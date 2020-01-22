11 Romantic Valentine's Day Candles That Don't Smell Like A Dozen Red Roses
Valentine's Day is swiftly approaching — do you have a candle on deck to set the mood? Whether you've got a night in with your girlfriends on the calendar or you and your partner are planning to cozy up with some dessert and wine after a candlelit dinner, a romantic aroma is an essential part of the equation. But there's more than one way to achieve the aesthetic than with a candle that smells like a bouquet of roses. In fact, there's a whole slew of Valentine's Day candles that capture the mood with unexpected notes that you (and your valentine) will fall madly in love with. No shade to the rose, but these scents are way more unique.
The sense of smell is so powerful that catching a whiff of certain scents can evoke emotions you'd never expect. A cleverly concocted candle can transport you to another time and place entirely, or help you focus on the present with grounding notes that give deeper meaning to a moment. The latter may explain why aromas and romance go hand in hand; the fleeting, heart-beating feelings of love are further amplified when a fragrance can anchor two people in passion.
But love is complex — so it deserves a scent to match, and a basic, single-note rose fragrance simply won't do. Instead, look for luxe takes on romantic aromas that combine alternative florals and unexpected notes that bring a little spice, a dash of brightness, and a lot of warmth.
Homesick's LOVE Candle, $29.95, is an obvious pick. It's got a scent that one reviewer described as "pink lemonade" thanks to bright notes of lemon and cassis right off the bat, which give way to floral mid notes and an earthy finish of sandalwood and jasmine. Brooklyn Candle Studio's Love Potion, $24, takes a dreamier approach with calming lavender and jasmine combined with zesty mandarin.
The new purple collection from cult-loved candle brand Overose includes EUPHORIASME, $58, which combines the scent of fresh baked croissants with spring blossoms to drop you directly into a Parisian morning (doesn't get more romantic than that, right?). And Boy Smells brought back its bestselling Dynasty candle, $36, for Valentine's Day, so you can snag its intoxicating mixture of spring florals like tulips and cyclamen plus spicy pink peppercorn. Plus, the pastel blue packaging is a much appreciated departure from pinks and reds.
Please even the pickiest candle lovers with more unique takes on Valentine's Day scents from fan-fave brands, below.
Like a new love, this candle starts bright with notes of lemon and cassis before melting to a floral middle. Earthy, romantic sandalwood and jasmine round out the base.
Notes of jasmine blossoms, soothing lavender, and zesty mandarin combine in this intoxicating blend, reminiscent of picking wildflowers in a field. It's romantic and free.
￼Boy Smells brought back a bestselling favorite for its Valentine's Day collection: Dynasty. It's got unexpected floral notes of rhubarb, cyclamen, and tulip, with a spicy touch of pink peppercorn to keep your nose on its toes. It's heady and romantic, without being basic.
Part of Otherland's Winter Collection, Silk Pajamas is a scent that's as sexy and glam as its name. It's got bright crystal ginger notes, bergamot zest, and a spark of spiced yuzu that's bound to keep the good feelings going all night long.
If there's a gold most fitting for Valentine's Day it'd be pink gold — so this candle is a sure hit. It's scented with notes of almond and cake for a sweet but subtle burn that's reminiscent of an Italian bakery full of fresh treats.
Set the mood with SNOWE's sultry Pillow Talk candle, which is a dreamy mix of soothing lavender and spicy sandalwood and ginger.
This set of mini candles covers all your scent bases, from sweet and soft to spicy and woodsy. It's an ideal gift for any candle lover
If your love is a whole lot more complex than sweet, floral scents, this candle could be perfect for you. It's got spicy notes of aged whiskey, teakwood, and black tea, plus sparkling pops of fig and melon.
Though the luxe exterior of this scented candle is covered in pretty red pouts that are perfect for setting a romantic Valentine's Day mood, the aroma is anything but what you'd expect. Herbal thyme and lavender mix with woodsy mid scents, while a base of balsam, incense, birch, and amber-musk labdanum blend to create a scent that's above seasons, genders, and eras. It's a classic you'll both love beyond the holiday.
Does your love have a deep love for literature? Then it doesn't get more romantic than a candle inspired by one of the greats. This Jane Austen iteration includes notes of citrus zest, coconut water, white florals, rosewood, leafy greens, and soft spices.