Beauty people are notoriously difficult to buy for, with their tendency to stockpile eyeshadow palettes and attack a pot of face cream at record speed. The latest from Huda Beauty? Already got it. Pharrell's buzzy new skincare line, too. However, these highly coveted, widely adored beauty gifts are enviable enough to please the pickiest, most highbrow collectors on your list.

A limited-edition jumbo version of Tata Harper's top-selling face mask would surely make for a delightful addition to your mother's nightly bath, Olive & June's stuffed-full Winter Box a colorful extension to your well-manicured friend's growing polish collection. Christian Louboutin's Art Deco-inspired lipstick-ornament hybrid is anything but generic, but for something even more thoughtful, opt for an engraved lipstick set from Valdé or a customized nail polish kit from Sunday Studio.

Haircare obsessives will no doubt cherish a one-of-a-kind rose-quart comb from Briogeo, or the whole Pattern Beauty styling kit and caboodle, which can be copped for $156. Some of the most glee-inducing beauty gifts, ahead.

