the townhouse is *pretty* cool). And finding something within the industry to fit the V-Day theme isn't too hard, either. Now, whether you abide by the heart-shaped, pink and red cultural cues in gift giving is your prerogative; there's a wide enough makeup gamut that if you want to get your Valentine something in the shape of a heart you can, but if you want to go a more subtle route, that's also available.
In the theme-soaked makeup side, Kaja's Cheeky Stamp Blendable Blush, $24, is a top runner. It's been a cult favorite since it dropped in 2018 and it's easy to see why: the heart-shaped applicator is majorly cute. If all out hearts aren't your thing, but you still want to honor the day, try Etude House and Hershey's Chocolate limited-edition collaboration for $72.80. It features six chocolate-inspired products like a Cookies 'N' Creme Eyeshadow Palette and two lip tints in brown hues to make sure any sweet tooth is satiated.
If your beauty lover literally has it all, give them a chuckle with Too Faced's Better Than Sex Mascara, $25; not only is the name cheeky and light-hearted, but due to its fan-favorite formula, one is actually sold every 7.5 seconds. And for those trying to stay ahead of the makeup-obsessed curve altogether, snag Anastasia Beverly Hills' Mini Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 3, $29, which just dropped Jan. 27.
Ahead, 11 makeup must-haves to get your Valentine this year.
Fenty Beauty's latest drop includes shades made for the most daring of beauty lovers. Indulge them with this bright, red eyeliner hue that could definitely heat things up Feb. 14.
Looking for something budget-friendly? ColourPop's Blush Crush eyeshadow palette has nine neutral-to-pink shades in both matte and glitter finishes for only $14.
Any giftee is sure to feel some love with Kaja's heart-shaped blush. It comes in seven shades and has a blendable tint that leaves a lust-worthy flush.
This fan-favorite mascara is sure to get any beauty lover excited; it promises to add length, curl, and thicken lashes. Plus, with its cheeky name, it fits the holiday no matter your relationship status.
Every artist needs a good set of tools. Snag this flower-printed six-piece set for optimal highlighting, blending, and tapering.
Swap out the heart motif for a star with Yves Saint Laurent Beauty's medium-coverage lipstick. With the added glitter in the middle, your Valentine is sure to get their shine on.
The Play line from Glossier is perfect if you and your Valentine are going out on the town. The pearl powder formula of this highlighter allows for buildable shine and long wear.
Who needs real chocolate when you have two eye palettes, two lip tints, and a brush duo that all look like the sweet and last much longer?
Keep things simple with this hydrating face mist from Herbivore. The rose and hibiscus mixture will have them feeling like they're wearing a bouquet instead of holding one.
Get your Valentine ready for night-out looks with ABH's newest Norvina palette, which mixes mattes and glitters. It doesn't hurt the compact is decorated with cherries.