11 Luxe Beauty Gifts For Picky People, Featuring A Cult-Favorite Face Mask, Customizable Nail Polish, & More
Beauty people are notoriously difficult to buy for, with their tendency to stockpile eyeshadow palettes and attack a pot of face cream at record speed. The latest from Huda Beauty? Already got it. Pharrell's buzzy new skincare line, too. However, these highly coveted, widely adored beauty gifts are enviable enough to please the pickiest, most highbrow collectors on your list.
A limited-edition jumbo version of Tata Harper's top-selling face mask would surely make for a delightful addition to your mother's nightly bath, Olive & June's stuffed-full Winter Box a colorful extension to your well-manicured friend's growing polish collection. Christian Louboutin's Art Deco-inspired lipstick-ornament hybrid is anything but generic, but for something even more thoughtful, opt for an engraved lipstick set from Valdé or a customized nail polish kit from Sunday Studio.
Haircare obsessives will no doubt cherish a one-of-a-kind rose-quart comb from Briogeo, or the whole Pattern Beauty styling kit and caboodle, which can be copped for $156. Some of the most glee-inducing beauty gifts, ahead.
Skincare
In 2020, masking has become even more of a non-negotiable self-care ritual and this one is about as popular as face masks come. The gift of Tata Harper's cult-favorite BHA and enzyme magic brightener is the gift of instantly glowy skin. It now comes in a limited-edition XXL size and with a brush applicator.
A Credo Beauty clean best-seller, Wildling's three-piece gua sha system calls for a new, traditional Chinese medicine-inspired skincare ritual. The set includes an Empress Tonic, which activates skin detoxification pre-massage, the Empress Stone itself, and Empress Oil, aiming to hydrate and plump.
Oozing luxury, this 24-karat gold vibrating bar tones, lifts, contours, and revives skin while relaxing muscles and releasing tension in the face, mimicking a massage. Even when its not in use, it sits pretty on a vanity like a piece of decor.
Makeup
A classic red lipstick that passes for an ornament, Christian Louboutin's latest masterpiece of design — "inspired by Middle Eastern antiquities and the Art Deco movement" — makes for a practical keepsake that would make any shoe, makeup, or decor enthusiast swoon. As a bonus, it comes packaged in a ribbon-wrapped, reusable jewelry box.
For the friend addicted to TikTok eyeshadow tutorials, whose preexisting palettes have no doubt fallen victim to months of quarantine experimentation, this Pat McGrath Labs trio is the ultimate replenishment. Her opulent and glittery Celestial Divinity singles cost $58 a pop, but you can get the whole set (including one already-sold out shade) for less than $150.
An ultra-luxurious lipstick set for the friend who already has everything. This lip-centered brand only just launched in October with devastatingly chic, refillable lipsticks — a gift guaranteed to last past the lip color itself. The set comes with a gold carrying case, faux-suede protective pouch, and custom card packaged in a storybook display box. You can even have the lipstick engraved for an extra fee.
Hair
Tracee Ellis Ross has changed lives with her Pattern Beauty styling collection, perhaps the most important hair launch of the year. This epic bundle contains all the essentials for Ellis Ross-level creativity: leave-in conditioner, hydrating mist, curl gel, styling cream, strong-hold gel, the beloved Edge Control, a pick, and pins.
OK, so it might be the most expensive comb you've ever met. But isn't it also the prettiest? Briogeo's rose-quartz comb is more than just looks, too — it stimulates the scalp for "scalp and hair harmony" and the crystal itself is said to ward off negativity (so, perfect for 2020). Because they're handcrafted, each comb is unique.
On the subject of beautiful combs: Crown Affair's 001 and 002 iterations, made of limited-edition Carrara marble, are both included with a mini hydrating oil and 100-percent silk scrunchie in the brand's valued-at-$122 holiday kit.
Nails
A winter of DIY manicuring awaits in Olive & June's comprehensive bundle featuring seven tools (a nail buffer, clean-up brush, the patented Poppy handle, etc.), nine seasonal shades (gold glitter, deep emerald, turquoise, dark ruby, and more), and a top coat for salon finishes.
Customization is always a thoughtful touch and it's possible even with nail polish. The Sundays Studio Self-Care Box ranges between $90 and $150 depending on what you choose to fill it with. You'll have your pick of three shades to accompany the brand's soy-based polish remover. You can even add a candle for $65.