It's been nearly two months since most of the country went into quarantine mode and foreseeable travel plans were put on hold. And while staying put is the right thing to do, it's also admittedly getting increasingly difficult for many. Yes, at this point in the game, it's natural for a need for adventure that extends past your doorstep to kick in. The bad news is, there's nothing to be done about that at the moment. The good news is, you can still feed your wanderlust with some top travel films featuring breathtaking views and worldly landscapes.

Now, to be clear, not all travel movies are created equal. Some are, in fact, travel-focused. Films like Eat Pray Love, Wild, and Under The Tuscan Sun are specifically about women braving uncharted territory and globetrotting as a means to better understand themselves. There are vacation-centric movies like Crazy Rich Asians and Sex & The City 2 that place protagonists in stunning locales for a fun-filled purpose like the wedding of a boyfriend's childhood friend or a perk-filled business trip with your three BFFs.

Either way, these epic films and their equally epic backdrops have a way of teleporting viewers to foreign lands for two hours, sans passport and heavy luggage. And since that is the only travel option for many at the moment, it will just have to do.

Ahead, 13 films that will nurture the jet-setting urge brewing in you at the moment, and give you some inspiration for trips of the future when all is well and good again.

Eat Pray Love

Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

Liz Gilbert's quest for self-discovery spurred that of many with the 2006 memoir and subsequent 2010 movie, in which Julia Roberts starred. You can't help but want to drop what you're doing and catch the first plane to Bali. (Available to rent on Amazon Prime.)

Under The Tuscan Sun

Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock

Another memoir-turned-movie that launched a thousand Italian vacations was this one by Francis Mayes (who's played by Diane Lane in the 2003 film). The Tuscan countryside and authentic streets of Rome are a visual feast for the eyes. (Available to stream on Hulu.)

Wild

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Those with a love for the great outdoors (read: camping), will love this free-spirited tail of a woman on a journey of self-discovery and healing. Starring some major A-listers like Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, you can't go wrong with this talented cast or stunning scenic route through California's southern desert region and northern mountain ranges. (Available to rent on Amazon Prime.)

Out Of Africa

Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Filmed mainly in Kenya in the beautiful Ngong Hills, you don't get much more picturesque than this 1985 film, starring Meryl Streep and Robert Redford — and the the tragic love story isn't too shabby either. (Available to stream on Hulu.)

A Walk In The Clouds

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Wine lovers will love this visual masterpiece set at a Napa Valley vineyard. Keanu Reeves plays faux fiancée to Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, who returns home to her traditional Mexican-American family pregnant. The unexpected love story is almost as touching as the locale. (Available to rent on Amazon Prime.)

Sex & The City 2

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock

What's better than your four favorite SATC ladies on an opulent and majestic Abu Dhabi vacation? Nothing. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

Crazy Rich Asians

Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Stunning scenic views of Malaysia and Singapore, a perfect makeover montage, and a killer cast — what's not to love about this movie? (Available to stream on Hulu.)

Tracks

See-Saw/Kobal/Shutterstock

If you want a tour of the Australian desert, this film is for you. It chronicles the journey of Robyn Davidson's nine-month journey by camel across the vast country. (Available to stream on Tubi.)

Before Sunrise

Gabriella Brandenstein/Castle Rock/Detour/Kobal/Shutterstock

If you want to spend a night in Vienna, this movie (featuring a young Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy) will tide you over until you can be there in person. (Available to rent on Amazon Prime.)

Roman Holiday

Paul (Colour) Faherty/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Audrey Hepburn's rebellious romp around Rome is the stuff of vintage dreams. (Available to stream on Crackle.)

The Motorcycle Diaries

Film Four/South Fork/Senator Film/Kobal/Shutterstock

This early account of a 23-year-old Ernesto Guevara (who would later become known as the iconic revolutionary Che Guevara), takes viewers on a stunning motorcycle road trip across South America. (Available to rent on Amazon Prime.)

P.S. I Love You

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock

A dead husband sends his grieving widow on a tour of Ireland, making for a tearful and visually stimulating two hours. (Available to rent on Amazon Prime.)